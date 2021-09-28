Precision Optics Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

GARDNER, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Fourth quarter fiscal 2021 highlights:

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $2.67 million compared to $2.24 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, an increase of 19%.

was compared to in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, an increase of 19%. Gross margins for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were 29% compared to 29% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year; and compared to 33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 .

were 29% compared to 29% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year; and compared to 33% for the quarter ended . Net Loss of $442,443 during the quarter included $419,678 of stock-based compensation. This compared to a loss of $323,085 , including $64,334 of stock-based compensation in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Fiscal year 2021 highlights:

Revenue for the year ended June 30, 2021 was a record $10.67 million compared to $9.92 million in the previous fiscal year.

was a record compared to in the previous fiscal year. Gross margins for the year ended June 30, 2021 were 32% compared to 34% in the previous fiscal year.

were 32% compared to 34% in the previous fiscal year. Net Loss of $102,826 during the year included $808,962 of Other Income due to the forgiveness of the SBA PPP Loan as well as $733,930 of stock-based compensation. This compared to a loss of $1,426,149 , including $547,345 of stock-based compensation in the previous fiscal year.

during the year included of Other Income due to the forgiveness of the SBA PPP Loan as well as of stock-based compensation. This compared to a loss of , including of stock-based compensation in the previous fiscal year. The Company's cash position remains strong with an ending balance for the year of $862,000 .

"I am extremely pleased with the overall performance of Precision Optics in fiscal 2021, highlighted by record annual revenues and a product pipeline that is larger than at any point in the Company's history," commented Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey. "We continued to focus on operational efficiencies, with operating expenses down 9% compared to fiscal 2020, culminating in an annual improvement to adjusted EBITDA of nearly $750,000. We see this as a tremendous achievement in the face of a rather difficult environment last year for a number of our customers, and our associated products, in the medical device space due to the pandemic. Our ability to back-fill some of these reductions in production with new development work in our product pipeline should position us well for fiscal 2022 and beyond."

"Despite the impact the pandemic has had on certain surgical applications in the near-term, the long-term market for these products and others that require our capabilities remains extremely robust. Both large, established corporate players, and well-funded startup companies, are aggressively pursuing development efforts for next generation applications that leverage the unique and proprietary micro-optic and 3D capabilities we provide. Our end-to-end solutions allow these visionary companies to innovate in ways they are unable to achieve on their own. Over the past few years, this increasing awareness of our enabling capabilities is gaining traction as our product development pipeline of projects continues to expand. Unique to our business model is the ability to attract new product engagements that generate revenue initially through engineering development work and later through long-term production that can support stable growth for many years."

Dr. Forkey concluded, "With a strong fiscal 2021 behind us, we look forward to building upon this momentum going forward."

The following table summarizes the fourth quarter and fiscal year (unaudited) results for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:





Three Months

Year



Ended Jun 30,

Ended Jun 30,



2021 2020

2021 2020 Revenues $ 2,673,266 $ 2,237,025

$ 10,674,907 $ 9,923,355













Gross Profit 785,943 653,501

3,433,585 3,362,576













Stock Compensation Expenses 339,718 64,334

620,271 457,413 Other 884,665 909,223

3,718,897 4,328,146 Total Operating Expenses 1,224,383 973,557

4,339,168 4,785,559













Operating Income (Loss) (438,440) (320,056)

(905,583) (1,422,983)













Interest expense (3,100) (864)

(5,302) (1,002) Gain on forgiveness of bank note 0



808,962 0 Total Other (3,100) (864)

803,660 (1,002)













Net Income (Loss) (442,452) (323,085)

(102,835) (1,426,150)













Income (Loss) per Share











Basic and diluted $ (0.03) $ (0.02)

$ (0.01) $ (0.11)













Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding











Basic and diluted 13,341,619 13,161,020

13,281,351 12,998,915

Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results for Tuesday, September 28, 2021 5:00pm ET.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or (412) 317-5705.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/42952.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until October 5, 2021 at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation # 10160368. A webcast replay will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/42952.

About Precision Optics Corporation

Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit www.poci.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Following are the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, and Statements of Operations, for the twelve month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2021 and 2020





2021



2020

ASSETS















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 861,650



$ 1,134,697

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $251,383

at June 30, 2021 and $248,450 at June 30, 2020)



1,878,755





1,481,437

Inventories



1,885,395





2,197,244

Prepaid expenses



150,635





133,707

Total current assets



4,776,435





4,947,085



















Fixed Assets:















Machinery and equipment



3,084,511





2,907,533

Leasehold improvements



792,723





731,801

Furniture and fixtures



178,640





178,640







4,055,874





3,817,974

Less—Accumulated depreciation and amortization



3,461,622





3,314,824

Net fixed assets



594,252





503,150



















Operating lease right-to-use asset



61,247





118,403

Patents, net



141,702





95,229

Goodwill



687,664





687,664



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 6,261,300



$ 6,351,531



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities:















Current portion of capital lease obligation

$ 38,347



$ 51,761

Current portion of acquisition earn out liability



166,667





166,667

Note payable to bank



–





808,962

Accounts payable



1,205,149





1,066,005

Customer advances



450,084





417,059

Accrued compensation and other



589,616





581,770

Operating lease liability



61,247





57,156

Total current liabilities



2,511,110





3,149,380



















Capital lease obligation, net of current portion



152,397





35,810

Acquisition earn out liability



166,666





333,333

Operating lease liability



–





61,247



















Stockholders' Equity:















Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and

outstanding – 13,282,476 shares at June 30, 2021 and 13,191,789 shares

at June 30, 2020



132,825





131,918

Additional paid-in capital



50,464,280





49,702,986

Accumulated deficit



(47,165,978)





(47,063,143)

Total stockholders' equity



3,431,127





2,771,761



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 6,261,300



$ 6,351,531



PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Years Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020





2021



2020















Revenues

$ 10,674,907



$ 9,923,355

Cost of goods sold



7,241,322





6,560,779



















Gross profit



3,433,585





3,362,576



















Research and development expenses, net



624,253





886,129

Selling, general and administrative expenses



3,714,915





3,899,430

Total operating expenses



4,339,168





4,785,559



















Operating loss



(905,583)





(1,422,983)



















Interest expense



(5,302)





(1,002)

Gain on forgiveness of bank note



808,962





–



















Loss before provision for income taxes



(101,923)





(1,423,985)



















Provision for income taxes



912





2,165



















Net loss

$ (102,835)



$ (1,426,150)



















Loss per share:















Basic and fully diluted

$ (0.01)



$ (0.11)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic and fully diluted



13,281,351





12,998,915



SOURCE Precision Optics Corporation

