Predictive Automobile Technology Market to Witness CAGR of 18% (2021-2027) due to Advent of Machine Learning and Excessive Use of Real-time Data in Vehicles| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Predictive Automobile Technology Market is expected to reach at USD 92 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20% from 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Application (Maintenance Analysis, Driving Pattern Analysis, Predictive Smart Parking, Proactive alerts, and Safety & Security); Deployment (On Premise and On Demand); Hardware (ADAS component, On-board diagnostics, and Telematics); Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle); Region/Country.



The Predictive Automobile Technology market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Predictive Automobile Technology market. The Predictive Automobile Technology market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Predictive Automobile Technology market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The need for predictive automotive technology will be fueled by an increase in demand to enhance automobile performance, as well as an increase in the number of cars on the road. Predictive car technology aids in the early detection of vehicle maintenance difficulties. The market for predictive vehicle technology is being driven by the rising demand for technologically sophisticated automobiles. Vehicles are fitted with a variety of technologies that can detect barriers and cars on the road or in the vicinity of the vehicle and take preventative measures to preserve the vehicle's speed and distance from other vehicles. Vehicles are now connected to one another and communicate information based on the vehicle's needs, which helps to reduce latency, delay, and effort when going. Vehicles are getting safer and more secure, resulting in increased driver and vehicle safety. During the forecast period, this is a crucial element that is expected to boost the predictive vehicle technology market.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Aptiv PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Garrett Motion Inc., Aisin Corporation, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc and Magna International Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

Pandemics and natural disasters, such as COVID-19, are unpredictably devastating to many of the world's main economies. COVID-19 has also had an impact on Predictive Automobile Technology demand and sales. During COVID-19, many factors have impacted the growth of the predictive automobile technology, such as a fall in demand for automobiles and reduced cash flow, affected the transportation sector which restricted the use of vehicles, slowed down the production process which further led to supply chain disruptions and halt in productions of the Predictive Automobile Technology. The COVID-19 outbreak has had a detrimental influence on the market for automotive predictive technology. Several car and component production plants throughout the world were temporarily shut down, causing supply chain disruptions. However, the automobile sector has begun to improve, and this trend is projected to continue during the projection period.

The global Predictive Automobile Technology market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

· Based on application, the market is segmented into Maintenance Analysis, Driving Pattern Analysis, Predictive Smart Parking, Proactive alerts, and Safety & Security. The Safety & Security segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecasted period. Automakers throughout the world are expected to integrate safety and security as an ADAS feature in the next years. These features are primarily designed to aid the driver by providing anticipatory cues. In developed nations, car occupants are expecting similar capabilities in their automobiles. In emerging regions, on the other hand, OEMs are including these features in their automobiles. Government mandates are supporting the expansion of the safety & security segment, since traffic congestion is a major concern in every area, propelling the category's growth.

· Based on deployment, the market is segmented into On-Premise and On Demand. The On-Premise segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecasted period. Over the projected period, the on-premise segment is expected to dominate the market. The growing need for different applications like parking management and pollution analytics is also helping to propel the industry forward. The need for predictive software and services is growing in response to the growing need to improve driver efficiency while also lowering operating costs.

Predictive Automobile Technology Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and the Rest of North America )

( , , and the Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

APAC region to lead the growth in the global market during the forecast period. Vehicle hybridization and electrification, increasing production of electric vehicles, are primary factors driving the demand in the market. China and India, two of the world's fastest-growing economies, are part of the area. In addition, the Asia Pacific area is the largest market for vehicles, thanks to rising consumer spending power, which has fueled demand for automobiles in the region. In addition, the industry is growing due to rising sales of commercial vehicles and passenger automobiles in the region. The region's nations are encouraging the integration of commercial telematics into new cars, which will benefit the worldwide commercial telematics industry.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Predictive Automobile Technology Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Predictive Automobile Technology market?

Which factors are influencing the Predictive Automobile Technology market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Predictive Automobile Technology market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Predictive Automobile Technology market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Predictive Automobile Technology market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography.

Predictive Automobile Technology Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market size 2027 USD 92 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region APAC to Dominate the Global Predictive Automobile Technology Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea Companies profiled Aptiv PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Garrett Motion Inc., Aisin Corporation, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc and Magna International Inc. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Application; By Deployment; By Hardware; By Vehicle Type; By Region/Country

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

