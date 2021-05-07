Preeminent Orange County Advertising and Marketing Agency Loses Pioneer President

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schraff, an Orange County advertising agency in business since 1976, lost its President, Brian Schraff, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Brian's son, Tyler Schraff, said, "It is with profound sadness we announce that our father and head of the Schraff advertising agency has passed away suddenly at the age of 58." Schraff continues operations with Tyler Schraff assuming President, Zakary Schraff as Operations Manager, and includes all current team members.

Brian on the phone at The Schraff Group in the early 80's.

In 1976, Schraff was known as Schraff Group Inc., started by Brian's father Bob, who primarily served the technology industry with compelling print services.

When Brian bought out the business from Bob Schraff in 1996, he had worked in the firm since 1982 when he was straight out of college. Along with his coworker and graphic designer Rick Roelofs, the two men proposed a buyout to implement an upgraded vision and a different management style for the company.

Wanting to increase revenues quickly, they built services around each client, including PR and consulting. But the mid-90s also brought the Internet explosion, and the world of advertising changed forever. Because Schraff could adapt to provide the new services required by clients, the agency grew into the full-service marketing and web development agency it is today.

Tyler explains further, "Brian was brilliant in his ability to bridge clients that came from the print world into the new digital space. He taught me to keep my eye on the statistics because numbers don't lie."

"Brian had the ability to position and message across all media and leverage both traditional and online campaigns for building brands. Although he focused on driving Schraff revenue, what Brian cared about was his helping his clients thrive, and that is what ultimately made him a great President."

Services were held at Rancho Las Lomas in Silverado, Ca, Sunday, May 2. "Losing a friend, business partner, and brother of 35 years isn't easy," said Rick Roelofs. "But just having the opportunity to have had a friend, partner and brother in my life for that long, I will cherish. Brian will be missed by many."

For more detailed information, or for more information on The Brian Schraff Foundation, contact Tyler Schraff at [email protected]

Contact Info:

Schraff, 19071 Live Oak Canyon Road, Trabuco Canyon, CA 92679

Phone: (949) 216-6500

Website: WWW.SCHRAFF.COM

Related Images

brian-schraff.jpg

Brian Schraff

Brian on the phone at The Schraff Group in the early 80's.

SOURCE Schraff Advertising and Marketing

Related Links

http://www.schraff.com

