PRECISIONscientia Recognized as One of the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2020 Best Places to Work

PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRECISIONscientia , a Pennsylvania-based medical communications agency specializing in interpreting and communicating the innovative science and data for cutting-edge therapies, announces it is a recipient of the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2020 Best Places to Work Awards in the large company category. Voted by the people who know them best - its employees - the award celebrates the top companies with 100-499 employees in the Greater Philadelphia area.

Held annually, the Philadelphia Business Journal Best Places to Work Awards honor superior organizations where voices are heard, cultures are thriving, and employees are engaged. In the form of a Quantum Workplace online survey, employees are asked to rate their company on work environment, personal growth, professional environment, people, and embracing new change and ideas. Winners are chosen based on the results of the survey and, in essence, by the employees themselves.

"In order to transform lives through science, we must foster an environment that supports the same type of groundbreaking innovation that our clients bring each day," says Nate Wible, Managing Director of PRECISIONscientia. "Through an open, collaborative culture we cultivate a group of inquisitive, passionate and genuine colleagues that produce exceptional results for our clients. We are proud to be recognized for this award, and we strive to continue to foster this positive and innovative work environment as we expand."

Winners were announced in the Philadelphia Business Journal online, and will be featured in a special July supplement in the print edition. To learn more about our team and capabilities, visit www.precisionscientia.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About PRECISIONscientia: "Your Science Is Our Responsibility"

Founded in 2002, PRECISIONscientia (formerly ETHOS Health Communications) is an authority in interpreting and communicating the science of today's cutting-edge therapies. With more than 180 employees who have experience in virtually every therapeutic area, PRECISIONscientia provides scientific and medical marketing, medical affairs, and training solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech clients. PRECISIONscientia was founded with the simple belief that the scientific story is the foundation of every pharmaceutical brand. As a result, it seeks out business professionals who deeply understand science and are committed to perfection, superior results, and relationships that transcend brands and companies. To learn more, visit www.precisionscientia.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About the Philadelphia Business Journal

American City Business Journals (ACBJ) is the largest publisher of metropolitan business newsweeklies in the United States, with 44 business publications across the country reaching more than 3.6 million readers each week. The Philadelphia Business Journal is a regional business news publication that covers the latest business news and happenings in the Greater Philadelphia Area.

SOURCE PRECISIONscientia

Related Links

https://www.precisionscientia.com

