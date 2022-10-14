Precision Farming Market to grow by USD 3.52 Bn by 2026, Growing need for sustainable agriculture to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled precision farming market by Technology (guidance technology, remote sensing technology, and variable-rate technology) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) from Technavio, the market size is expected to grow by USD 3.52 billion. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., Abaco Spa, Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Deere and Co., Hexagon AB, Spraying Systems Co., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report. Request Free Sample Report.

The growing need for sustainable agriculture, declining availability of arable land, and growing adoption of guidance technology will offer immense growth opportunities. is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this precision farming market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into various company product offerings.

Precision Farming Market Segmentation

Technology

Guidance Technology



Remote Sensing Technology



Variable-rate Technology

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Precision Farming Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The precision farming market report covers the following areas:

Precision Farming Market Size

Precision Farming Market Trends

Precision Farming Market Industry Analysis

Precision Farming Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist precision farming market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the precision farming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the precision farming market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of precision farming market vendors

Precision Farming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, The Netherlands, China, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., Abaco Spa, Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Deere and Co., Hexagon AB, Spraying Systems Co., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Guidance technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Remote sensing technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Variable-rate technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AAA Taranis Visual Ltd.

Abaco Spa

Ag Leader Technology

AGCO Corp.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Deere and Co.

Hexagon AB

Spraying Systems Co.

Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

