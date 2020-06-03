Precision Medicine and Diagnostics Expert Hakan Sakul, Ph.D., of Pfizer Joins the Progentec Board of Directors

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Progentec, a leader in next-gen diagnostics and digital technologies for the management of autoimmune diseases, announced today that Hakan Sakul, Ph.D., Vice President and Head of Diagnostics at Pfizer, has joined the Progentec Board of Directors. Dr. Sakul has a distinguished track record in the development and commercialization of companion diagnostics, precision medicine, and pharmacogenomics. His wealth of experience and knowledge will support Progentec in its mission to improve health outcomes for people living with autoimmune diseases.

"Lupus is a difficult disease to diagnose and a lab-based testing is sorely needed to confirm its diagnosis," said Dr. Sakul. "I am delighted to join Progentec's Board in this important phase of the company's diagnostics development journey."

In addition to his R&D, clinical, and product expertise, Dr. Sakul has deep experience in regulatory policy. He is currently a member of California Gov. Newsom's Precision Medicine Advisory Council, and was previously an Advisory Board member for California Gov. Brown's Precision Medicine Advisory Committee. Dr. Sakul is also on the board of directors for the Personalized Medicine Coalition and serves on Luminex Corporation's Oncology Advisory Committee.

About Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.

Progentec is committed to improving access and health outcomes for patients in therapeutic areas with a high level of unmet need by combining clinically-validated diagnostic interventions with state-of-the-art digital technologies. Through collaborations with research institutions and health practitioners around the world, Progentec is working to reduce mortality and morbidity while improving care management and service delivery for chronic health conditions.

