Precision Optics to Present at Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference

GARDNER, Mass., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the May 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12:00pm ET (9:00am PT).

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of the Precision Optics website at www.poci.com or can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/34728. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on May 21, 2020. To arrange a meeting, please contact Robert Blum of Lytham Partners at [email protected] or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About Precision Optics Corporation

Precision Optics Corporation enables innovation in minimally invasive surgery, diagnostics and treatment through optics and photonics. Precision Optics Corporation has been a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments since 1982. Using proprietary optical technologies, the Company designs and produces next generation medical instruments, MicroprecisionTM micro-optics with characteristic dimensions less than 1 millimeter, and other advanced optical systems for market-leading medical device companies. The Company's innovative medical instrumentation line includes state-of-the-art endoscopes and endocouplers as well as custom illumination and imaging products for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company believes that current advances in its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies present significant opportunities for expanding applications to numerous potential medical products and procedures. The Company's website is www.poci.com. Investors can find Real-Time Quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PEYE/quote.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION

22 East Broadway

Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338

Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Robert Blum

Phoenix | New York

Telephone: 602-889-9700

[email protected]

SOURCE Precision Optics Corporation

