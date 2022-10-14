Precision Farming Market to grow by USD 3.52 Bn by 2026, Growing need for sustainable agriculture to boost market growth - Technavio

Oct 14, 2022, 19:02 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled precision farming market by Technology (guidance technology, remote sensing technology, and variable-rate technology) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) from Technavio, the market size is expected to grow by USD 3.52 billion. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., Abaco Spa, Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Deere and Co., Hexagon AB, Spraying Systems Co., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The growing need for sustainable agriculture, declining availability of arable land, and growing adoption of guidance technology will offer immense growth opportunities. is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this precision farming market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into various company product offerings.
Precision Farming Market Segmentation
- Technology
- Guidance Technology
- Remote Sensing Technology
- Variable-rate Technology
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Precision Farming Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The precision farming market report covers the following areas:
- Precision Farming Market Size
- Precision Farming Market Trends
- Precision Farming Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing need for sustainable agriculture as one of the prime reasons driving the Precision Farming Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
Precision Farming Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist precision farming market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the precision farming market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the precision farming market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of precision farming market vendors
|
Precision Farming Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$3.52 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 29%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, The Netherlands, China, Canada, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., Abaco Spa, Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Deere and Co., Hexagon AB, Spraying Systems Co., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Guidance technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Remote sensing technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Variable-rate technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AAA Taranis Visual Ltd.
- Abaco Spa
- Ag Leader Technology
- AGCO Corp.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
- Deere and Co.
- Hexagon AB
- Spraying Systems Co.
- Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.
- Trimble Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
