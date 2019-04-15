Precision Hires Senate Chief Mike Spahn and Weber Shandwick VP Joseph Sorrentino

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Strategies announced two senior level hires today to help lead the agency's growing client roster, team, and offerings. Mike Spahn, chief of staff for Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), joins as a managing director and Joseph Sorrentino, a vice president at Weber Shandwick, joins as a director for the paid digital team.

Spahn and Sorrentino are the latest additions to the fast-growing and award winning integrated strategy and marketing agency founded by Stephanie Cutter, Jen O'Malley Dillon, and Teddy Goff in 2013.

A dynamic strategist who blends expertise in communications, advocacy, policy, and campaign management, Spahn has been at the center of policy and politics for nearly two decades. Consistently cited as one of Roll Call's Fabulous 50 Congressional staffers, he has crafted winning strategies for some of the toughest challenges of the day.

As chief of staff to Senator Murray — the third most senior Democrat in the U.S. Senate — Spahn guided Democratic strategy from the highest levels of leadership, overseeing law making through the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, serving as senior counselor to the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee and engaging a broad spectrum of national stakeholders. During Sen. Murray's service as co-chair of the Joint Select Committee on Deficit Reduction and chair of the Senate Budget Committee, he helped Murray and other Democrats navigate the path toward a bipartisan compromise. This compromise paved the way for the landmark 2013 Murray-Ryan budget agreement that continues to guide Congressional negotiations on federal spending today. He also helped guide Senator Murray through two re-election campaigns: a 2016 record-setting victory and one of the toughest Senate Campaigns in the country in 2010.

"Mike is one of the leading political, communications, and policy strategists in the country," said Precision partner Stephanie Cutter. "His expertise in navigating some of our nation's biggest challenges and crafting winning policy and political campaigns will immeasurably help our clients achieve their goals. We are thrilled he's joining our growing team."

"The political and policy landscape across the country seems to be evolving more rapidly than ever before, yet Precision is always ahead of the curve," said Spahn. "I'm so impressed by the team Stephanie, Teddy, and Jen have developed to deliver quality, innovative solutions for their clients and I couldn't be more excited to work together to build custom solutions to the most difficult challenges of the day."

Sorrentino is a seasoned digital strategist who has worked across digital, social, and traditional media channels for a variety of agencies. Most recently, he served as vice president at the global agency Weber Shandwick where he developed and led digital campaigns for Fortune 50 companies and refined paid media and analytics architecture for a number of clients in the advocacy and nonprofit space. With a focus on fusing data into the strategic process for clients, he also co-developed a proprietary analytics platform to aggregate and analyze multiple datasets, providing real-time reporting on key issues. He also led and partnered on new business initiatives for the agency.

Previously, Sorrentino was a senior analyst at Conversant where he advised clients on big-data implementations and database strategies to optimize paid media campaigns. He also worked at Bully Pulpit Interactive and Blue State Digital. At Precision, Sorrentino will lead the paid digital team and build out the agency's existing paid digital offerings.

"We've been a full service agency from day one, and as we continue to grow we want top talent at the helm of each of our practice areas. Joseph brings knowledge, experience, and a data-driven mindset that will expand on the unique services we already provide to continue delivering excellent results for our clients," said Teddy Goff, partner at Precision.

"More than ever, organizations are in need of new and innovative solutions to communications challenges, including how to reach their most consequential audiences," said Sorrentino. "Precision is one of a handful of firms that are setting the industry standard in creating and executing truly integrated programs. I'm excited to join and help grow an already impressive data-driven paid media offering."

About Precision Strategies



Precision Strategies is an award winning integrated strategy and marketing agency that brings world-class experts in each of its practice areas — communications, creative, digital, data, advertising, and mobilization — and works with companies, causes, and candidates to change people's minds and move them to action. Precision's clients span a variety of sectors, with concentration in Finance & Corporate, Health Care, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, and Campaigns & Nonprofits.

With offices in New York, N.Y. and Washington, D.C., Precision was founded in 2013 by Stephanie Cutter, Jen O'Malley Dillon, and Teddy Goff who, as architects of President Barack Obama's election in 2008 and reelection in 2012, pioneered the politics of precision, building and leading unprecedented campaigns to understand, reach, and mobilize millions of Americans.

