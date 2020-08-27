Precision Extraction Solutions Expands Its Turn-Key Cannabis Extraction Line-up

DETROIT, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision® Extraction Solutions ("Precision"), the world leader in cannabis and hemp extraction technology, today released the C-15E, a new centrifuge extractor designed to extract cannabinoids at small to mid scale volumes. The addition of the C-15E expands Precision's robust line of market-leading end-to-end extraction solutions.

Designed to be as fast as it is versatile, the C-15E delivers unmatched efficiency and versatility with rapid tank switching, rotation speed and retention time creating the optimal combination of control and ease of use. With a 50L material basket, the C-15E can process up to 15 pounds per run every 10-20 minutes.

Designed, engineered and manufactured in the USA, the C-15E is the ground-breaking result of an exclusive partnership with the centrifuge technology experts at Western States Machine Company. With more than 6,000 centrifuge installations worldwide in the food and pharmaceutical industries and over 100 years in business, Western States is the leading expert in solid-liquid centrifugal separation.

"The C-15E raises the bar for quality and throughput for small and mid size extraction businesses," said Marc Beginin, CEO of Precision. "Western States' leadership in centrifuge manufacturing paired with Precision's expertise in cannabis extraction technology has allowed us to bring the highest quality and most versatile centrifuge packages to the cannabis market."

The C-15E centrifuge extraction package comes as a complete system including tanks and pumps, making it a turn-key purchase and installation. All wetted parts on the C-15E are manufactured out of 304L, 316, and 2205 sanitary stainless steel. The patent-pending shaft seal design and basket fabrication method, as well as the Opti-Balance intelligent load sensing system provides the end users with superior safety and durability.

"Western States and Precision share the core values of innovation, quality manufacturing, and unsurpassed customer service," said Robert Sinnard, President and CEO of Western States, "I'm thrilled at the launch of the C-15E and our continued partnership with Precision in developing the most innovative technology solutions in the hemp and cannabis industries."

About Precision® Extraction Solutions

Precision Extraction Solutions is the industry leader in cannabis and hemp extraction equipment, technology, lab design and site planning, compliance, training and consulting. Precision offers cutting-edge solutions for cannabis and hemp processors at every stage of growth. With unparalleled tech support and customer service, Precision helps its customers thrive in the extraction industry through innovation, safety and service while providing unique industry-specific technology, experience and knowledge. More award-winning concentrates are made with Precision® than any other brand. For more information, visit precisionextraction.com.

