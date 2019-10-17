Preferences of Russian Car Owners in Choosing a Car, 2019 Report

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preferences of Russian Car Owners in Choosing a Car" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A report from the Consumer Preferences series, which is based solely on the results of a survey of car owners on a topic set by researchers. In this case, the specialists of the publisher touched upon the topic of preferences of car owners in choosing a car, features of operation and plans for changing their vehicle.



For the evaluation, 30 car brands were taken (the most popular in the Russian sales rating), over 50 car owners were surveyed for each brand. The total sample size was about 1800 respondents.



The survey involved the owners of new cars 2013 - 2018 production years (the first owner, the car is not more than 5 years in operation).



The report contains the following information: a description of the process of choosing a car (time spent searching for a vehicle, used sources of information, choice parameters, the role of a test drive, etc.); presentation of an assessment of the intensity of use of the car (frequency of use, the role of the car in the lifestyle of the owner, the availability of options and the assessment of their usefulness, etc.); submission of plans for car owners to change the car (the reasons for the change, re-brand selection, assessment of factors influencing the choice, the importance of options when choosing a car, insurance plans and much more); Portrait of a Russian car owner (socio-demographic indicators, psychological type and hobby).

Key Topics Covered:



Methods of assessment and key parameters



The process of choosing a car by Russian car owners

Time spent on searching for a car

Sources of information when choosing a car

Using the Internet when choosing a car

Test drive and consultation of the seller in the dealership

Decisive options when choosing a car

What does buying a car mean

Vehicle operation

The role of the car in the life of the owner

Frequency of car use

Availability of options and evaluation of their usefulness

Availability of accessories

Plans for Russian car owners to change the car

Planned date of purchase of the next car

Reasons for changing the car

Re-buying of a brand

Factors affecting the choice of car

The significance of the parameters of the cost of ownership when choosing a car

Which car is planned for purchase

The importance of options when choosing a car

Price range of the planned purchase

Sources of financing the purchase

Insurance plans for the next car

Plans for the use of existing car

Portrait of a Russian car owner

Russian cars

Chinese brands

Mass foreign cars

Premium foreign cars

Hobby

Psychological type

Consumer brand preferences

Audi

BMW

Chery

Chevrolet

Citroen

Datsun

Ford

Geely

Honda

Hyundai

Kia

Lada

Land Rover

Lexus

Lifan

Mazda

Mercedes-Benz

Mitsubishi

Nissan

Opel

Peugeot

Renault

Skoda

Ssangyong

Subaru

Suzuki

Toyota

UAZ

Volkswagen

Volvo

