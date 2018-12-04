Precison Agriculture Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This market research report on global precision agriculture market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by application (guidance and monitoring systems (GIS, GNSS, and remote sensing), variable rate technology, and telematics), by components (hardware (drones, GPS devices, sensors, and others) and software), and by geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA).



Precision Agriculture Market – Overview



The smart use of technology to enable better decision making and optimized use of resources on farms is propelling the growth of the global precision agriculture market. The growing requirement to achieve higher yields and effectively meet the growing demand for food will boost the demand for these services in the global market. This form of farming involves the deployment of a web of sensors, drones, and software to gather, process, and analyze data to derive actionable insights for on-farm decisions in the global market. The evolution of GIS and GNSS ecosystem, falling prices of sensors, and adoption of navigation systems will revolutionize the agricultural market. The use of navigation systems and drones drastically reduce the dependence on manual labor for scouting and crop monitoring activities and improves the overall efficiency of this whole process. Additionally, the use of these controllers and monitors will enable the right usage of fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides, thereby, preventing the deterioration of soil quality and initiates cost savings in the global market. The government initiatives and subsides will encourage the implementation of digital set-up and procurement of smart infrastructure in the market. Digitalization will result in faster sharing of valuable information across geographies and markets will improve the economic conditions in the overall agricultural industries. The increasing in retail and industrial consumption will propel the growth of the global precision agriculture market.



The recent trends of urbanization, lifestyle changes, resource exploitation, and innovative communication systems will augment the growth of the global market. The increasing adoption of efficient and sustainable farming practices to ensure better food security and safety are one of the primary factors contributing to the use of smart systems in the agriculture industry. The global precision agriculture market is projected to reach revenues of over $9 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 16% during 2017-2023.



Precision Agriculture Market – Dynamics



The implementation of regulatory frameworks that helps to impart better clarity on UAV usage will augment the growth of the global precision agriculture market. The use of this system uses various monitoring and data capturing systems which helps farmers and organizations to derive meaningful insights and increase productivity in farms across the global market. The use of drones helps offer aerial imagery that can reveal patterns and expose variations related to soil variation, water distribution, and pest and fungal infestations. The establishment of regulatory policies and rules will enable government agencies to regulate and monitor activities of drones so that it does not infringe human privacy, ground safety, data proprietorship, and cause any disturbance to civil aviation. The establishment of regulations in countries such as Australia, the UK, Germany, and Denmark will encourage the adoption of UAVs for commercial purposes in the global precision agriculture market.



Precision Agriculture Market – Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by application, components, and geography.



Precision Agriculture Market – By Components

Federal incentives will boost the adoption of hardware in the global precision agriculture market during the forecast period



The components segment in the global precision agriculture market is classified into hardware (drones, GPS devices, sensors, and others) and software. Hardware segment dominates a significant market share in 2017, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period. The hardware components available in the market include sensors, drones, GPS devices, smart controllers, software consists of farm data analytics, geo-spatial analytics, market updating platforms, crop management software, farm inventory management, personnel management, and weather forecasting and representation. The continuous evolution of smart hardware will propel the development of modern farm equipment integrated with additional provisions in the global market. Sensors are gaining immense popularity in the agricultural industry as these are used for detecting temperature, pressure, IR, proximity, and ultrasonic and touch. The adoption of GPS devices and tracking systems will help auto-steering, closer monitoring of ingredient application to farm, and use of repetitive operations will augment the growth of the global precision agriculture market.



Precision Agriculture Market – By Application

GIS and remote sensing systems to gain immense popularity in the global precision agriculture market during forecast period



The global precision agriculture market by application is segmented into guidance and monitoring systems (GIS, GNSS, and remote sensing), variable rate technology, and telematics. Guidance and monitoring systems occupied a majority market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period. The exponential use of GIS and remote sensing technologies by federal agencies and research projects for large-scale analysis in agriculture industries will propel the growth of this segment in the global market. The deployment of GPS in farming architecture to offer comprehensive solutions to farming communities will revolutionize the global market. The growing popularity of GNSS and GIS systems offer easily available, extractable, and moldable data to produce meaningful insights will drive the global precision agriculture market. GPS based tools are used for farm planning, soil sampling, swath and tractor guidance, crop scouting, field mapping, and yield monitoring applications in the agricultural industry.



Precision Agriculture Market – By Geography

Technological awareness in farming in North Americas will drive growth in the global precision agriculture market



The global precision agriculture market by geography is categorized into North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA. North America dominated the majority market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period. The increasing availability of technological and mechanical components such as sensors, drones, and GPS devices will drive the growth of the market in North America. The proliferation of advanced data infrastructure and a high degree of technological awareness among the farming community in North America will propel the growth of the market. The increasing focus on sustainable farm practices and technology integrated agricultural models by government agencies will attribute to the development of the market in North America.



Key Countries Profiled

• US

• Canada

• China

• India

• Australia

• France

• Germany

• Spain



Key Vendor Analysis

The increasing focus on yield maximization coupled with better quality of crops and limited and right usage of fertilizers, fungicides and pesticides is driving the competition in the global precision agriculture market. The increasing demand for infrastructure, distribution, and warehousing facilities will create new opportunities for leading vendors in the global market. The top players are offering innovative hardware and software solutions that ensures profitability, efficiency, and sustainability while protecting the environment to gain a larger global market share. Increasing investments by Mitsui, Monsanto, and Syngenta that support startups to develop solutions will boost revenues in the global market. These solutions help improving irrigation, crop spraying, harvesting, and more practices in the global market.



Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global precision agriculture market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global precision agriculture market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global precision agriculture market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Snapshot



The global precision agriculture market size is expected to reach revenues of more than $9 billion by 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 16% by 2017–2023.

The global precision agriculture market is driven by the rising environmental awareness, growing resource costs, and impending regulatory challenges. The encroachment of forest land, indiscriminate water consumption and wastage, unscientific usage of pesticides, and fertilizers to achieve short-term productivity will propel the demand in the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global precision agriculture market by applications, components, and geography.

Base Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2018–2023



The study considers the present scenario of the global precision agriculture market and its market dynamics for the period 2018?2023. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply side of the market. Also, the study profiles and analyzes various leading and other prominent market participants across applications, components, and geography in the market.



