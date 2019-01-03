Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition of a "Class A" Office Property in Charlotte, North Carolina Through its Subsidiary, Preferred Office Properties, LLC

Subsequent to and in connection with closing, the Company executed a new lease with an undisclosed customer for approximately 33,000 square feet, or 7% of the total rentable area, to bring the property to approximately 95% leased. Campbell Walker with Lincoln Harris represented the landlord in this transaction and Chris Schaaf and Jim Thorp with JLL represented the tenant.

PAC acquired the property through its subsidiary, Preferred Office Properties, LLC. Boone DuPree, President and Chief Executive Officer for Preferred Office Properties, stated: "Capitol Towers represents the culmination of strategic efforts to enter the Charlotte market with scale, in a well-located, high quality asset." Mr. DuPree added, "We are excited to expand our business in this way, and to continue on a great relationship with local developer and operator Lincoln Harris, which we have retained to partner with us for leasing and property management."

The Company financed the acquisition utilizing a non-recourse first mortgage loan from New York Life Insurance Company. There are no loan guaranties provided by PAC or our operating partnership.

