Precision Medical Products, Inc. announces Steve Ingel as new CEO

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Medical Products today announced the appointment of Steven Ingel to President & CEO of Precision Medical Products, Inc. Ingel's official start date was April 4, 2022. At that time, he succeeded Precision Medical's current President and CEO, Jeremy Perkins, who will remain with the company and assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. In this new role, Mr. Perkins will identify strategies, business opportunities, and new technology architectures to grow Precision Medical Products. "Steve Ingel brings a wealth of medical device and digital health experience with a well-established proven track record of driving growth, margin expansion, and overall financial performance. His broad and deep industry experience combined with his respected leadership and team-building style make him the right fit to continue our important work at Precision Medical," said Jeremy Perkins.