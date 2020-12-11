Predictiv AI Secures Purchase Orders for Thermalpass from Multiple Market Segments

Over the past two weeks, the Company has received orders for twenty-eight ThermalPass units which are scheduled to be installed before the end of this month. The majority of these units were ordered by a Canadian provincial government, U.S. public schools and several hospitals. In conjunction with these sales and other pending orders, production and assembly of the ThermalPass Portable (US$6,900) and ThermalPass Pro (US$7,300) is ramping up, and new field assemblers are currently being organized to expand manufacturing capacity.

"We are very excited with the initial bookings as they represent verticals that are innately scalable," said Michael Lende, President and CEO of Predictiv AI. "We are also cognizant and encouraged that these orders are formative in nature and have the potential to be significantly upsized. In tandem with our reseller agents, the ThermalPass sales focus has been targeting the most scalable sectors, and we are now getting traction in some of the largest market segments, including hospitals, schools, and long-term care facilities among others. We continue to actively market ThermalPass with multiple demos daily across Canada, the US and internationally."

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ fever detection system.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, ThermalPass achieving the commercial results anticipated by the Company, market demand for ThermalPass and other factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

