Precision Optics Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

GARDNER, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

The Company previously announced preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 revenue on August 13, 2020.

Fourth quarter fiscal 2020 highlights:

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $2.24 million compared to $2.38 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, a decrease of 6%. Revenue for the quarter was down year over year on an actual and pro forma basis due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

was compared to in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, a decrease of 6%. Revenue for the quarter was down year over year on an actual and pro forma basis due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross margins for the quarter were 29% compared with 31% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This decline in margin was primarily driven by lower revenue and impacts of COVID-19.

Operating expenses decreased more than $300,000 during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Net loss of $323,085 during the quarter included $75,567 of stock-based compensation.

during the quarter included of stock-based compensation. The Company's cash balance at June 30, 2020 was $1.1 million reflecting the Company's aggressive cash management initiatives, coupled with proceeds from an equity financing in April 2020 and receipt of funding under the PPP.

Fiscal year 2020 highlights:

Revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 was $9.9 million compared to $6.8 million in the previous fiscal year, an increase of 46% driven primarily by Ross Optical operating as a division of Precision Optics for the entire year. Revenue for the year was down year over year on a pro forma basis due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

was compared to in the previous fiscal year, an increase of 46% driven primarily by Ross Optical operating as a division of Precision Optics for the entire year. Revenue for the year was down year over year on a pro forma basis due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross margins for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 were 34% compared to 31% for the previous fiscal year.

were 34% compared to 31% for the previous fiscal year. Net loss of $1,426,150 during the fiscal year included $547,345 of stock-based compensation.

during the fiscal year included of stock-based compensation. On April 14, 2020 the Company raised $250,000 from existing accredited investors with the sale of 200,000 shares at a purchase price of $1.25 per share. On May 7, 2020 the Company received an $809,000 loan from the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program.

Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey, commented, "Our financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year were consistent with our preliminary results announced in mid-August, reflecting the positive contributions from our Ross Optical acquisition offset by impacts to certain aspects of our operations due to COVID-19. We believe the near-term disruptions that we experienced in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020 due to COVID-19 have begun to subside with an expectation that we will see improvements in first quarter fiscal 2021 revenue and gross margins, as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020."

Dr. Forkey continued, "Our three recently commercialized production programs all continue at levels similar to recent months and we are advancing other programs in development toward production. There are also a number of new opportunities we are pursuing with combined significant revenue potential. One program including prototype deliveries for a new defense / aerospace customer is a great example of the successful integration of Ross Optical. There are clearly macro challenges in the economy but we believe continued execution in our core business plus investment in high opportunity products and markets will lead to strong growth in our business going forward."

The following table summarizes the fourth quarter and fiscal year (unaudited) results for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:





Three Months

Year



Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,



2020 2019

2020 2019 Revenues $ 2,237,025 $ 2,380,406

$ 9,923,355 $ 6,804,169













Gross Profit 653,501 848,313

3,362,576 2,122,478













Stock Compensation Expenses 64,334 105,990

457,413 462,093 Business Acquisition Expenses 0 128,111

0 128,111 Other 909,223 722,189

4,328,146 2,144,817 Total Operating Expenses 973,557 956,290

4,785,559 2,735,021













Operating Income (Loss) -320,056 -107,977

-1,422,983 -612,543













Net Income (Loss) -323,085 -109,155

-1,426,150 -614,871













Income (Loss) per Share $ (0.02) $ (0.01)

$ (0.11) $ (0.05)

Basic and Diluted























Weighted Verage Common Shares Outstanding











Basic and Diluted 13,161,020 12,061,710

12,998,915 11,486,079















Conference Call Detailsp0o

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results for Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or (412) 317-5705.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/37652.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until October 1, 2020 at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 confirmation # 10147933. A webcast replay will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/37652.

About Precision Optics Corporation

Precision Optics Corporation has been a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments since 1982. Using proprietary optical technologies, the Company designs and produces next generation medical instruments, Microprecision™ micro-optics with characteristic dimensions less than 1 millimeter, and other advanced optical systems for a broad range of customers including some of the largest global medical device companies. The Company's innovative medical instrumentation line includes state-of-the-art endoscopes and endocouplers as well as custom illumination and imaging products for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company believes that current advances in its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies present significant opportunities for expanding applications to numerous potential medical products and procedures. The Company's website is www.poci.com. Investors can find Real-Time Quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PEYE/quote.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2020 and 2019





2020



2019

ASSETS















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,134,697



$ 2,288,426

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $248,450 at June 30, 2020 and $246,953 at June 30, 2019)



1,481,437





2,165,107

Inventories



2,197,244





1,734,604

Prepaid expenses



133,707





180,336

Total current assets



4,947,085





6,368,473



















Fixed Assets:















Machinery and equipment



2,907,533





2,748,715

Leasehold improvements



731,801





668,446

Furniture and fixtures



178,640





168,450







3,817,974





3,585,611

Less—Accumulated depreciation and amortization



3,314,824





3,202,605

Net fixed assets



503,150





383,006



















Operating lease right-to-use asset



118,403





–

Patents, net



95,229





54,087

Goodwill



687,664





687,664



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 6,351,531



$ 7,493,230



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities:















Current portion of capital lease obligation

$ 51,761



$ 9,572

Current portion of acquisition earn out liability



166,667





–

Note payable to bank



808,962





–

Accounts payable



1,066,005





1,174,263

Customer advances



417,059





450,192

Accrued compensation and other



581,770





533,944

Operating lease liability



57,156





–

Amount due for business acquisition



–





1,443,341

Total current liabilities



3,149,380





3,611,312



















Capital lease obligation, net of current portion



35,810





5,027

Acquisition earn out liability



333,333





500,000

Operating lease liability



61,247





–



















Stockholders' Equity:















Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 13,191,789 shares at June 30, 2020 and 12,071,139 shares at June 30, 2019



131,918





120,712

Additional paid-in capital



49,702,986





48,893,172

Accumulated deficit



(47,063,143)





(45,636,993)

Total stockholders' equity



2,771,761





3,376,891



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 6,351,531



$ 7,493,230



PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Years Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019





2020



2019















Revenues

$ 9,923,355



$ 6,804,169

Cost of goods sold



6,560,779





4,681,691



















Gross profit



3,362,576





2,122,478



















Research and development expenses, net



886,129





505,300

Selling, general and administrative expenses



3,899,430





2,101,610

Business acquisition expenses



–





128,111

Total operating expenses



4,785,559





2,735,021



















Operating loss



(1,422,983)





(612,543)



















Interest expense



(1,002)





(1,416)



















Loss before provision for income taxes



(1,423,985)





(613,959)



















Provision for income taxes



2,165





912



















Net loss

$ (1,426,150)



$ (614,871)



















Loss per share:















Basic and fully diluted/

$ (0.11)



$ (0.05)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic and fully diluted



12,998,915





11,486,079



