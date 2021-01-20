PrecisionOS Hosts World-Leading Hip Surgeons for the First Live Virtual Surgery Webinar in Collaboration with the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) and CONMED

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNM USA reports that PrecisionOS , pioneers of the Surgical Mastery Platform™, announced its partnership with the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) and Global medical technology supplier, CONMED, to host the world's first-ever interactive webinar featuring leading hip surgeons on January 28, 2021 at 7pm CST/8pm EST.

These experts will engage in a fully interactive surgery session using the PrecisionOS virtual reality (VR) platform.

"The opportunity for PrecisionOS to connect surgeons through an immersive virtual learning environment is an incredible honour," says Dr. Danny Goel, an orthopaedic surgeon in Vancouver, BC and CEO of PrecisionOS. "It is time to convert our innovation to patient-centered results. We are committed to demonstrating ongoing successful use and integration of our platform to show how we are impacting patient care. I am excited to witness my peers in action as they combine their talents to educate others from around the world without leaving their homes."

The cutting-edge surgery expert discussion will be led by McMaster University's Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Chair, Dr. Olufemi Ayeni; Professor and Surgeon-in-Chief at the Hospital for Special Surgery, Dr. Bryan Kelly and leading Orthopaedic Surgeon from the Crystal Clinic, Dr. Jovan Laskovski. Joining them will be:

Dr. Shane Nho

Dr. Alison Spiker

Dr. John Christoforetti

Dr. Chad Mather

"We are continuously working to stay up-to-date on the latest news and in medical technologies and surgical protocol developments," says Laura Downes, CAE the CEO of AANA. "The PrecisionOS platform enables Orthopaedic Surgeons to experience both a comprehensive and realistic simulation setting with high-caliber education. We could not be more thrilled than to witness VR continue to elevate the future standard of surgeon training programs."

PrecisionOS looks forward to providing the virtual operating room in which these world renowned hip surgeons will collaborate remotely from their homes, performing and discussing hip arthroscopy surgery in real-time.

"We are proud to play an active role with PrecisionOS and AANA in the evolution of surgeon education," says Pat Beyer - President International & Global Orthopaedics at CONMED. "Delivering surgeon to surgeon education virtually with PrecisionOS VR technology has the potential to complement traditional education methods in a positive way."

Viewing the event is open to the public. You can register here: https://www.aana.org/aanaimis/Shared_Content/Events/Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=2021_01VR&WebsiteKey=10f6eed0-bcab-4019-8f57-18dad8aaf2d7

Ryan Cowdrey

505 333 9117

[email protected]

SOURCE VNM USA

Related Links

vnmusa.com

