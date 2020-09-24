Precision OT Expands European Operations, Supports Key Economic Sector

Led by Rob Harrison, Vice President of EMEA at Precision OT, the London-based EMEA team has already been active in the European market. Having tripled its revenue in three years, Precision OT has added 39 new employees in the past 18 months and brought in a new leadership team , which includes Melanie Cantalejo, EMEA Sales & Business Development Director, and Anthony Clarkson, Technical Director EMEA. With a number of European telcos making recent waves around 5G, streaming media, cloud gaming and other data-intensive initiatives, industry analysts believe the market will be intensely competitive as industry leaders contend for network performance advantages. As a result, companies within the supply chain for optical networking equipment, like Precision OT, have multiple opportunities to leverage in the coming months and years.

"At Precision OT, we are a company of engineers first and foremost," Rob notes. "As our customers continue to upgrade their existing network architectures, to roll out new technologies including 5G, they encounter a number of optical engineering challenges that off-the-shelf solutions often cannot satisfy. That is where we come in. Not only do we provide network operators with exceptionally reliable optical networking equipment, but our Advanced Development Group designs, tests and helps deploy customized solutions that make networks more efficient and easier to scale. Moreover, we're incredibly focused on the type of customers we serve, including telcos and cable operators. Our customers know that they can count on us because we're focused on the engineering and not on attempting to be everything to everyone."

Whether providing optical networking solutions that are compatible with NEM equipment or white box hardware, Precision OT delivers Tier 1 products that allow for true network reliability and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Unlike many companies in the optical equipment space, Precision's technical experts and system engineers work directly with customers to provide them with true custom solutions unavailable from NEMs. The company also operates a Latin American wing, FonNet, that is bringing Precision's unique brand of customer service to the region's burgeoning service provider sector.

To learn more about Precision OT, visit precisionot.com. For more details on Precision OT's EMEA presence, 5G solutions and more, watch this short video featuring Anthony Clarkson.

About Precision OT

Precision Optical Transceivers is a system engineering company focused on optical transceivers and related active/passive optical components. For over a decade, we have helped build networks around the globe by providing high quality, custom-engineered optical solutions. For more information, visit www.precisionot.com.

