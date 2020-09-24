Precision Optics Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Conference Call Scheduled for today, September 24, 2020 at 5:00pm ET

News provided by

Precision Optics Corporation

Sep 24, 2020, 16:30 ET

GARDNER, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

The Company previously announced preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 revenue on August 13, 2020.

Fourth quarter fiscal 2020 highlights:

  • Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $2.24 million compared to $2.38 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, a decrease of 6%. Revenue for the quarter was down year over year on an actual and pro forma basis due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Gross margins for the quarter were 29% compared with 31% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This decline in margin was primarily driven by lower revenue and impacts of COVID-19.
  • Operating expenses decreased more than $300,000 during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Net loss of $323,085 during the quarter included $75,567 of stock-based compensation.
  • The Company's cash balance at June 30, 2020 was $1.1 million reflecting the Company's aggressive cash management initiatives, coupled with proceeds from an equity financing in April 2020 and receipt of funding under the PPP.

Fiscal year 2020 highlights:

  • Revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 was $9.9 million compared to $6.8 million in the previous fiscal year, an increase of 46% driven primarily by Ross Optical operating as a division of Precision Optics for the entire year. Revenue for the year was down year over year on a pro forma basis due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Gross margins for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 were 34% compared to 31% for the previous fiscal year.
  • Net loss of $1,426,150 during the fiscal year included $547,345 of stock-based compensation.
  • On April 14, 2020 the Company raised $250,000 from existing accredited investors with the sale of 200,000 shares at a purchase price of $1.25 per share. On May 7, 2020 the Company received an $809,000 loan from the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program.

Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey, commented, "Our financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year were consistent with our preliminary results announced in mid-August, reflecting the positive contributions from our Ross Optical acquisition offset by impacts to certain aspects of our operations due to COVID-19. We believe the near-term disruptions that we experienced in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020 due to COVID-19 have begun to subside with an expectation that we will see improvements in first quarter fiscal 2021 revenue and gross margins, as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020."

Dr. Forkey continued, "Our three recently commercialized production programs all continue at levels similar to recent months and we are advancing other programs in development toward production. There are also a number of new opportunities we are pursuing with combined significant revenue potential. One program including prototype deliveries for a new defense / aerospace customer is a great example of the successful integration of Ross Optical. There are clearly macro challenges in the economy but we believe continued execution in our core business plus investment in high opportunity products and markets will lead to strong growth in our business going forward."

The following table summarizes the fourth quarter and fiscal year (unaudited) results for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months

Year


Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues

$      2,237,025

$      2,380,406

$      9,923,355

$      6,804,169







Gross Profit

653,501

848,313

3,362,576

2,122,478







Stock Compensation Expenses

64,334

105,990

457,413

462,093

Business Acquisition Expenses

0

128,111

0

128,111

Other

909,223

722,189

4,328,146

2,144,817

Total Operating Expenses

973,557

956,290

4,785,559

2,735,021







Operating Income (Loss)

-320,056

-107,977

-1,422,983

-612,543







Net Income (Loss)

-323,085

-109,155

-1,426,150

-614,871







Income (Loss) per Share

$              (0.02)

$              (0.01)

$              (0.11)

$              (0.05)

Basic and Diluted











Weighted Verage Common Shares Outstanding





Basic and Diluted

13,161,020

12,061,710

12,998,915

11,486,079







Conference Call Detailsp0o
The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results for Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or (412) 317-5705.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/37652.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until October 1, 2020 at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 confirmation # 10147933. A webcast replay will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/37652.

About Precision Optics Corporation
Precision Optics Corporation has been a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments since 1982. Using proprietary optical technologies, the Company designs and produces next generation medical instruments, Microprecision™ micro-optics with characteristic dimensions less than 1 millimeter, and other advanced optical systems for a broad range of customers including some of the largest global medical device companies. The Company's innovative medical instrumentation line includes state-of-the-art endoscopes and endocouplers as well as custom illumination and imaging products for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company believes that current advances in its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies present significant opportunities for expanding applications to numerous potential medical products and procedures. The Company's website is www.poci.com. Investors can find Real-Time Quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PEYE/quote.

About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION
22 East Broadway
Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338
Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:
LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC
Robert Blum
Phoenix | New York
Telephone: 602-889-9700
[email protected]

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2020 and 2019



2020

2019

ASSETS







Current Assets:







  Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,134,697

$

2,288,426

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $248,450 at June 30, 2020 and $246,953 at June 30, 2019)

1,481,437


2,165,107

  Inventories

2,197,244


1,734,604

  Prepaid expenses

133,707


180,336

  Total current assets

4,947,085


6,368,473









Fixed Assets:







  Machinery and equipment

2,907,533


2,748,715

  Leasehold improvements

731,801


668,446

  Furniture and fixtures

178,640


168,450



3,817,974


3,585,611

Less—Accumulated depreciation and amortization

3,314,824


3,202,605

Net fixed assets

503,150


383,006









Operating lease right-to-use asset

118,403



Patents, net

95,229


54,087

Goodwill

687,664


687,664









TOTAL ASSETS

$

6,351,531

$

7,493,230









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







  Current portion of capital lease obligation

$

51,761

$

9,572

  Current portion of acquisition earn out liability

166,667



  Note payable to bank

808,962



  Accounts payable

1,066,005


1,174,263

  Customer advances

417,059


450,192

  Accrued compensation and other

581,770


533,944

  Operating lease liability

57,156



  Amount due for business acquisition




1,443,341

Total current liabilities

3,149,380


3,611,312









Capital lease obligation, net of current portion

35,810


5,027

Acquisition earn out liability

333,333


500,000

Operating lease liability

61,247












Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 13,191,789 shares at June 30, 2020 and 12,071,139 shares at June 30, 2019

131,918


120,712

  Additional paid-in capital

49,702,986


48,893,172

  Accumulated deficit

(47,063,143)


(45,636,993)

  Total stockholders' equity

2,771,761


3,376,891









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

6,351,531

$

7,493,230

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

for the Years Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019



2020

2019







Revenues

$

9,923,355

$

6,804,169

Cost of goods sold

6,560,779


4,681,691









Gross profit

3,362,576


2,122,478









Research and development expenses, net

886,129


505,300

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,899,430


2,101,610

Business acquisition expenses




128,111

Total operating expenses

4,785,559


2,735,021









  Operating loss

(1,422,983)


(612,543)









Interest expense

(1,002)


(1,416)









  Loss before provision for income taxes

(1,423,985)


(613,959)









Provision for income taxes

2,165


912









Net loss

$

(1,426,150)

$

(614,871)









Loss per share:







Basic and fully diluted/

$

(0.11)

$

(0.05)









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic and fully diluted

12,998,915


11,486,079

SOURCE Precision Optics Corporation

Also from this source

Precision Optics Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal...

Precision Optics Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics