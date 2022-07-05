Preclinical Research Outsourcing Services Global Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Top 11 CROS, Frontage Labs, Laboratory Corporation of America & Others

Jul 05, 2022, 06:15 ET
Jul 05, 2022
This report identifies the global preclinical research outsourcing services market, along with all major global preclinical CRO companies. The total preclinical research outsourcing services market is segmented globally and by geographic regions. The service areas provided by preclinical CROs are extensively covered as well.
The outsourcing service providers/CROs market continues to exhibit significant growth, largely attributed to increased demand for services in clinical trials including preclinical research. The proliferation of therapies for orphan drugs and precision-based medicines, preclinical and clinical trials are becoming increasingly complex, which is driving demand for sophisticated outsourcing partners with expertise in preclinical services, disease registries, real world evidence, medical affairs and risk-based monitoring. Expanding service offerings and capabilities remain a predominant strategy among CROs.
Outsourcing preclinical services of the drug discovery and development process offers the pharmaceutical industry a wide range of opportunities to develop and commercialize, innovative methods and technologies. Outsourcing is an attractive approach for investigations that are too complex, too expensive, and too lengthy otherwise to be conducted in-house.
In previous times, outsourcing was seen as a short-term strategy for demand realization. Now, it is considered as the key lever for the core competencies to increase performance in pharmaceutical research. Outsourcing can positively impact research performance because it lowers the cost and time associated with new innovations.
Report Includes
- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for preclinical research outsourcing services
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales) data from 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the global market size for preclinical research outsourcing services, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by functional services and geographic region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future market demand
- Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances
- Regulatory structure for preclinical research studies in the pharmaceuticals industry, marketed and pipeline products, pricing and reimbursement structure, and major developments influencing the progress of this market
- Detailed analysis on the strength, weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the global preclinical research outsourcing services market
- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, increasing investments on R&D activities, current pharma/CRO contracts and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues
There are two ways to outsource services:
- Full vertical integration, which maximizes operations conducted in-house.
- Virtual operations, which relates to full outsourcing and where all operations are methodically outsourced to third parties.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising R&D Investment
- Growth in Outsourcing of Non-Core Function
- CROS Add Efficiency
- Market Restraints
- Challenges in Preclinical Research Outsourcing
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Opportunities in Asia-Pacific
- Inorganic Strategies
- Emerging Markets
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19
Chapter 5 Global Market Overview
- Preclinical Process Overview
- Market for Drug Substance/Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing for Drug Development
- Manufacturers
- Market Estimate for Outsourcing Api Manufacturing for Drug Development
- Formulation and Dosage Design Outsourcing Services
- Companies
- Market Overview and Estimates for Outsourcing of Formulation Development
- Analytical/Bioanalytical Methods Development, Validation and Testing
- Analytical Methods Development
- Analytical Methods Validation, Verification and Qualification
- Analytical Testing Method Development and Validation Market Landscape and Estimates
- Companies/Providers
- Metabolism, Pharmacokinetics and Toxicology Outsourcing
- Companies/Providers
- Market Estimates: Metabolism, Pharmacokinetics and Toxicology Outsourcing Services
- Preclinical Stage Outsourcing Services
- Cros and Preclinical Research Outsourcing
- Contract Manufacturing
- Contract Research
Chapter 6 Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Functional Service
- Discovery Services
- Chemistry
- Bioanalysis
- Toxicology
Chapter 8 Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Current Pharma/Cro Contracts
- Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Swot Analysis
- Strengths of the Global Market for Preclinical Research Outsourcing Services
- Challenges Within the Global Market for Preclinical Research Outsourcing Services
- Opportunities in the Global Market for Preclinical Research Outsourcing Services
- Threats to the Global Market for Preclinical Research Outsourcing Services
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Top 11 CROS
- Charles River Laboratories
- Eurofins Scientific
- Evotec
- Frontage Labs
- Icon
- Iqvia
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Medpace
- SGS Sa
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Wuxi Apptec
