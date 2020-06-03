Precision Farming Market Analysis 2013-2024 - Trends and Projections for Yield Monitoring, Crop Scouting, Field Mapping, Irrigation Management, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, and More

DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Farming Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision farming market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the precision farming market looks promising with opportunities in the yield monitoring, crop scouting, field mapping, irrigation management, weather tracking and forecasting, inventory management, farm labor management, and financial management industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing concern towards global food supply and to reduce the production cost.



The study includes the precision farming market size and forecast for the global precision farming market through 2024, segmented by application, technology, offering, and the region.



Some of the precision farming companies profiled in this report include Deere & Company, Trimble, Agco, Agjunction, Raven Industries, AG Leader Technology, SST Development Group, Teejet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Systems, Dickey-John Corporation



Some of the features of this report include:

Market size estimates: Precision farming market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application. Segmentation analysis: Market size by various applications such as by application, technology, offering, and region.

Market size by various applications such as by application, technology, offering, and region. Regional analysis: Precision farming market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Precision farming market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for precision farming in the precision farming market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for precision farming in the precision farming market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, precision farming in the precision farming market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, precision farming in the precision farming market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global precision farming market by application (yield monitoring, crop scouting, field mapping, irrigation management, weather tracking & forecasting, inventory management, farm labor management, and financial management), technology (guidance system, remote sensing, and variable-rate technology), offering (hardware, software, and services), and region ( Americas, Europe, APAC, and ROW)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the precision farming market?

Q.5 what are the business risks and threats to the precision farming market?

Q.6 what are emerging trends in this precision farming market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 what are some changing demands of customers in the precision farming market?

Q.8 what are the new developments in the precision farming market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 who are the major players in this precision farming market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 what are some of the competitive products and processes in this precision farming area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, precision farming market?



