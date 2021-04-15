Precision Diabetes, Inc. (PDI) Presents Data on Precision IGT Prediabetes Test at Precision Diabetes Medicine 2021 Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Diabetes, Inc. (PDI), an emerging leader in precision diabetes diagnostics, announced results today from a study on its Precision IGT prediabetes test at the Precision Diabetes Medicine 2021 Conference, the annual research symposium of the Precision Medicine in Diabetes Initiative (PMDI) -- a joint effort of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD).

The study, "Serum Alpha-Hydroxybutyrate (AHB) Predicts Elevated 1-Hour Glucose Levels in Normoglycemic Patients," was designed to assess the predictive value of AHB for impaired glucose tolerance as measured by the 1-hour oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT). Utilizing a proprietary algorithm that incorporates AHB and predicts 1-hour glucose levels greater than 155 mg/dL, Precision IGT was strongly predictive of abnormalities in glucose regulation, even after controlling for known risk factors such as fasting glucose, HbA1c, age, gender, and BMI. The data also showed that Precision IGT predicted impaired early insulin response during the 1-hour OGTT even in patients with normal fasting glucose and HbA1c levels.

Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent or delay progression of prediabetes or early-stage diabetes. Unfortunately, tests such as HbA1c and fasting glucose alone fail to diagnose up to 40% of individuals impaired glucose tolerance (IGT) based on the rarely utilized oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT). While the OGTT has been considered a standard in the prediction of diabetes risk, it is not used often in clinical practice due to the logistical difficulty of the procedure, which can take as long as three hours to administer. Precision IGT, measured as part of a routine blood draw, could be a valuable clinical surrogate for the oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT).

Furthermore, accumulating evidence indicates that the 1-hour glucose level as measured by the OGTT is a stronger predictor of future type 2 diabetes than the 2-hour level and is significantly associated with diabetes complications and mortality. It has been suggested that 1-hour glucose should be considered as a replacement of 2-hour glucose as the preferred marker of IGT.

PDI is also pleased to announce the purchase of a key patent relevant to these findings from True Health Liquidating Trust (THLT). THLT was created pursuant to the confirmed plan of liquidation for the bankruptcy cases of THG Holdings and related debtors, including True Health Diagnostics. The issued patent covers the use of alpha-hydroxybutyrate (AHB) to detect 1-hour glucose levels as measured by the OGTT.

About Precision Diabetes, Inc.

Precision Diabetes, Inc. (Raleigh, North Carolina) is an emerging leader in enabling precision medicine for diabetes by using novel diabetes biomarkers and algorithms. The company's mission is to revolutionize the diagnostic assessment of diabetes by providing a spectrum of unique diabetes tests, spanning the risk of developing diabetes to developing diabetes complications. Precision Diabetes is the exclusive supplier of the GlycoMark® test in the U.S., Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific Region, the Middle East, and Mexico. More information is available at www.precisiondiabetesinc.com.

