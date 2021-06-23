PREFECT Trial Outcomes Demonstrate MyoStrain® Ability to Detect & Predict Early Cardiotoxicity in Cancer Patients Undergoing Chemotherapy

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new pivotal article validated Myocardial Solutions technology MyoStrain® (fSENC) for the early detection and prediction of cardiotoxicity (heart damage). The article was published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging and highlights MyoStrain as an accurate and sensitive management tool that may help clinicians protect cancer patient heart health during chemotherapy.[1]

Professor Susan Dent, MD, Medical Oncologist, Member of the Duke Cancer Institute, Co-Director of Duke Cardio-Oncology Program and study author, stated: "MyoStrain bridges a crucial gap in oncology and cardiology care. Thanks to the advances in oncology care, cancer is more treatable now than ever before. While clinical outcomes for cancer patients have improved, there is increasing concern about the potential short- and long-term side effects of these treatments, including the potentially detrimental impact they may have on the heart."

Dr. Daniel J. Lenihan, MD, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardio-Oncology Center Excellence Director at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and study author, commented: "This study highlights the crucial role that MyoStrain technology may have for the early detection and prediction of cardiotoxicity during chemotherapy. We feel this could have a profound impact on patient care, focusing on optimizing heart health while also treating patients with lifesaving cancer therapy that has been shown to be cardiotoxic. With this approach, we hope to help extend patient longevity and improve quality of life."

Access to the publication is available here.

[1] Guisca, S et al. Circulation. 2021;14:e012459

About Myocardial Solutions, Inc.

Myocardial Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is a medical technology company working to transform the cardiac and cancer care continuum. Leveraging more than 400 publications in clinical research and development, MSI's proprietary technology, MyoStrain®, is a 10-minute, MRI-based heart function test providing physicians with sensitive diagnostic markers to support the early assessment and individualized treatment of heart dysfunction. MyoStrain has received FDA-510(k) pre-market clearance, CE-mark certification, and is commercially available in the United States and Europe.

