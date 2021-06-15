Predictive Health Diagnostics Company Announces Expansion of North American Sales Force

"Both of our specialty diagnostic tests have important features that are unavailable from any other products on the market today. Specifically, the PULS Cardiac Test™ and DIABETES predict ™ are the only blood tests that can identify asymptomatic at-risk patients who are missed by the current standards of care for coronary heart disease and type 2 diabetes, respectively," said Matthew Nuñez, Chief Executive Officer of Predictive Health Diagnostics Company. "Now with both of these tests being marketed throughout North America, we continue to grow our account executive network on the field to service the increased demand."

The PULS Cardiac Test™ is a one-of-a-kind diagnostic blood test that identifies asymptomatic patients at risk of a heart attack who are missed by the current standard of care. Test results determine a risk score that quantifies coronary artery inflammation and predicts an individual's risk of a heart attack in the next five years, a time frame during which preventative cardiology and lifestyle changes can take effect successfully. Healthcare providers may place orders for the PULS Cardiac Test by calling 866-299-8998 or visiting pulstest.com/order. A new fingerstick collection device, presently in late-stage development, will be marketed via several new distribution channels with launch planned for later this year.

DIABETESpredict™ is a polygenic laboratory test that provides a high-sensitivity and specificity evaluation of an individual's genetic predisposition to develop type 2 diabetes (T2D) and offers personalized recommendations based on the patient's genetic profile. The test is for individuals of any age concerned about their risk of developing diabetes, especially those with a family history of diabetes or risk factors associated with risk of diabetes like mothers with a history of gestational diabetes, obese individuals, and individuals with metabolic abnormalities. Healthcare providers may place orders for DIABETESpredict by calling 866-299-8998.

About Predictive Health Diagnostics Company

Predictive Health Diagnostics Company (PHDC) is a leading specialty diagnostics development platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics to detect high-risk diseases with significant unmet medical needs. PHDC's laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources including proteomics, genetics, metabolics, biochemistry, phenotype, and imaging to address among the most challenging clinical problems. To learn more, visit PHDC at phdiagnostics.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, our industry, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Predictive Health Diagnostics Company

Related Links

www.phdiagnostics.com

