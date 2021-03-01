Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
ATLANTA, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("we," "our," the "Company," "Preferred Apartment Communities" or "PAC") today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Unless otherwise indicated, all per share results are reported based on the basic weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units ("Class A Units") of the Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership (our "Operating Partnership") outstanding. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year operational results across our entire portfolio which demonstrate the durability and quality of these assets located in the thriving Sunbelt region. Our rent collections were very strong, and we credit this to our best in class teams and our focused Sunbelt strategy. Our Class A suburban multifamily portfolio continues to demonstrate solid growth due to broad positive economic and migration trends," stated Joel Murphy, Preferred Apartment Communities' President and Chief Executive Officer.
"2020 was also a transformational year for PAC. We went on offense and focused on several key strategic initiatives designed to streamline our business and position PAC for future growth. We completed our internalization, which simplified our platform, and completed the sale of our student housing portfolio for $478 million, which simplified our portfolio. With shareholder approval, we improved our governance by allowing shareholders to amend our bylaws, and we improved our balance sheet flexibility by reducing the call option on our Series A preferred stock from 10 years to 5 years. As a result of these steps, we ended the year having significantly reduced our preferred shares outstanding and invested $277 million in multifamily acquisitions. We enter 2021 energized to continue our drive to further improve our balance sheet and to grow our multifamily portfolio by leveraging our deep relationships and local market knowledge in key suburban Sunbelt markets."
Our operating results are presented below.
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
% change
|
2020
|
2019
|
% change
|
Revenues (in thousands)
|
$
|
121,121
|
$
|
124,866
|
(3.0)
|
%
|
$
|
502,197
|
$
|
470,427
|
6.8
|
%
|
Per share data:
|
Net income (loss) (1)
|
$
|
(0.77)
|
$
|
(0.71)
|
(8.5)
|
%
|
$
|
(6.95)
|
$
|
(2.73)
|
—
|
FFO (2)
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
$
|
0.31
|
—
|
$
|
(3.36)
|
$
|
1.37
|
—
|
Core FFO (2)
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
0.35
|
(11.4)
|
%
|
$
|
1.07
|
$
|
1.49
|
(28.2)
|
%
|
AFFO (2)
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
0.35
|
(28.6)
|
%
|
$
|
0.83
|
$
|
1.02
|
(18.6)
|
%
|
Dividends (3)
|
$
|
0.175
|
$
|
0.2625
|
(33.3)
|
%
|
$
|
0.7875
|
$
|
1.0475
|
(24.8)
|
%
|
(1)
|
Per weighted average share of Common Stock outstanding for the periods indicated.
|
(2)
|
FFO, Core FFO and AFFO results are presented per basic weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit in our Operating Partnership outstanding for the periods indicated. See Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
|
(3)
|
Per share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding.
Financial
- Our total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 6.8% to approximately $502.2 million from the year ended December 31, 2019, largely due to incremental revenues from newly acquired real estate assets. Our total revenues declined for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 versus the 2019 period due to the sale on November 3, 2020 of our eight student housing properties.
- Our net loss per share was $(0.77) and $(0.71) for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Funds From Operations, or FFO, was $(0.20) and $0.31 per weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decline in FFO per share was driven by:
- deemed dividends resulting from our call of preferred stock and other cash redemptions of preferred stock in the fourth quarter 2020 that totaled approximately $0.49 per share;
- decreased interest revenue from our smaller portfolio of real estate loan investments and lines of credit of approximately $0.06 per share; and
- a gain from the sale of mortgage-backed securities in 2019 which did not recur in 2020 of approximately $0.03 per share;
- partially offset by an increase of approximately $0.06 per share from improved property operational results and acquisitions.
- Our Core FFO per share result increased to $0.31, up 19.2% from $0.26 for the third quarter 2020, primarily due to:
- higher purchase option termination revenue of approximately $0.02 per share;
- land easement proceeds received in the fourth quarter 2020 of approximately $0.01 per share; and
- reduced monthly preferred stock dividends following the call of 208,786 shares of preferred stock of approximately $0.01 per share.
- Our AFFO per share increased to $0.25 for the fourth quarter 2020 from $0.07 for the third quarter 2020, primarily due to:
- an increase of accrued interest received of approximately $0.07 per share;
- higher purchase option termination revenue of approximately $0.02 per share;
- land easement proceeds received in the fourth quarter 2020 of approximately $0.01 per share;
- reduced monthly preferred stock dividends following the call of 208,786 shares of preferred stock of approximately $0.01 per share; and
- lower recurring capital expenditures on our real estate properties of approximately $0.02 per share.
- Our Core FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 57.9% and our Core FFO payout ratio to our preferred stockholders was approximately 78.4% for the fourth quarter 2020. (A)
- Our AFFO payout ratio to our preferred stockholders improved to approximately 81.7% for the fourth quarter 2020 from 90.9% for the third quarter 2020.(A) Our fourth quarter 2020 AFFO payout ratio reflects an increase of accrued interest received on our real estate loan investment portfolio of approximately $3.5 million versus the third quarter 2020. We have approximately $22.5 million of accrued interest revenue on our real estate loan investment portfolio, that will positively impact AFFO when collected.
- As of December 31, 2020, our total assets were approximately $4.3 billion, a decrease from our total assets of approximately $4.8 billion at December 31, 2019 that mainly resulted from the sale of our student housing portfolio during the fourth quarter 2020 and the utilization of proceeds to fund a call of 208,786 shares of our preferred stock.
|
(A)
|
We calculate the Core FFO and AFFO payout ratios to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to Core FFO and AFFO. We calculate the Core FFO and AFFO payout ratios to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and Core FFO and AFFO. Since our operations resulted in a net loss from continuing operations for the periods presented, a payout ratio based on net loss is not calculable. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
The following chart details monthly cash collections of rental revenues before and after the effect of rent deferrals across all our operating business lines as of February 25, 2021:
|
Cash Collections of 2020 Recurring Rental Revenues (1)
|
Unadjusted for rent
|
First
|
Second
|
Third
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
Multifamily
|
99.9
|
%
|
98.8
|
%
|
99.0
|
%
|
99.0
|
%
|
99.1
|
%
|
99.1
|
%
|
Office
|
99.9
|
%
|
98.1
|
%
|
99.7
|
%
|
99.9
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
99.4
|
%
|
Grocery-anchored retail (2)
|
99.5
|
%
|
91.7
|
%
|
95.9
|
%
|
97.3
|
%
|
97.2
|
%
|
97.8
|
%
|
Cash Collections of 2020 Recurring Rental Revenues (1)
|
Adjusted for rent deferrals:
|
First
|
Second
quarter
|
Third
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
Multifamily
|
99.9
|
%
|
99.4
|
%
|
99.0
|
%
|
99.0
|
%
|
99.1
|
%
|
99.1
|
%
|
Office
|
99.9
|
%
|
99.9
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
99.9
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
99.4
|
%
|
Grocery-anchored retail (2)
|
99.6
|
%
|
96.8
|
%
|
97.6
|
%
|
98.2
|
%
|
98.0
|
%
|
97.9
|
%
|
(1)
|
Percent of revenue billed includes recurring charges for base rent, operating expense escalations, pet, garage, parking and storage rent, as well as receivables from U.S. Government tenants, from which collection is reasonably assured.
|
(2)
|
Includes an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage.
The following chart details monthly occupancy and percent leased rates across all our operating business lines:
|
2020 Monthly Occupancy and Percentages Leased
|
First
|
Second
|
Third
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
Occupancy:
|
Multifamily (stabilized) (1)
|
95.5
|
%
|
94.7
|
%
|
95.6
|
%
|
95.4
|
%
|
95.8
|
%
|
95.6
|
%
|
Percent leased: (2)
|
Office
|
96.7
|
%
|
96.2
|
%
|
95.5
|
%
|
95.4
|
%
|
95.4
|
%
|
94.7
|
%
|
Grocery-anchored retail (3)
|
92.6
|
%
|
92.7
|
%
|
92.5
|
%
|
92.4
|
%
|
91.1
|
%
|
91.0
|
%
|
(1)
|
For quarterly periods, calculated as the average of the number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the period end date.
|
(2)
|
Percent of total area leased as of the period end date.
|
(3)
|
Includes an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage.
Operational
- Our multifamily communities' same store rental and other property revenues increased 0.6% and our same store net operating income increased 0.7% for the year ended December 31, 2020 versus 2019. For the fourth quarter, same store revenues increased 0.1% and same store net operating income decreased 1.9%. Real estate taxes and insurance costs increased 22% and 24%, respectively for the quarter and 6% and 26% respectively for the year to date periods in 2020 due to our increased exposure from property tax judgements that are currently in litigation or under appeal and from increased insurance costs related to adjustments for replacement cost underwriting results. Decreases in property operating and maintenance expense resulted from cost savings realized from the absence of property management fees to our Former Manager following Internalization and reduced advertising and marketing expenditures.
- We collected 99% of rental revenues from residents in our multifamily communities for each month in 2020.
- Our average recurring rental revenue collections before and after any effect of rent deferrals for the fourth quarter 2020 were approximately 99.1% and 99.1% for multifamily communities, 97.4% and 98.1% for grocery-anchored retail properties and 99.7% and 99.7% for office properties, respectively. Rent deferments provided to our residents and tenants are limited and are primarily related to a change of timing of rent payments with no significant changes to total payments or term.
- As of December 31, 2020, we have deferred $1.9 million of retail recurring rental revenue, or approximately 2.7% cumulatively over the last three quarters. Including this deferred rent, we have accounted for 97.5%, 97.2% and 96.4% of fourth quarter, third quarter and second quarter retail recurring rental revenue, respectively. In addition to the deferrals, we granted approximately $542,000 of Covid-related rental abatements, or approximately 0.8% of retail recurring rental revenues cumulatively over the last three quarters. These rental abatements were generally accompanied by an increase in the tenant's lease term or the lease terms were amended to be more favorable to us. Our total retail reserves held steady at $2.5 million, or 2.3% of total retail revenues year to date, which is 0.6% of total company rental and other property revenues.
- During the fourth quarter 2020, we received the full principal amounts totaling $44.6 million from the repayment of the Sanibel Straights, E-Town and Solis Kennesaw II real estate loan investments, plus approximately $4.2 million of deferred interest revenue from these loans. These transactions collectively returned $48.8 million of capital to us for investment during the fourth quarter.
- For the full year 2020, we originated three real estate investment loans with a total commitment of $44.1 million.
- As of December 31, 2020, the average age of our multifamily communities was approximately 6.3 years, which is the youngest in the public multifamily REIT industry.
- As of December 31, 2020, all of our owned multifamily communities had achieved stabilization except for our two fourth quarter acquisitions, which we define as reaching 93% physical occupancy for three full months in a quarter. One fourth quarter multifamily acquisition will achieve stabilization on March 31, 2021, at which time we will have owned it for a full fiscal quarter.
- The physical occupancy of our same-store multifamily communities increased to 95.4% at December 31, 2020 from 95.3% at December 31, 2019.
Financing and Capital Markets
- As of December 31, 2020, approximately 97.4% of our permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed interest rates and approximately 0.8% has variable interest rates which are capped. We believe we are well protected against potential increases in market interest rates. Our overall weighted average interest rate for our mortgage debt portfolio was 3.55% for multifamily communities, 4.13% for office properties, 3.91% for grocery-anchored retail properties and 3.77% in the aggregate.
- At December 31, 2020, our leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 55.6%.
- At December 31, 2020, we had $178.0 million available to be drawn on our revolving line of credit and approximately $75.7 million of cash and restricted cash on hand.
- During the fourth quarter 2020, we issued and sold an aggregate of 52,333 shares of Preferred Stock and redeemed an aggregate of 49,105 shares of Preferred Stock, resulting in a net issuance of 3,228 shares of Preferred Stock. Also during the fourth quarter 2020, we called 208,786 shares of Preferred Stock for a net decrease of 205,558 shares of Preferred Stock outstanding and a net cash disbursement of approximately $209.3 million from these transactions.
Significant Transactions
- On November 3, 2020, we announced via a press release the closing on that day of the sale of all of our student housing properties and one student housing related real estate loan investment to an unrelated third party for a sales price of $478.7 million.
- During the fourth quarter 2020, we acquired The Blake, a 281-unit multifamily community located in Orlando, Florida and The Menlo, a 332-unit multifamily community located in Jacksonville, Florida.
- On November 12, 2020, we closed on the sale of the Avenues at Creekside, a 395-unit multifamily community located in San Antonio, Texas that resulted in a gain of approximately $17.3 million.
- On November 19, 2020, we announced an approval by our common stockholders of a reduction of our call option on our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock from 10 years to 5 years.
- On November 19, 2020, we announced a call of approximately $208.8 million of our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock.
- During the fourth quarter 2020, we received approximately $48.8 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on four previously issued real estate loan investments.
Real Estate Assets
At December 31, 2020, our portfolio of owned real estate assets and potential additions from purchase options we held from our real estate loan investments consisted of:
|
Owned as of
|
Potential
|
Potential total
|
Residential properties:
|
Properties
|
37
|
10
|
47
|
Units
|
11,143
|
2,808
|
13,951
|
Grocery-anchored shopping centers:
|
Properties
|
54
|
—
|
54
|
Gross leasable area (square feet)
|
6,208,278
|
—
|
6,208,278
|
Office buildings:
|
Properties
|
9
|
1
|
10
|
Rentable square feet
|
3,169,000
|
195,000
|
3,364,000
|
Development properties
|
2
|
—
|
2
|
Rentable square feet
|
35,000
|
—
|
35,000
|
(1)
|
One multifamily community, two grocery-anchored shopping centers and two office buildings are owned through consolidated joint ventures. One grocery-anchored shopping center is an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.
|
(2)
|
We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio.
|
(3)
|
The Company has terminated various purchase option agreements in exchange for termination fees. These properties are excluded from the potential additions from our real estate loan investment portfolio.
Same-Store Multifamily Communities Financial Data
The following chart presents same-store operating results for the Company's multifamily communities. We define our population of same-store multifamily communities as those that have achieved occupancy at or above 93% for all three consecutive months within a single quarter (stabilized) before the beginning of the prior year and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of the current year, enabling comparisons of the current year quarterly and annual reporting periods to the prior year comparative periods. The Company excludes the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. For the periods presented, same-store operating results consist of the operating results of the following multifamily communities containing an aggregate 8,299 units, or 74.5% of our multifamily units:
|
Aster at Lely Resort
|
Avenues at Cypress
|
Avenues at Northpointe
|
Citi Lakes
|
Lenox Village
|
Retreat at Lenox Village
|
Overton Rise
|
Sorrel
|
Venue at Lakewood Ranch
|
Citrus Village
|
525 Avalon Park
|
Vineyards
|
Founders Village
|
Retreat at Greystone
|
City Vista
|
Summit Crossing I
|
Luxe at Lakewood Ranch
|
Adara at Overland Park
|
City Park View
|
Summit Crossing II
|
Aldridge at Town Village
|
Reserve at Summit Crossing
|
Crosstown Walk
|
Claiborne Crossing
|
Green Park
|
Colony at Centerpointe
|
Lux at Sorrel
|
Vestavia Reserve
Same-store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss), as shown in the reconciliations below. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)
|
Three months ended:
|
(in thousands)
|
12/31/2020
|
12/31/2019
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
17,472
|
$
|
(1,364)
|
Add:
|
Equity stock compensation
|
586
|
301
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
48,581
|
47,874
|
Interest expense
|
27,950
|
28,798
|
Management fees
|
—
|
8,867
|
Corporate G&A and other
|
7,700
|
1,603
|
(Income) loss from unconsolidated joint venture
|
194
|
—
|
Management Internalization
|
288
|
1,844
|
Allowance for expected credit losses
|
640
|
2,038
|
Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees
|
—
|
(3,259)
|
Less:
|
Interest revenue on notes receivable
|
12,115
|
13,553
|
Interest revenue on related party notes receivable
|
485
|
1,966
|
Miscellaneous revenues
|
977
|
1,000
|
Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated
|
VIEs from mortgage-backed pools
|
—
|
515
|
Gains on sales of real estate and mortgage-backed securities, net
|
20,195
|
1,563
|
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate loan investment and land condemnation, net
|
(11)
|
207
|
Property net operating income
|
69,650
|
67,898
|
Less:
|
Non-same-store property revenues
|
(71,468)
|
(72,312)
|
Add:
|
Non-same-store property operating expenses
|
22,591
|
25,579
|
Same-store net operating income
|
$
|
20,773
|
$
|
21,165
|
Multifamily Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income
|
Three months ended:
|
(in thousands)
|
12/31/2020
|
12/31/2019
|
$ change
|
% change
|
Revenues:
|
Rental and other property revenues
|
$
|
36,077
|
$
|
36,036
|
$
|
41
|
0.1
|
%
|
Operating expenses:
|
Property operating and maintenance
|
6,078
|
6,843
|
(765)
|
(11.2)
|
%
|
Payroll
|
2,887
|
2,849
|
38
|
1.3
|
%
|
Real estate taxes and insurance
|
6,339
|
5,179
|
1,160
|
22.4
|
%
|
Total operating expenses
|
15,304
|
14,871
|
433
|
2.9
|
%
|
Same-store net operating income
|
$
|
20,773
|
$
|
21,165
|
$
|
(392)
|
(1.9)
|
%
|
Same-store average physical occupancy
|
95.6
|
%
|
95.1
|
%
|
Corporate level expenses related to the management and operations of the Multifamily and Student housing property portfolios are allocated
|
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)
|
Years ended:
|
(in thousands)
|
12/31/2020
|
12/31/2019
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(181,603)
|
$
|
(7,458)
|
Add:
|
Equity stock compensation
|
1,644
|
1,223
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
201,677
|
185,065
|
Interest expense
|
118,558
|
111,964
|
Management fees
|
3,099
|
33,516
|
Corporate G&A and other
|
30,809
|
5,773
|
(Income) loss from unconsolidated joint venture
|
314
|
—
|
Management Internalization
|
180,116
|
2,987
|
Allowance for expected credit losses
|
6,103
|
2,038
|
Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees
|
(1,136)
|
(11,764)
|
Less:
|
Interest revenue on notes receivable
|
46,610
|
49,542
|
Interest revenue on related party notes receivable
|
4,235
|
11,946
|
Miscellaneous revenues
|
5,537
|
2,023
|
Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated
|
VIEs from mortgage-backed pools
|
—
|
1,831
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
(6,674)
|
(84)
|
Gains on sales of real estate and mortgage-backed securities, net
|
23,456
|
1,567
|
Gains on sale of real estate loan investment and land condemnation
|
517
|
954
|
Property net operating income
|
285,900
|
255,565
|
Less:
|
Non-same-store property revenues
|
(302,300)
|
(264,292)
|
Add:
|
Non-same-store property operating expenses
|
99,950
|
91,729
|
Same-store net operating income
|
$
|
83,550
|
$
|
83,002
|
Multifamily Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income
|
Years ended:
|
(in thousands)
|
12/31/2020
|
12/31/2019
|
$ change
|
% change
|
Revenues:
|
Rental and other property revenues
|
$
|
143,514
|
$
|
142,624
|
$
|
890
|
0.6
|
%
|
Operating expenses:
|
Property operating and maintenance
|
24,714
|
26,439
|
(1,725)
|
(6.5)
|
%
|
Payroll
|
11,364
|
11,217
|
147
|
1.3
|
%
|
Real estate taxes and insurance
|
23,886
|
21,966
|
1,920
|
8.7
|
%
|
Total operating expenses
|
59,964
|
59,622
|
342
|
0.6
|
%
|
Same-store net operating income
|
$
|
83,550
|
$
|
83,002
|
$
|
548
|
0.7
|
%
|
Corporate level expenses related to the management and operations of the multifamily and student housing property portfolios are allocated on
Dividends
Quarterly Dividends on Common Stock and Class A OP Units
On November 5, 2020, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.175 per share, that was paid on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2020. In conjunction with the Common Stock dividend, our operating partnership declared a distribution on its Class A Units of $0.175 per unit for the fourth quarter 2020, which was paid on January 15, 2021 to all Class A Unit holders of record as of December 15, 2020.
Monthly Dividends on Preferred Stock
We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $52.7 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and represents a 6% annual yield. We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $1.9 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and also represents a 6% annual yield. We declared dividends totaling approximately $1.5 million on our Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, or mShares, for the fourth quarter 2020. The mShares have a dividend rate that escalates from 5.75% in year one of issuance to 7.50% in year eight and thereafter. We declared dividends totaling approximately $271,000 on our Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter 2020. The Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock has a dividend rate that escalates from 6.1% in year one of issuance to 7.1% in year ten and thereafter.
Subsequent to Quarter End
Between January 1, 2021 and February 28, 2021, we issued 35,040 shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $31.5 million after commissions and fees and we issued 2,858 shares of Series M1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $2.8 million after commissions and fees. During the same period, we redeemed 17,363 shares of Series A Preferred Stock, 750 shares of Series M1 Preferred Stock and 461 shares of Series M Preferred Stock, or mShares.
On February 24, 2021, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.175 per share, payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2021.
|
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Years ended December 31,
|
(In thousands, except per-share figures)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenues:
|
Rental and other property revenues
|
$
|
107,544
|
$
|
108,347
|
$
|
445,815
|
$
|
406,916
|
Interest income on loans and notes receivable
|
12,115
|
13,553
|
46,610
|
49,542
|
Interest income from related parties
|
485
|
1,966
|
4,235
|
11,946
|
Miscellaneous revenues
|
977
|
1,000
|
5,537
|
2,023
|
Total revenues
|
121,121
|
124,866
|
502,197
|
470,427
|
Operating expenses:
|
Property operating and maintenance
|
16,336
|
16,608
|
69,255
|
59,845
|
Property salary and benefits
|
5,412
|
5,848
|
22,377
|
20,693
|
Property management costs
|
961
|
3,807
|
4,989
|
13,981
|
Real estate taxes and insurance
|
15,185
|
14,186
|
63,294
|
56,832
|
General and administrative
|
7,700
|
1,603
|
30,809
|
5,773
|
Equity compensation to directors and executives
|
586
|
301
|
1,644
|
1,223
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
48,581
|
47,874
|
201,677
|
185,065
|
Asset management and general and administrative expense
|
fees to related party
|
—
|
8,867
|
3,099
|
33,516
|
Allowance for expected credit losses
|
640
|
2,038
|
6,103
|
2,038
|
Management Internalization expense
|
288
|
1,844
|
180,116
|
2,987
|
Total operating expenses
|
95,689
|
102,976
|
583,363
|
381,953
|
Waived asset management and general and administrative
|
expense fees
|
—
|
(3,259)
|
(1,136)
|
(11,764)
|
Net operating expenses
|
95,689
|
99,717
|
582,227
|
370,189
|
Operating income (loss) before gain on sale of real estate and loss from
|
unconsolidated joint venture
|
25,432
|
25,149
|
(80,030)
|
100,238
|
Loss from unconsolidated joint venture
|
(194)
|
—
|
(314)
|
—
|
Gains on sales of real estate and mortgage-backed securities, net
|
20,195
|
1,563
|
23,456
|
1,567
|
Operating income (loss)
|
45,433
|
26,712
|
(56,888)
|
101,805
|
Interest expense
|
27,950
|
28,798
|
118,558
|
111,964
|
Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated
|
VIEs from mortgage-backed pools
|
—
|
515
|
—
|
1,831
|
Loss on extinguishments of debt
|
—
|
—
|
(6,674)
|
(84)
|
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate loan investment and land condemnation
|
(11)
|
207
|
517
|
954
|
Net income (loss)
|
17,472
|
(1,364)
|
(181,603)
|
(7,458)
|
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
300
|
76
|
3,815
|
214
|
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company
|
17,772
|
(1,288)
|
(177,788)
|
(7,244)
|
Dividends declared to preferred stockholders
|
(56,307)
|
(31,245)
|
(160,908)
|
(113,772)
|
Earnings attributable to unvested restricted stock
|
(96)
|
(3)
|
(205)
|
(17)
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(38,631)
|
$
|
(32,536)
|
$
|
(338,901)
|
$
|
(121,033)
|
Net loss per share of Common Stock available to
|
common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.77)
|
$
|
(0.71)
|
$
|
(6.95)
|
$
|
(2.73)
|
Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding,
|
basic and diluted
|
49,912
|
45,934
|
48,743
|
44,265
|
Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO
|
to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
(In thousands, except per-share figures)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders (See note 1)
|
$
|
(38,631)
|
$
|
(32,536)
|
Add:
|
Depreciation of real estate assets
|
39,447
|
38,626
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets and deferred leasing costs
|
8,742
|
8,588
|
Net gain (loss) attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2)
|
260
|
(6)
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
(20,195)
|
—
|
FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders
|
(10,377)
|
14,672
|
Acquisition and pursuit costs
|
2
|
—
|
Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees (See note 3)
|
451
|
604
|
Contingent management fees recognized upon property sales
|
—
|
11
|
Internalization costs (See note 4)
|
288
|
1,844
|
Deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock
|
24,593
|
206
|
Expenses incurred on the call of preferred stock (See note 5)
|
520
|
—
|
Expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic (See note 6)
|
77
|
—
|
Earnest money forfeited by prospective asset purchaser
|
—
|
(1,000)
|
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders
|
15,554
|
16,337
|
Add:
|
Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives
|
586
|
301
|
Non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses (See note 7)
|
155
|
1,400
|
Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 8)
|
1,255
|
1,160
|
Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets
|
541
|
488
|
Net loan origination fees received (See note 9)
|
16
|
109
|
Deferred interest income received (See note 10)
|
3,852
|
5,436
|
Cash received for sale of K Program securities in excess of noncash revenues
|
—
|
1,474
|
Amortization of lease inducements (See note 11)
|
448
|
439
|
Cash received in excess of amortization of purchase option
|
termination revenues (See note 12)
|
560
|
49
|
Earnest money forfeited by prospective asset purchaser
|
—
|
1,000
|
Less:
|
Non-cash loan interest income (See note 10)
|
(3,193)
|
(3,686)
|
Cash paid for loan closing costs
|
(16)
|
—
|
Amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities and SLR (See note 13)
|
(4,333)
|
(4,268)
|
Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 14)
|
(941)
|
(941)
|
Normally recurring capital expenditures (See note 15)
|
(1,903)
|
(2,765)
|
AFFO attributable to common stockholders and Unitholders
|
$
|
12,581
|
$
|
16,533
|
Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:
|
Common Stock dividends
|
$
|
8,877
|
$
|
12,156
|
Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)
|
130
|
225
|
Total
|
$
|
9,007
|
$
|
12,381
|
Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share
|
$
|
0.1750
|
$
|
0.2625
|
FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
$
|
0.31
|
Core FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
0.35
|
AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
0.35
|
Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (See note 16)
|
Basic:
|
Common Stock
|
49,912
|
45,934
|
Class A Units
|
731
|
856
|
Common Stock and Class A Units
|
50,643
|
46,790
|
Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (See note 17)
|
50,708
|
46,894
|
Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 548 and 13 unvested shares
|
of restricted Common Stock at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|
50,542
|
46,457
|
Actual Class A Units outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|
649
|
856
|
Total
|
51,191
|
47,313
|
See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.
|
Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO
|
to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)
|
Years ended December 31,
|
(In thousands, except per-share figures)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders (See note 1)
|
$
|
(338,901)
|
$
|
(121,033)
|
Add:
|
Depreciation of real estate assets
|
161,500
|
148,034
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets and deferred leasing costs
|
37,675
|
34,990
|
Net loss attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2)
|
(3,133)
|
(144)
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
(23,456)
|
—
|
FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders
|
(166,315)
|
61,847
|
Acquisition and pursuit costs
|
383
|
—
|
Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees (See note 3)
|
2,162
|
2,095
|
Contingent management fees recognized upon property sales
|
—
|
11
|
Payment of costs related to property refinancing
|
7,372
|
594
|
Internalization costs (See note 4)
|
180,116
|
2,987
|
Deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock
|
30,970
|
577
|
Expenses incurred on the call of preferred stock (See note 5)
|
566
|
—
|
Expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic (See note 6)
|
663
|
—
|
Earnest money forfeited by prospective asset purchaser
|
(2,750)
|
(1,000)
|
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders
|
53,167
|
67,111
|
Add:
|
Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives
|
1,644
|
1,223
|
Non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses (See note 7)
|
3,802
|
1,400
|
Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 8)
|
4,886
|
4,618
|
Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets
|
2,334
|
1,869
|
Net loan origination fees received (See note 9)
|
898
|
783
|
Deferred interest income received (See note 10)
|
12,504
|
10,514
|
Amortization of lease inducements (See note 11)
|
1,782
|
1,734
|
Cash received in excess of (exceeded by) amortization of purchase option
|
termination revenues (See note 12)
|
464
|
(2,321)
|
Non-cash revenues from mortgage-backed securities
|
—
|
778
|
Earnest money forfeited by prospective asset purchaser
|
2,750
|
1,000
|
Less:
|
Non-cash loan interest income (See note 10)
|
(12,638)
|
(14,431)
|
Cash paid for loan closing costs
|
(122)
|
(37)
|
Amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities and SLR (See note 13)
|
(18,017)
|
(16,643)
|
Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 14)
|
(3,762)
|
(3,762)
|
Normally recurring capital expenditures (See note 15)
|
(8,428)
|
(7,887)
|
AFFO attributable to common stockholders and Unitholders
|
$
|
41,264
|
$
|
45,949
|
Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:
|
Common Stock dividends
|
$
|
38,868
|
$
|
46,755
|
Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)
|
593
|
908
|
Total
|
$
|
39,461
|
$
|
47,663
|
Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share
|
$
|
0.7875
|
$
|
1.0475
|
FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
|
$
|
(3.36)
|
$
|
1.37
|
Core FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
|
$
|
1.07
|
$
|
1.49
|
AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
|
$
|
0.83
|
$
|
1.02
|
Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (See note 16)
|
Basic:
|
Common Stock
|
48,743
|
44,265
|
Class A Units
|
765
|
870
|
Common Stock and Class A Units
|
49,508
|
45,135
|
Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (See note 17)
|
49,549
|
45,772
|
Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 548 and 13 unvested shares
|
of restricted Common Stock at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|
50,542
|
46,457
|
Actual Class A Units outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|
649
|
856
|
Total
|
51,191
|
47,313
|
See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.
|
Notes to Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to
|
Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
1)
|
Rental and other property revenues and property operating expenses for the three-months and year ended December 31, 2020 include activity for the properties acquired during the period only from their respective dates of acquisition. In addition, these periods include activity for the properties acquired since December 31, 2019. Rental and other property revenues and expenses for the three-months and year ended December 31, 2019 include activity for the acquisitions made during that period only from their respective dates of acquisition.
|
2)
|
Non-controlling interests in Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., or our Operating Partnership, consisted of a total of 648,936 Class A Units as of December 31, 2020. Included in this total are 419,228 Class A Units which were granted as partial consideration to the seller in conjunction with the seller's contribution to us on February 29, 2016 of the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The remaining Class A units were awarded primarily to our key executive officers. The Class A Units are apportioned a percentage of our financial results as non-controlling interests. The weighted average ownership percentage of these holders of Class A Units was calculated to be 1.44% and 1.54% for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|
3)
|
We paid loan coordination fees to Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, or our Former Manager, to reflect the administrative effort involved in arranging debt financing for acquired properties prior to the Internalization. The fees were calculated as 0.6% of the amount of any mortgage indebtedness on newly-acquired properties or refinancing and are amortized over the lives of the respective mortgage loans. This non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of Core FFO and AFFO. At December 31, 2020, aggregate unamortized loan coordination fees were approximately $11.7 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 10.5 years.
|
4)
|
This adjustment reflects the add-back of (i) consideration paid to the owners of the Former Manager and Former Sub-Manager, (ii) accretion of the discount on the deferred liability payable to the owners of the Former Manager and (iii) due diligence and pursuit costs incurred by the Company related to the internalization of the functions performed by the Former Manager.
|
5)
|
This adjustment adds back expenses incurred by us to effect an amendment of the Company's charter necessary to allow us to redeem outstanding shares of our Series A Preferred Stock beginning on the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance of the shares of Series A Preferred Stock, rather than the tenth anniversary.
|
6)
|
This additive adjustment to FFO consists of non-recurring costs for signage, cleaning and supplies necessary to create and maintain work environments necessary to adhere to CDC guidelines during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Since we do not expect to incur similar costs once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, we add these costs back to FFO in our calculation of Core FFO.
|
7)
|
Effective January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-03, which requires us to estimate the amount of future credit losses we expect to incur over the lives of our real estate loan investments at the inception of each loan. This loss reserve may be adjusted upward or downward over the lives of our loans and therefore the aggregate net adjustment for each period could be positive (removing the non-cash effect of a net increase in aggregate loss reserves) or negative (removing the non-cash effect of a net decrease in aggregate loss reserves) in these adjustments to FFO in calculating Core FFO. More information on our expected credit loss reserves may be found in note 4 of our consolidated financial statements.
|
8)
|
We incur loan closing costs on our existing mortgage loans, which are secured on a property-by-property basis by each of our acquired real estate assets, and also for occasional amendments to our syndicated revolving line of credit with Key Bank National Association, or our Revolving Line of Credit. These loan closing costs are also amortized over the lives of the respective loans and the Revolving Line of Credit, and this non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of AFFO. Neither we nor the Operating Partnership have any recourse liability in connection with any of the mortgage loans, nor do we have any cross-collateralization arrangements with respect to the assets securing the mortgage loans, other than security interests in 49% of the equity interests of the subsidiaries owning such assets, granted in connection with our Revolving Line of Credit, which provides for full recourse liability. At December 31, 2020, unamortized loan costs on all the Company's indebtedness were approximately $31.1 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 9.0 years.
|
9)
|
We receive loan origination fees in conjunction with the origination of certain real estate loan investments. These fees are then recognized as revenue over the lives of the applicable loans as adjustments of yield using the effective interest method. The total fees received are additive adjustments in the calculation of AFFO. Correspondingly, the amortized non-cash income is a deduction in the calculation of AFFO. Over the lives of certain loans, we accrue additional interest amounts that become due to us at the time of repayment of the loan or refinancing of the property, or when the property is sold. This non-cash interest income is subtracted from Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO. The amount of additional accrued interest becomes an additive adjustment to FFO once received from the borrower (see note 10).
|
10)
|
This adjustment reflects the receipt during the periods presented of additional interest income (described in note 9 above) which was earned and accrued on various real estate loans prior to those periods and previously deducted in our calculation of AFFO.
|
11)
|
This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of costs incurred to induce tenants to lease space in our office buildings and grocery-anchored shopping centers.
|
12)
|
Occasionally we receive fees in exchange for the termination of our purchase options related to certain multifamily and student housing properties. These fees are recorded as revenue over the period beginning on the date of termination until the earlier of (i) the maturity of the real estate loan investment and (ii) the sale of the property. The receipt of the cash termination fees are an additive adjustment in our calculation of AFFO and the removal of non-cash revenue from the recognition of the termination fees are a reduction to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO; both of these adjustments are presented in a single net number within this line. For periods in which recognized termination fee revenues exceeded the amount of cash received, a negative adjustment is shown to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO; for periods in which cash received exceeded the amount of recognized termination fee revenues, an additive adjustment is shown to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO.
|
13)
|
This adjustment reflects straight-line rent adjustments and the reversal of the non-cash amortization of below-market and above-market lease intangibles, which were recognized in conjunction with our acquisitions and which are amortized over the estimated average remaining lease terms from the acquisition date for multifamily communities and over the remaining lease terms for grocery-anchored shopping center assets and office buildings. At December 31, 2020, the balance of unamortized below-market lease intangibles was approximately $51.9 million, which will be recognized over a weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 8.7 years.
|
14)
|
This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of deferred revenue recorded by us in conjunction with Company-owned lessee-funded tenant improvements in our office buildings.
|
15)
|
We deduct from Core FFO normally recurring capital expenditures that are necessary to maintain our assets' revenue streams in the calculation of AFFO. This adjustment also deducts from Core FFO capitalized amounts for third party costs during the period to originate or renew leases in our grocery-anchored shopping centers and office buildings. This adjustment includes approximately $31,000 and $131,000 of recurring capitalized expenditures incurred at our corporate offices during the three-months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. No adjustment is made in the calculation of AFFO for nonrecurring capital expenditures. See Capital Expenditures, Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio, and Office Buildings Portfolio sections for definitions of these terms.
|
16)
|
Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership (as defined in note 2), or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively. Unitholders include recipients of awards of Class B Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class B Units, for annual service which became vested and earned and automatically converted to Class A Units. Unitholders also include the entity that contributed the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center.
|
17)
|
Since our AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents from grants of the Class B Units, warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of restricted Common Stock and restricted stock units. The weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we recorded a net loss available to common stockholders.
|
See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
|
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except per-share par values)
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Real estate
|
Land
|
$
|
605,282
|
$
|
635,757
|
Building and improvements
|
3,034,727
|
3,256,223
|
Tenant improvements
|
184,288
|
167,275
|
Furniture, fixtures, and equipment
|
306,725
|
323,381
|
Construction in progress
|
12,269
|
11,893
|
Gross real estate
|
4,143,291
|
4,394,529
|
Less: accumulated depreciation
|
(509,547)
|
(421,551)
|
Net real estate
|
3,633,744
|
3,972,978
|
Real estate loan investments, net
|
279,895
|
325,790
|
Real estate loan investments to related parties, net
|
—
|
23,692
|
Total real estate and real estate loan investments, net
|
3,913,639
|
4,322,460
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
28,657
|
94,381
|
Restricted cash
|
47,059
|
42,872
|
Notes receivable
|
1,863
|
17,079
|
Note receivable and revolving line of credit due from related party
|
9,011
|
24,838
|
Accrued interest receivable on real estate loans
|
22,528
|
25,755
|
Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization
|
127,138
|
154,803
|
Deferred loan costs on Revolving Line of Credit, net of amortization
|
714
|
1,286
|
Deferred offering costs
|
4,786
|
2,147
|
Tenant lease inducements, net
|
18,206
|
19,607
|
Investment in unconsolidated joint venture
|
6,657
|
—
|
Tenant receivables and other assets
|
100,821
|
65,332
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,281,079
|
$
|
4,770,560
|
Liabilities and equity
|
Liabilities
|
Mortgage notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and mark-to-market adjustment
|
$
|
2,594,464
|
$
|
2,567,022
|
Revolving line of credit
|
22,000
|
—
|
Term note payable, net of deferred loan costs
|
—
|
69,489
|
Unearned purchase option termination fees
|
723
|
2,859
|
Deferred revenue
|
36,010
|
39,722
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
41,912
|
42,191
|
Deferred liability to Former Manager
|
23,335
|
—
|
Contingent liability due to Former Manager
|
14,814
|
—
|
Accrued interest payable
|
7,877
|
8,152
|
Dividends and partnership distributions payable
|
20,137
|
23,519
|
Acquired below market lease intangibles, net of amortization
|
51,934
|
62,611
|
Prepaid rent, security deposits and other liabilities
|
29,425
|
20,879
|
Total liabilities
|
2,842,631
|
2,836,444
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Equity
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 3,050 shares authorized; 2,226 and 2,161 shares
|
issued; 1,735 and 2,028 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|
17
|
20
|
Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized;
|
149 and 5 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|
1
|
—
|
Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500 shares authorized; 106 shares
|
issued; 89 and 103 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|
1
|
1
|
Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized;
|
19 and zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|
—
|
—
|
Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 400,067 shares authorized; 49,994 and 46,443 shares issued
|
and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|
500
|
464
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,631,646
|
1,938,057
|
Accumulated (deficit) earnings
|
(192,446)
|
(7,244)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,439,719
|
1,931,298
|
Non-controlling interest
|
(1,271)
|
2,818
|
Total equity
|
1,438,448
|
1,934,116
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
4,281,079
|
$
|
4,770,560
|
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
Years ended December 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Operating activities:
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(181,603)
|
$
|
(7,458)
|
Reconciliation of net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
201,677
|
185,065
|
Amortization of above and below market leases
|
(8,021)
|
(5,765)
|
Deferred revenues and other non-cash revenues amortization
|
(5,059)
|
(6,275)
|
Purchase option termination fee amortization
|
(6,536)
|
(9,111)
|
Amortization of equity compensation, lease incentives and other non-cash expenses
|
4,267
|
3,220
|
Deferred loan cost amortization
|
6,855
|
6,450
|
Non-cash accrued interest income on real estate loan investments
|
(12,372)
|
(13,828)
|
Receipt of accrued interest income on real estate loan investments
|
14,391
|
8,063
|
Gains on the sales of real estate and mortgage-backed securities
|
(23,456)
|
(1,567)
|
Gains on the sales of real estate loan investments and land condemnation
|
(517)
|
(954)
|
Loss from unconsolidated joint ventures
|
314
|
—
|
Cash received for purchase option terminations
|
7,000
|
3,591
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
6,674
|
84
|
Noncash settlement of related party line of credit from Internalization
|
20,864
|
—
|
Non-cash payment of interest on related party line of credit
|
—
|
(637)
|
Mortgage interest received from consolidated VIEs
|
—
|
18,750
|
Mortgage interest paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs
|
—
|
(18,750)
|
Increase in allowance for expected credit losses
|
6,103
|
2,038
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
(Increase) in tenant receivables and other assets
|
(24,437)
|
(20,565)
|
(Increase) in tenant lease incentives
|
(382)
|
(644)
|
Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
7,084
|
1,518
|
Increase in deferred liability to Former Manager
|
22,851
|
—
|
Increase in contingent liability
|
15,000
|
—
|
(Decrease) increase in accrued interest, prepaid rents and other liabilities
|
(2,805)
|
2,406
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
47,892
|
145,631
|
Investing activities:
|
Investments in real estate loans
|
(59,417)
|
(98,418)
|
Repayments of real estate loans
|
115,726
|
54,384
|
Notes receivable issued
|
(1,044)
|
(5,692)
|
Notes receivable repaid
|
16,293
|
3,089
|
Notes receivable issued to and draws on lines of credit by related parties
|
(9,624)
|
(40,458)
|
Repayments of notes receivable and lines of credit by related parties
|
4,546
|
35,239
|
Proceeds from sale of real estate loan investment, net
|
3,898
|
747
|
Origination fees received on real estate loan investments
|
898
|
1,565
|
Origination fees paid to Former Manager on real estate loan investments
|
—
|
(783)
|
Mortgage principal received from consolidated VIEs
|
—
|
6,570
|
Purchases of mortgage-backed securities
|
—
|
(30,841)
|
Proceeds from sales of mortgage-backed securities
|
—
|
79,558
|
Acquisition of properties
|
(321,962)
|
(619,089)
|
Dispositions of properties
|
515,477
|
—
|
Proceeds from sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture
|
19,221
|
—
|
Return of capital from investment in unconsolidated joint venture
|
12,250
|
—
|
Receipt of insurance proceeds for capital improvements
|
—
|
746
|
Proceeds from land condemnation
|
787
|
643
|
Equity investment in property development
|
(50)
|
(100)
|
Capital improvements to real estate assets
|
(52,809)
|
(48,071)
|
Deposits paid on acquisitions
|
(65)
|
(146)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
244,125
|
(661,057)
|
Financing activities:
|
Proceeds from mortgage notes payable
|
469,184
|
405,430
|
Repayments of mortgage notes payable
|
(438,308)
|
(176,903)
|
Payments for deposits and other mortgage loan costs
|
(12,140)
|
(8,705)
|
Debt prepayment and other debt extinguishment costs
|
(5,733)
|
—
|
Payments to real estate loan participants
|
—
|
(5,223)
|
Proceeds from lines of credit
|
442,000
|
265,200
|
Payments on lines of credit
|
(420,000)
|
(322,200)
|
Proceeds from (repayment of) Term Loan
|
(70,000)
|
70,000
|
Mortgage principal paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs
|
—
|
(6,570)
|
Proceeds from repurchase agreements
|
—
|
4,857
|
Repayments of repurchase agreements
|
—
|
(4,857)
|
Proceeds from sales of preferred stock and Units, net of offering costs
|
206,381
|
501,076
|
Proceeds from sales of Common Stock
|
4,522
|
—
|
Proceeds from exercises of Warrants
|
24
|
11,659
|
Payments for redemptions of preferred stock
|
(314,154)
|
(12,124)
|
Common Stock dividends paid
|
(42,100)
|
(45,439)
|
Preferred stock dividends and Class A Unit distributions paid
|
(161,746)
|
(111,738)
|
Distributions to non-controlling interests
|
(161)
|
—
|
Payments for deferred offering costs
|
(11,509)
|
(4,013)
|
Contributions from non-controlling interests
|
186
|
4,539
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(353,554)
|
564,989
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(61,537)
|
49,563
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
|
137,253
|
87,690
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
75,716
|
$
|
137,253
Real Estate Loan Investments
|
The following tables present details pertaining to our portfolio of fixed rate, interest-only real estate loan investments.
|
Project/Property
|
Location
|
Maturity
|
Optional
|
Total loan
|
Carrying amount (1) as of
December 31,
December 31,
|
Current /
|
Residential properties:
|
(in thousands)
|
Palisades
|
Northern VA
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
17,250
|
(2)
|
Horizon at Wiregrass
|
Tampa, FL
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
—
|
—
|
14,976
|
(3)
|
Horizon at Wiregrass
|
Tampa, FL
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
—
|
—
|
4,240
|
(4)
|
Berryessa
|
San Jose, CA
|
2/13/2022
|
2/13/2023
|
137,616
|
126,237
|
115,819
|
8.5 / 3
|
The Anson
|
Nashville, TN
|
11/24/2021
|
11/24/2023
|
6,240
|
6,240
|
6,240
|
8.5 / 4.5
|
The Anson Capital
|
Nashville, TN
|
11/24/2021
|
11/24/2023
|
5,659
|
4,839
|
4,440
|
8.5 / 4.5
|
Sanibel Straights
|
Fort Myers, FL
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
—
|
—
|
8,846
|
(5)
|
Sanibel Straights Capital
|
Fort Myers, FL
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
—
|
—
|
5,930
|
(6)
|
Falls at Forsyth
|
Atlanta, GA
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
—
|
—
|
21,513
|
(7)
|
Newbergh
|
Atlanta, GA
|
3/31/2021
|
N/A
|
11,749
|
11,749
|
11,699
|
8.5 / 5.5
|
Newbergh Capital
|
Atlanta, GA
|
3/31/2021
|
N/A
|
6,176
|
6,176
|
5,653
|
8.5 / 5.5
|
V & Three
|
Charlotte, NC
|
8/15/2021
|
8/15/2022
|
10,336
|
10,335
|
10,336
|
8.5 / 5
|
V & Three Capital
|
Charlotte, NC
|
8/18/2021
|
8/18/2022
|
7,338
|
7,162
|
6,571
|
8.5 / 5
|
Cameron Square
|
Alexandria, VA
|
10/11/2021
|
10/11/2023
|
21,340
|
20,874
|
18,582
|
8.5 / 3
|
Cameron Square Capital
|
Alexandria, VA
|
10/11/2021
|
10/11/2023
|
8,850
|
8,850
|
8,235
|
8.5 / 3
|
Southpoint
|
Fredericksburg, VA
|
2/28/2022
|
2/28/2024
|
7,348
|
7,348
|
7,348
|
8.5 / 4
|
Southpoint Capital
|
Fredericksburg, VA
|
2/28/2022
|
2/28/2024
|
4,962
|
4,626
|
4,245
|
8.5 / 4
|
E-Town
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
—
|
—
|
14,550
|
(8)
|
Vintage Destin
|
Destin, FL
|
3/24/2022
|
3/24/2024
|
10,763
|
9,736
|
8,932
|
8.5 / 4
|
Hidden River II
|
Tampa, FL
|
10/11/2022
|
10/11/2024
|
4,462
|
4,462
|
3,012
|
8.5 / 3.5
|
Hidden River II Capital
|
Tampa, FL
|
10/11/2022
|
10/11/2024
|
2,763
|
2,461
|
2,258
|
8.5 / 3.5
|
Kennesaw Crossing
|
Atlanta, GA
|
9/1/2023
|
9/1/2024
|
14,810
|
13,025
|
7,616
|
8.5 / 5.5
|
Vintage Horizon West
|
Orlando, FL
|
10/11/2022
|
10/11/2024
|
10,900
|
9,019
|
8,275
|
8.5 / 5.5
|
Chestnut Farms
|
Charlotte, NC
|
2/28/2025
|
N/A
|
13,372
|
11,671
|
—
|
8.5 / 5.5
|
Vintage Jones Franklin
|
Raleigh, NC
|
11/14/2023
|
5/14/2025
|
10,000
|
7,904
|
—
|
8.5 / 5.5
|
Solis Cumming Town
|
Center
|
Atlanta, GA
|
9/3/2024
|
9/3/2026
|
20,681
|
5,584
|
—
|
8.5 / 5.5
|
Haven 12
|
Starkville, MS
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
—
|
—
|
6,116
|
(9)
|
Solis Kennesaw II
|
Atlanta, GA
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
—
|
—
|
12,489
|
(10)
|
New Market Properties:
|
Dawson Marketplace
|
Atlanta, GA
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
—
|
—
|
12,857
|
(11)
|
Office property:
|
8West
|
Atlanta, GA
|
11/29/2022
|
11/29/2024
|
19,193
|
11,858
|
4,554
|
8.5 / 5
|
$
|
334,558
|
290,156
|
352,582
|
Unamortized loan origination fees
|
(1,194)
|
(1,476)
|
Allowances for expected credit losses and doubtful accounts
|
(9,067)
|
(1,624)
|
Carrying amount
|
$
|
279,895
|
$
|
349,482
|
(1) Carrying amounts presented per loan are amounts drawn.
|
(2) On July 31, 2020, we received approximately $18.7 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loan.
|
(3) On March 31, 2020, we received approximately $20.1 million in full satisfaction of the principal, purchase option termination fee, and all interest due on the loan.
|
(4) On March 31, 2020, we received approximately $5.1 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loan.
|
(5) On November 30, 2020, we received approximately $11.9 million in full satisfaction of the principal, purchase option termination fee, and all interest due on the loan.
|
(6) On November 30, 2020, we received approximately $7.3 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loan.
|
(7) On March 6, 2020, we received approximately $27.0 million in full satisfaction of the principal, purchase option termination fee, and all interest due on the loan.
|
(8) On December 15, 2020, we received approximately $16.7 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loan.
|
(9) The Company's Starkville loan had been in default since August 20, 2019 under the terms of the underlying mezzanine loan agreement. The Company recorded
on November 3, 2020.
|
(10) On December 10, 2020, we received approximately $15.4 million in full satisfaction of the principal, purchase option termination fee, and all interest due on the loan.
|
(11) On February 3, 2020, we received approximately $15.7 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loan.
We hold options or rights of first offer, but not obligations, to purchase some of the properties which are partially financed by our real estate loan investments. Certain option purchase prices may be negotiated at the time of the loan closing and are to be calculated based upon market cap rates at the time of exercise of the purchase option, with discounts up to 15 basis points (if any), depending on the loan. As of December 31, 2020, potential property acquisitions and units from projects in our real estate loan investment portfolio consisted of:
|
Total units
upon
|
Purchase option window
|
Project/Property
|
Location
|
completion (1)
|
Begin
|
End
|
Multifamily communities:
|
V & Three
|
Charlotte, NC
|
338
|
S + 90 days (2)
|
S + 150 days (2)
|
The Anson
|
Nashville, TN
|
301
|
S + 90 days (2)
|
S + 150 days (2)
|
Southpoint
|
Fredericksburg, VA
|
240
|
S + 90 days (2)
|
S + 150 days (2)
|
Vintage Destin
|
Destin, FL
|
282
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
Hidden River II
|
Tampa, FL
|
204
|
S + 90 days (2)
|
S + 150 days (2)
|
Kennesaw Crossing
|
Atlanta, GA
|
250
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
Vintage Horizon West
|
Orlando, FL
|
340
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
Solis Chestnut Farm
|
Charlotte, NC
|
256
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
Vintage Jones Franklin
|
Raleigh, NC
|
277
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
Solis Cumming Town Center
|
Atlanta, GA
|
320
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
Office property:
|
8West
|
Atlanta, GA
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
2,808
|
(1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio.
|
(2) The option period window begins and ends at the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property.
|
(3) The option period window begins on the later of one year following receipt of final certificate of occupancy or 90 days beyond the achievement of a 93% physical
|
(4) We hold a right of first offer on the property.
|
(5) The project plans are for the construction of a class A office building consisting of approximately 195,000 rentable square feet; our purchase option window opens 90 days
|
Mortgage Indebtedness
|
The following table presents certain details regarding our mortgage notes payable:
|
Principal balance as of
|
Acquisition/
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Maturity
|
Interest
rate
|
Basis point
|
Interest only
|
Multifamily communities:
|
(in thousands)
|
Summit Crossing
|
10/31/2017
|
$
|
36,929
|
$
|
37,651
|
11/1/2024
|
3.99
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Summit Crossing II
|
6/30/2020
|
20,700
|
13,221
|
7/1/2030
|
2.93
|
%
|
278
|
7/31/2022
|
Vineyards
|
9/26/2014
|
32,703
|
33,382
|
10/1/2021
|
3.68
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Avenues at Cypress
|
6/30/2020
|
28,366
|
20,704
|
7/1/2027
|
2.96
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
7/31/2022
|
Avenues at Northpointe
|
6/29/2020
|
33,546
|
26,313
|
7/1/2027
|
2.79
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
7/31/2022
|
Venue at Lakewood Ranch
|
6/30/2020
|
36,555
|
28,076
|
7/1/2030
|
2.99
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
7/31/2022
|
Aster at Lely Resort
|
6/29/2020
|
50,400
|
31,094
|
7/1/2030
|
2.95
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
7/31/2022
|
CityPark View
|
6/25/2020
|
29,000
|
20,089
|
7/1/2030
|
2.75
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
7/31/2023
|
Avenues at Creekside
|
7/31/2015
|
—
|
38,871
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Citi Lakes
|
7/29/2019
|
40,324
|
41,079
|
8/1/2029
|
3.66
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Stone Creek
|
6/22/2017
|
19,451
|
19,800
|
7/1/2052
|
3.22
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Lenox Village Town Center
|
2/28/2019
|
38,169
|
38,813
|
3/1/2029
|
4.34
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Retreat at Lenox
|
12/21/2015
|
16,751
|
17,114
|
1/1/2023
|
4.04
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Overton Rise
|
2/1/2016
|
37,607
|
38,428
|
8/1/2026
|
3.98
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Village at Baldwin Park
|
7/31/2020
|
69,608
|
70,607
|
1/1/2054
|
3.59
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Crosstown Walk
|
6/30/2020
|
46,500
|
30,246
|
7/1/2027
|
2.92
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
7/31/2022
|
525 Avalon Park
|
6/15/2017
|
63,256
|
64,519
|
7/1/2024
|
3.98
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
City Vista
|
7/1/2016
|
32,938
|
33,674
|
7/1/2026
|
3.68
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Sorrel
|
8/24/2016
|
30,740
|
31,449
|
9/1/2023
|
3.44
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Citrus Village
|
7/10/2020
|
40,900
|
28,796
|
8/1/2027
|
2.95
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
8/31/2022
|
Retreat at Greystone
|
11/21/2017
|
33,439
|
34,053
|
12/1/2024
|
4.31
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Founders Village
|
3/31/2017
|
29,635
|
30,202
|
4/1/2027
|
4.31
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Claiborne Crossing
|
4/26/2017
|
25,503
|
25,948
|
6/1/2054
|
2.89
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Luxe at Lakewood Ranch
|
7/26/2017
|
36,922
|
37,662
|
8/1/2027
|
3.93
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Adara at Overland Park
|
9/27/2017
|
30,024
|
30,624
|
4/1/2028
|
3.90
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Aldridge at Town Village
|
10/31/2017
|
35,892
|
36,569
|
11/1/2024
|
4.19
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Reserve at Summit Crossing
|
9/29/2017
|
18,893
|
19,276
|
10/1/2024
|
3.87
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
|
11/21/2017
|
21,038
|
21,450
|
12/1/2024
|
3.95
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Colony at Centerpointe
|
12/20/2017
|
31,445
|
32,120
|
10/1/2026
|
3.68
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Lux at Sorrel
|
1/9/2018
|
29,868
|
30,474
|
2/1/2030
|
3.91
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Green Park
|
2/28/2018
|
37,785
|
38,525
|
3/10/2028
|
4.09
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
The Lodge at Hidden River
|
9/27/2018
|
40,204
|
40,903
|
10/1/2028
|
4.32
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Vestavia Reserve
|
11/9/2018
|
36,511
|
37,130
|
12/1/2030
|
4.40
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
CityPark View South
|
11/15/2018
|
23,379
|
23,767
|
6/1/2029
|
4.51
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Artisan at Viera
|
8/8/2019
|
39,104
|
39,824
|
9/1/2029
|
3.93
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Five Oaks at Westchase
|
10/17/2019
|
30,818
|
31,448
|
11/1/2031
|
3.27
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Horizon at Wiregrass Ranch
|
4/23/2020
|
51,360
|
—
|
5/1/2030
|
2.90
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Parkside at the Beach
|
4/30/2020
|
45,037
|
—
|
5/1/2030
|
2.95
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
The Blake
|
11/2/2020
|
44,435
|
—
|
5/1/2030
|
2.82
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
12/31/2025
|
The Menlo
|
12/15/2020
|
47,000
|
—
|
1/1/2031
|
2.68
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
1/31/2024
|
Total multifamily communities
|
1,392,735
|
1,173,901
|
Grocery-anchored shopping centers:
|
Spring Hill Plaza
|
9/17/2019
|
7,962
|
8,167
|
10/1/2031
|
3.72
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Parkway Town Centre
|
9/17/2019
|
7,866
|
8,067
|
10/1/2031
|
3.72
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Woodstock Crossing
|
8/8/2014
|
2,818
|
2,877
|
9/1/2021
|
4.71
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Deltona Landings
|
8/16/2019
|
6,141
|
6,289
|
9/1/2029
|
4.18
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Powder Springs
|
8/13/2019
|
7,749
|
7,951
|
9/1/2029
|
3.65
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
(2)
|
Barclay Crossing
|
8/16/2019
|
6,086
|
6,233
|
9/1/2029
|
4.18
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Parkway Centre
|
8/16/2019
|
4,423
|
4,530
|
9/1/2029
|
4.18
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
The Market at Salem Cove
|
10/6/2014
|
8,889
|
9,075
|
11/1/2024
|
4.21
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Independence Square
|
8/27/2015
|
11,184
|
11,455
|
9/1/2022
|
3.93
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Royal Lakes Marketplace
|
4/12/2019
|
9,345
|
9,572
|
5/1/2029
|
4.29
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
The Overlook at Hamilton Place
|
12/22/2015
|
19,088
|
19,509
|
1/1/2026
|
4.19
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Summit Point
|
10/30/2015
|
11,118
|
11,494
|
11/1/2022
|
3.57
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
East Gate Shopping Center
|
4/29/2016
|
5,118
|
5,277
|
5/1/2026
|
3.97
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Fury's Ferry
|
4/29/2016
|
5,912
|
6,096
|
5/1/2026
|
3.97
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Rosewood Shopping Center
|
4/29/2016
|
3,971
|
4,095
|
5/1/2026
|
3.97
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Southgate Village
|
4/29/2016
|
7,059
|
7,279
|
5/1/2026
|
3.97
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
The Market at Victory Village
|
5/16/2016
|
8,751
|
8,911
|
9/11/2024
|
4.40
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Wade Green Village
|
4/7/2016
|
7,488
|
7,655
|
5/1/2026
|
4.00
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Lakeland Plaza
|
7/15/2016
|
26,632
|
27,459
|
8/1/2026
|
3.85
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
University Palms
|
8/8/2016
|
12,030
|
12,421
|
9/1/2026
|
3.45
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Cherokee Plaza
|
4/12/2019
|
24,277
|
24,867
|
5/1/2027
|
4.28
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Sandy Plains Exchange
|
8/8/2016
|
8,404
|
8,676
|
9/1/2026
|
3.45
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Thompson Bridge Commons
|
8/8/2016
|
11,234
|
11,599
|
9/1/2026
|
3.45
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Heritage Station
|
8/8/2016
|
8,315
|
8,585
|
9/1/2026
|
3.45
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Oak Park Village
|
8/8/2016
|
8,580
|
8,859
|
9/1/2026
|
3.45
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Shoppes of Parkland
|
8/8/2016
|
15,414
|
15,702
|
9/1/2023
|
4.67
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Champions Village
|
10/18/2016
|
27,400
|
27,400
|
11/1/2021
|
3.25
|
%
|
300
|
(3)
|
11/1/2021
|
Castleberry-Southard
|
4/21/2017
|
10,734
|
10,959
|
5/1/2027
|
3.99
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Rockbridge Village
|
6/6/2017
|
13,310
|
13,597
|
7/5/2027
|
3.73
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Irmo Station
|
7/26/2017
|
9,758
|
10,038
|
8/1/2030
|
3.94
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Maynard Crossing
|
8/25/2017
|
16,953
|
17,449
|
9/1/2032
|
3.74
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Woodmont Village
|
9/8/2017
|
8,096
|
8,320
|
10/1/2027
|
4.13
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
West Town Market
|
9/22/2017
|
8,260
|
8,503
|
10/1/2025
|
3.65
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Crossroads Market
|
12/5/2017
|
17,622
|
18,112
|
1/1/2030
|
3.95
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Anderson Central
|
3/16/2018
|
11,246
|
11,539
|
4/1/2028
|
4.32
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Greensboro Village
|
5/22/2018
|
8,040
|
8,250
|
6/1/2028
|
4.20
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Governors Towne Square
|
5/22/2018
|
10,696
|
10,976
|
6/1/2028
|
4.20
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Conway Plaza
|
6/29/2018
|
9,375
|
9,549
|
7/5/2028
|
4.29
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Brawley Commons
|
7/6/2018
|
17,519
|
17,963
|
8/1/2028
|
4.36
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Hollymead Town Center
|
12/21/2018
|
26,139
|
26,758
|
1/1/2029
|
4.64
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Gayton Crossing
|
1/17/2019
|
17,276
|
17,679
|
2/1/2029
|
4.71
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Free State Shopping Center
|
5/28/2019
|
45,549
|
46,391
|
6/1/2029
|
3.99
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Polo Grounds Mall
|
6/12/2019
|
12,986
|
13,227
|
7/1/2034
|
3.93
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Disston Plaza
|
6/12/2019
|
17,578
|
17,905
|
7/1/2034
|
3.93
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Fairfield Shopping Center
|
8/16/2019
|
19,750
|
19,750
|
8/16/2026
|
2.21
|
%
|
205
|
8/16/2022
|
Berry Town Center
|
11/14/2019
|
11,794
|
12,025
|
12/1/2034
|
3.49
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Hanover Shopping Center
|
12/19/2019
|
31,217
|
32,000
|
12/19/2026
|
3.62
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Wakefield Crossing
|
1/29/2020
|
7,728
|
—
|
2/1/2032
|
3.66
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Total grocery-anchored shopping centers (4)
|
614,880
|
621,090
|
Student housing properties:
|
North by Northwest
|
6/1/2016
|
—
|
31,209
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
SoL
|
10/31/2018
|
—
|
35,656
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Stadium Village
|
10/27/2017
|
—
|
45,228
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Ursa
|
12/18/2017
|
—
|
31,400
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
The Tradition
|
5/10/2018
|
—
|
30,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Knightshade
|
5/31/2018
|
—
|
47,125
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
The Bloc
|
6/27/2018
|
—
|
28,966
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Total student housing properties
|
—
|
249,584
|
Office buildings:
|
Brookwood Center
|
8/29/2016
|
29,925
|
30,716
|
9/10/2031
|
3.52
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Galleria 75
|
11/4/2016
|
5,131
|
5,340
|
7/1/2022
|
4.25
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Three Ravinia
|
12/30/2016
|
115,500
|
115,500
|
1/1/2042
|
4.46
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
1/31/2022
|
Westridge at La Cantera
|
11/13/2017
|
50,449
|
51,834
|
12/10/2028
|
4.10
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Armour Yards
|
1/29/2018
|
39,425
|
40,000
|
2/1/2028
|
4.10
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
150 Fayetteville
|
7/31/2018
|
113,768
|
114,400
|
8/10/2028
|
4.27
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
Capitol Towers
|
12/20/2018
|
122,720
|
124,814
|
1/10/2037
|
4.60
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
N/A
|
CAPTRUST Tower
|
7/25/2019
|
82,650
|
82,650
|
8/1/2029
|
3.61
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
7/31/2029
|
Morrocroft Centre
|
3/19/2020
|
70,000
|
—
|
4/10/2033
|
3.40
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
4/10/2025
|
251 Armour Yards (5)
|
1/22/2020
|
3,522
|
—
|
1/22/2025
|
4.50
|
%
|
Fixed rate
|
1/21/2023
|
Total office buildings
|
633,090
|
565,254
|
Grand total
|
2,640,705
|
2,609,829
|
Less: deferred loan costs
|
(42,233)
|
(38,185)
|
Less: below market debt adjustment
|
(4,008)
|
(4,622)
|
Mortgage notes, net
|
$
|
2,594,464
|
$
|
2,567,022
|
Footnotes to Mortgage Notes Table
|
(1) Following the indicated interest only period (where applicable), monthly payments of accrued interest and principal are based on a 25 to 35-year amortization period through the maturity date.
|
(2) The mortgage has interest-only payment terms for the periods of June 1, 2023 through May 1, 2024 and from June 1, 2028 through May 1, 2029.
|
(3) The interest rate has a floor of 3.25%.
|
(4) Excludes mortgage debt on the Neapolitan Way grocery-anchored shopping center, which is held in an unconsolidated joint venture.
|
(5) A construction loan financing redevelopment of the property.
|
Multifamily Communities
|
As of December 31, 2020, our multifamily community portfolio consisted of the following properties:
|
Three months ended
|
Property
|
Location
|
Number of
|
Average unit
size (sq. ft.)
|
Average
|
Average rent
|
Same-Store Communities:
|
Aldridge at Town Village
|
Atlanta, GA
|
300
|
969
|
97.6
|
%
|
$
|
1,419
|
Green Park
|
Atlanta, GA
|
310
|
985
|
97.2
|
%
|
$
|
1,489
|
Overton Rise
|
Atlanta, GA
|
294
|
1,018
|
96.4
|
%
|
$
|
1,595
|
Summit Crossing I
|
Atlanta, GA
|
345
|
1,034
|
98.4
|
%
|
$
|
1,253
|
Summit Crossing II
|
Atlanta, GA
|
140
|
1,100
|
96.2
|
%
|
$
|
1,366
|
The Reserve at Summit Crossing
|
Atlanta, GA
|
172
|
1,002
|
96.1
|
%
|
$
|
1,344
|
Avenues at Cypress
|
Houston, TX
|
240
|
1,170
|
95.6
|
%
|
$
|
1,455
|
Avenues at Northpointe
|
Houston, TX
|
280
|
1,167
|
96.8
|
%
|
$
|
1,395
|
Vineyards
|
Houston, TX
|
369
|
1,122
|
96.2
|
%
|
$
|
1,202
|
Aster at Lely Resort
|
Naples, FL
|
308
|
1,071
|
95.3
|
%
|
$
|
1,439
|
Sorrel
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
290
|
1,048
|
95.1
|
%
|
$
|
1,342
|
Lux at Sorrel
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
265
|
1,025
|
95.1
|
%
|
$
|
1,383
|
525 Avalon Park
|
Orlando, FL
|
487
|
1,394
|
94.7
|
%
|
$
|
1,512
|
Citi Lakes
|
Orlando, FL
|
346
|
984
|
92.9
|
%
|
$
|
1,468
|
Luxe at Lakewood Ranch
|
Sarasota, FL
|
280
|
1,105
|
94.9
|
%
|
$
|
1,490
|
Venue at Lakewood Ranch
|
Sarasota, FL
|
237
|
1,001
|
91.6
|
%
|
$
|
1,515
|
Crosstown Walk
|
Tampa, FL
|
342
|
1,070
|
96.3
|
%
|
$
|
1,341
|
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
|
Tampa, FL
|
180
|
986
|
95.6
|
%
|
$
|
1,413
|
Citrus Village
|
Tampa, FL
|
296
|
980
|
95.5
|
%
|
$
|
1,353
|
Lenox Village
|
Nashville, TN
|
273
|
906
|
95.4
|
%
|
$
|
1,309
|
Regent at Lenox
|
Nashville, TN
|
18
|
1,072
|
90.7
|
%
|
$
|
1,399
|
Retreat at Lenox
|
Nashville, TN
|
183
|
773
|
94.5
|
%
|
$
|
1,254
|
CityPark View
|
Charlotte, NC
|
284
|
948
|
95.4
|
%
|
$
|
1,166
|
CityPark View South
|
Charlotte, NC
|
200
|
1,005
|
96.8
|
%
|
$
|
1,274
|
Colony at Centerpointe
|
Richmond, VA
|
255
|
1,149
|
95.9
|
%
|
$
|
1,397
|
Founders Village
|
Williamsburg, VA
|
247
|
1,070
|
95.8
|
%
|
$
|
1,399
|
Retreat at Greystone
|
Birmingham, AL
|
312
|
1,100
|
95.4
|
%
|
$
|
1,376
|
Vestavia Reserve
|
Birmingham, AL
|
272
|
1,113
|
97.8
|
%
|
$
|
1,554
|
Adara Overland Park
|
Kansas City, KS
|
260
|
1,116
|
95.1
|
%
|
$
|
1,374
|
Claiborne Crossing
|
Louisville, KY
|
242
|
1,204
|
96.8
|
%
|
$
|
1,345
|
City Vista
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
272
|
1,023
|
93.5
|
%
|
$
|
1,457
|
Total/Average Same-Store Communities
|
8,299
|
95.6
|
%
|
Stabilized Communities:
|
Stone Creek
|
Houston, TX
|
246
|
852
|
96.2
|
%
|
$
|
1,201
|
Artisan at Viera
|
Melbourne, FL
|
259
|
1,070
|
92.7
|
%
|
$
|
1,682
|
The Menlo
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
332
|
966
|
—
|
—
|
Village at Baldwin Park
|
Orlando, FL
|
528
|
1,069
|
95.6
|
%
|
$
|
1,661
|
The Blake
|
Orlando, FL
|
281
|
908
|
—
|
—
|
Parkside at the Beach
|
Panama City Beach, FL
|
288
|
1,041
|
95.1
|
%
|
$
|
1,390
|
Lodge at Hidden River
|
Tampa, FL
|
300
|
980
|
96.6
|
%
|
$
|
1,397
|
Five Oaks at Westchase
|
Tampa, FL
|
218
|
983
|
96.2
|
%
|
$
|
1,504
|
Horizon at Wiregrass
|
Tampa, FL
|
392
|
973
|
95.6
|
%
|
$
|
1,505
|
Total/Average Stabilized Communities
|
2,844
|
95.6
|
%
|
Total multifamily community units
|
11,143
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.6%. We calculate average same-store physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average of the number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of each year. We exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We believe "Same Property" information is useful as it allows both management and investors to gauge our management effectiveness via comparisons of financial and operational results between interim and annual periods for those subsets of multifamily communities owned for current and prior comparative periods.
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, our average stabilized physical occupancy was 95.6%. We calculate average stabilized physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date. All of our multifamily communities were stabilized for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 except The Blake and The Menlo that were both acquired during the fourth quarter 2020.
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, our average economic occupancy was 95.5%. We define average economic occupancy as market rent reduced by vacancy losses, expressed as a percentage. All of our multifamily properties are included in these calculations except for properties which are not yet stabilized (which we define as properties having first achieved 93% physical occupancy for three full months in a quarter), properties which are owned for less than the entire reporting period and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses or are adding additional phases. We also exclude properties which are currently being marketed for sale, of which we had none at December 31, 2020. Average economic occupancy is useful both to management and investors as a gauge of our effectiveness in realizing the full revenue generating potential of our multifamily communities given market rents and occupancy rates.
Capital Expenditures
We regularly incur capital expenditures related to our owned multifamily communities and student housing properties. Capital expenditures may be nonrecurring and discretionary, as part of a strategic plan intended to increase a property's value and corresponding revenue-generating ability, or may be normally recurring and necessary to maintain the income streams and present value of a property. Certain capital expenditures may be budgeted and reserved for upon acquiring a property as initial expenditures necessary to bring a property up to our standards or to add features or amenities that we believe make the property a compelling value to prospective residents in its individual market. These budgeted nonrecurring capital expenditures in connection with an acquisition are funded from the capital source(s) for the acquisition and are not dependent upon subsequent property operating cash flows for funding. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, all nonrecurring and discretionary capital expenditures have been reviewed individually and approved on as-needed basis. Certain recurring safety-related operational capital expenditures have continued without interruption as they remain necessary for the continued normal operation of our properties.
|
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, our capital expenditures for multifamily communities consisted of:
|
Capital Expenditures - Multifamily Communities
|
Recurring
|
Non-recurring
|
Total
|
(in thousands, except per-unit figures)
|
Amount
|
Per Unit
|
Amount
|
Per Unit
|
Amount
|
Per Unit
|
Appliances
|
$
|
131
|
$
|
11.87
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
131
|
$
|
11.87
|
Carpets
|
490
|
44.85
|
—
|
—
|
490
|
44.85
|
Wood / vinyl flooring
|
36
|
3.34
|
72
|
6.44
|
108
|
9.78
|
Mini blinds and ceiling fans
|
29
|
2.60
|
—
|
—
|
29
|
2.60
|
Fire safety
|
—
|
—
|
117
|
10.63
|
117
|
10.63
|
HVAC
|
128
|
11.63
|
—
|
—
|
128
|
11.63
|
Computers, equipment, misc.
|
40
|
3.70
|
29
|
2.62
|
69
|
6.32
|
Elevators
|
—
|
—
|
29
|
2.68
|
29
|
2.68
|
Exterior painting
|
—
|
—
|
101
|
9.03
|
101
|
9.03
|
Leasing office and other common amenities
|
36
|
3.24
|
101
|
8.98
|
137
|
12.22
|
Major structural projects
|
—
|
—
|
704
|
64.51
|
704
|
64.51
|
Cabinets and countertop upgrades
|
—
|
—
|
376
|
34.42
|
376
|
34.42
|
Landscaping and fencing
|
—
|
—
|
203
|
18.65
|
203
|
18.65
|
Parking lot
|
—
|
—
|
224
|
20.79
|
224
|
20.79
|
Signage and sanitation
|
—
|
—
|
45
|
4.15
|
45
|
4.15
|
Totals
|
$
|
890
|
$
|
81.23
|
$
|
2,001
|
$
|
182.90
|
$
|
2,891
|
$
|
264.13
|
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, our capital expenditures for student housing properties consisted of:
|
Capital Expenditures - Student Housing Properties
|
Recurring
|
Non-recurring
|
Total
|
(in thousands, except per-bed figures)
|
Amount
|
Per Bed
|
Amount
|
Per Bed
|
Amount
|
Per Bed
|
Appliances
|
$
|
15
|
$
|
5.70
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
15
|
$
|
5.70
|
Carpets
|
2
|
6.70
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
6.70
|
Wood / vinyl flooring
|
1
|
0.28
|
1
|
0.28
|
2
|
0.56
|
Mini blinds and ceiling fans
|
2
|
0.98
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
0.98
|
Fire safety
|
—
|
—
|
29
|
7.85
|
29
|
7.85
|
HVAC
|
42
|
12.78
|
—
|
—
|
42
|
12.78
|
Computers, equipment, misc.
|
2
|
1.91
|
2
|
2.83
|
4
|
4.74
|
Elevators
|
—
|
—
|
7
|
1.84
|
7
|
1.84
|
Exterior painting
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Leasing office and other common amenities
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
3.79
|
1
|
3.79
|
Major structural projects
|
—
|
—
|
6
|
27.10
|
6
|
27.10
|
Cabinets and counter top upgrades
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Landscaping and fencing
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
1.65
|
1
|
1.65
|
Parking lot
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Signage and sanitation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Unit furniture
|
54
|
25.17
|
—
|
—
|
54
|
25.17
|
Totals
|
$
|
118
|
$
|
53.52
|
$
|
47
|
$
|
45.34
|
$
|
165
|
$
|
98.86
|
Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio
|
As of December 31, 2020, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio consisted of the following properties:
|
Property name
|
Location
|
Year built
|
GLA (1)
|
Percent
|
Grocery anchor
|
Castleberry-Southard
|
Atlanta, GA
|
2006
|
80,018
|
98.3
|
%
|
Publix
|
Cherokee Plaza
|
Atlanta, GA
|
1958
|
102,864
|
100.0
|
%
|
Kroger
|
Governors Towne Square
|
Atlanta, GA
|
2004
|
68,658
|
95.9
|
%
|
Publix
|
Lakeland Plaza
|
Atlanta, GA
|
1990
|
301,711
|
95.3
|
%
|
Sprouts
|
Powder Springs
|
Atlanta, GA
|
1999
|
77,853
|
92.5
|
%
|
Publix
|
Rockbridge Village
|
Atlanta, GA
|
2005
|
102,432
|
84.4
|
%
|
Kroger
|
Roswell Wieuca Shopping Center
|
Atlanta, GA
|
2007
|
74,370
|
97.8
|
%
|
The Fresh Market
|
Royal Lakes Marketplace
|
Atlanta, GA
|
2008
|
119,493
|
91.4
|
%
|
Kroger
|
Sandy Plains Exchange
|
Atlanta, GA
|
1997
|
72,784
|
98.8
|
%
|
Publix
|
Summit Point
|
Atlanta, GA
|
2004
|
111,970
|
83.9
|
%
|
Publix
|
Thompson Bridge Commons
|
Atlanta, GA
|
2001
|
92,587
|
97.5
|
%
|
Kroger
|
Wade Green Village
|
Atlanta, GA
|
1993
|
74,978
|
95.9
|
%
|
Publix
|
Woodmont Village
|
Atlanta, GA
|
2002
|
85,639
|
98.6
|
%
|
Kroger
|
Woodstock Crossing
|
Atlanta, GA
|
1994
|
66,122
|
100.0
|
%
|
Kroger
|
East Gate Shopping Center
|
Augusta, GA
|
1995
|
75,716
|
90.4
|
%
|
Publix
|
Fury's Ferry
|
Augusta, GA
|
1996
|
70,458
|
93.2
|
%
|
Publix
|
Parkway Centre
|
Columbus, GA
|
1999
|
53,088
|
97.7
|
%
|
Publix
|
Greensboro Village
|
Nashville, TN
|
2005
|
70,203
|
98.3
|
%
|
Publix
|
Spring Hill Plaza
|
Nashville, TN
|
2005
|
66,693
|
100.0
|
%
|
Publix
|
Parkway Town Centre
|
Nashville, TN
|
2005
|
65,587
|
100.0
|
%
|
Publix
|
The Market at Salem Cove
|
Nashville, TN
|
2010
|
62,356
|
100.0
|
%
|
Publix
|
The Market at Victory Village
|
Nashville, TN
|
2007
|
71,300
|
100.0
|
%
|
Publix
|
The Overlook at Hamilton Place
|
Chattanooga, TN
|
1992
|
213,095
|
99.3
|
%
|
The Fresh Market
|
Shoppes of Parkland
|
Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|
2000
|
145,720
|
100.0
|
%
|
BJ's Wholesale Club
|
Crossroads Market
|
Naples, FL
|
1993
|
126,895
|
98.6
|
%
|
Publix
|
Neapolitan Way (2)
|
Naples, FL
|
1985
|
137,580
|
91.5
|
%
|
Publix
|
Berry Town Center
|
Orlando, FL
|
2003
|
99,441
|
83.0
|
%
|
Publix
|
Deltona Landings
|
Orlando, FL
|
1999
|
59,966
|
98.4
|
%
|
Publix
|
University Palms
|
Orlando, FL
|
1993
|
99,172
|
98.9
|
%
|
Publix
|
Disston Plaza
|
Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL
|
1954
|
129,150
|
97.5
|
%
|
Publix
|
Barclay Crossing
|
Tampa, FL
|
1998
|
54,958
|
100.0
|
%
|
Publix
|
Polo Grounds Mall
|
West Palm Beach, FL
|
1966
|
130,285
|
100.0
|
%
|
Publix
|
Kingwood Glen
|
Houston, TX
|
1998
|
103,397
|
97.1
|
%
|
Kroger
|
Independence Square
|
Dallas, TX
|
1977
|
140,218
|
86.6
|
%
|
Tom Thumb
|
Midway Market
|
Dallas, TX
|
2002
|
85,599
|
90.3
|
%
|
Kroger
|
Oak Park Village
|
San Antonio, TX
|
1970
|
64,855
|
100.0
|
%
|
H.E.B.
|
Irmo Station
|
Columbia, SC
|
1980
|
99,384
|
90.8
|
%
|
Kroger
|
Rosewood Shopping Center
|
Columbia, SC
|
2002
|
36,887
|
93.5
|
%
|
Publix
|
Anderson Central
|
Greenville Spartanburg, SC
|
1999
|
223,211
|
94.2
|
%
|
Walmart
|
Fairview Market
|
Greenville Spartanburg, SC
|
1998
|
46,303
|
97.0
|
%
|
Aldi
|
Brawley Commons
|
Charlotte, NC
|
1997
|
122,028
|
99.2
|
%
|
Publix
|
West Town Market
|
Charlotte, NC
|
2004
|
67,883
|
100.0
|
%
|
Harris Teeter
|
Heritage Station
|
Raleigh, NC
|
2004
|
72,946
|
100.0
|
%
|
Harris Teeter
|
Maynard Crossing
|
Raleigh, NC
|
1996
|
122,781
|
92.7
|
%
|
Harris Teeter
|
Wakefield Crossing
|
Raleigh, NC
|
2001
|
75,927
|
98.2
|
%
|
Food Lion
|
Southgate Village
|
Birmingham, AL
|
1988
|
75,092
|
96.8
|
%
|
Publix
|
Hollymead Town Center
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
2005
|
158,807
|
92.8
|
%
|
Harris Teeter
|
Free State Shopping Center
|
Washington, DC
|
1970
|
264,152
|
97.3
|
%
|
Giant
|
4,922,612
|
95.6
|
%
|
Redevelopment properties:
|
Champions Village
|
Houston, TX
|
1973
|
383,346
|
68.8
|
%
|
Randalls
|
Sweetgrass Corner
|
Charleston, SC
|
1999
|
89,124
|
29.1
|
%
|
(3)
|
Conway Plaza
|
Orlando, FL
|
1966
|
117,705
|
76.3
|
%
|
Publix
|
Hanover Center (4)
|
Wilmington, NC
|
1954
|
305,346
|
81.1
|
%
|
Harris Teeter
|
Gayton Crossing
|
Richmond, VA
|
1983
|
158,316
|
(5)
|
76.1
|
%
|
Kroger
|
Fairfield Shopping Center (4)
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
1985
|
231,829
|
86.2
|
%
|
Food Lion
|
1,285,666
|
73.7
|
%
|
Grand total/weighted average
|
6,208,278
|
91.0
|
%
|
(1)
|
Gross leasable area, or GLA, represents the total amount of property square footage that can be leased to tenants.
|
(2)
|
Investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage.
|
(3)
|
Bi-Lo (the former anchor tenant) had extended their term through April 30, 2019 and had no further right or option to extend their lease.
|
(4)
|
Property is owned through a consolidated joint venture.
|
(5)
|
The GLA figure shown excludes the GLA of the Kroger store, which is owned by others.
As of December 31, 2020, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio was 91.0% leased (95.6% excluding redevelopment properties). We define percent leased as the percentage of gross leasable area that is leased as of the period end date, including non-cancelable lease agreements that have been signed which have not yet commenced. This metric is used by management to gauge the extent to which our grocery-anchored shopping centers are delivering their total potential rental and other revenues.
|
Details regarding lease expirations (assuming no exercises of tenant renewal options) within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio as of December 31, 2020 were:
|
Totals
|
Number
|
Leased
|
Percent of
|
Month to month
|
14
|
26,085
|
0.5
|
%
|
2021
|
150
|
430,821
|
7.6
|
%
|
2022
|
183
|
634,522
|
11.3
|
%
|
2023
|
149
|
650,023
|
11.5
|
%
|
2024
|
129
|
1,184,959
|
21.0
|
%
|
2025
|
122
|
981,750
|
17.4
|
%
|
2026
|
48
|
368,268
|
6.5
|
%
|
2027
|
29
|
193,733
|
3.4
|
%
|
2028
|
28
|
357,227
|
6.3
|
%
|
2029
|
25
|
151,566
|
2.7
|
%
|
2030
|
16
|
114,687
|
2.0
|
%
|
2031 +
|
20
|
547,821
|
9.8
|
%
|
Total
|
913
|
5,641,462
|
5641462
|
100.0
|
%
|
The Company's grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio contained the following anchor tenants as of December 31, 2020:
|
Tenant
|
GLA
|
Percent of
|
Publix
|
1,179,030
|
19.0
|
%
|
Kroger
|
581,593
|
9.4
|
%
|
Harris Teeter
|
273,273
|
4.4
|
%
|
Wal-Mart
|
183,211
|
3.0
|
%
|
BJ's Wholesale Club
|
108,532
|
1.7
|
%
|
Food Lion
|
76,523
|
1.2
|
%
|
Giant
|
73,149
|
1.2
|
%
|
Randall's
|
61,604
|
1.0
|
%
|
H.E.B
|
54,844
|
0.9
|
%
|
Tom Thumb
|
43,600
|
0.7
|
%
|
The Fresh Market
|
43,321
|
0.7
|
%
|
Sprouts
|
29,855
|
0.5
|
%
|
Aldi
|
23,622
|
0.4
|
%
|
Total
|
2,732,157
|
44.1%
The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 will present income statements of New Market Properties, LLC within the Results of Operations section of Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
Second-generation capital expenditures within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio by property for the fourth quarter 2020 totaled approximately $501,000. Second-generation capital expenditures exclude those expenditures made in our grocery-anchored shopping center and office building portfolios (i) to lease space to "first generation" tenants (i.e. leasing capital for existing vacancies and known move-outs at the time of acquisition), (ii) to bring recently acquired properties up to our ownership standards, and (iii) for property redevelopments and repositioning.
|
Office Building Portfolio
|
As of December 31, 2020, our office building portfolio consisted of the following properties:
|
Property Name
|
Location
|
GLA
|
Percent leased
|
Three Ravinia
|
Atlanta, GA
|
814,000
|
92
|
%
|
150 Fayetteville
|
Raleigh, NC
|
560,000
|
91
|
%
|
Capitol Towers
|
Charlotte, NC
|
479,000
|
98
|
%
|
CAPTRUST Tower
|
Raleigh, NC
|
300,000
|
98
|
%
|
Westridge at La Cantera
|
San Antonio, TX
|
258,000
|
100
|
%
|
Morrocroft Centre
|
Charlotte, NC
|
291,000
|
95
|
%
|
Armour Yards
|
Atlanta, GA
|
187,000
|
93
|
%
|
Brookwood Center
|
Birmingham, AL
|
169,000
|
100
|
%
|
Galleria 75
|
Atlanta, GA
|
111,000
|
90
|
%
|
Total/Average
|
3,169,000
|
95
|
%
|
The Company's office building portfolio includes the following significant tenants:
|
Rentable square
|
Percent of
|
Annual Base
thousands)
|
InterContinental Hotels Group
|
495,000
|
13.8
|
%
|
$
|
11,876
|
Albemarle
|
162,000
|
6.6
|
%
|
5,727
|
CapFinancial
|
105,000
|
4.3
|
%
|
3,738
|
USAA
|
129,000
|
3.7
|
%
|
3,196
|
Vericast
|
129,000
|
3.4
|
%
|
2,953
|
Total
|
1,020,000
|
31.8
|
%
|
$
|
27,490
|
The Company defines Annual Base Rent as the current monthly base rent annualized under the respective leases.
|
The Company's leased square footage of its office building portfolio expires according to the following schedule:
|
Percent of
|
Year of lease
|
Rented square
|
rented
|
feet
|
square feet
|
2021
|
215,000
|
7.3
|
%
|
2022
|
128,000
|
4.3
|
%
|
2023
|
124,000
|
4.2
|
%
|
2024
|
279,000
|
9.4
|
%
|
2025
|
255,000
|
8.6
|
%
|
2026
|
265,000
|
8.9
|
%
|
2027
|
328,000
|
11.1
|
%
|
2028
|
246,000
|
8.3
|
%
|
2029
|
57,000
|
1.9
|
%
|
2030
|
177,000
|
6.0
|
%
|
2031 +
|
888,000
|
30.0
|
%
|
Total
|
2,962,000
|
100.0
|
%
The Company recognized second-generation capital expenditures within its office building portfolio of approximately $366,000 during the fourth quarter 2020.
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures
We disclose FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI, each of which meet the definition of a "non-GAAP financial measure", as set forth in Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. As a result we are required to include in this filing a statement of why the Company believes that presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. The non-GAAP measures of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI should be compared with our reported net income or net loss and considered in addition to cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP.
Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("FFO")
FFO is one of the most commonly utilized Non-GAAP measures currently in practice. In its 2002 "White Paper on Funds From Operations," which was restated in 2018, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, standardized the definition of how Net income/loss should be adjusted to arrive at FFO, in the interests of uniformity and comparability. We have adopted the NAREIT definition for computing FFO as a meaningful supplemental gauge of our operating results, and as is most often presented by other REIT industry participants.
The NAREIT definition of FFO (and the one reported by the Company) is:
Net income/loss, excluding:
- depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
- gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets;
- gains and losses from change in control and
- impairment writedowns of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.
Not all companies necessarily utilize the standardized NAREIT definition of FFO, so caution should be taken in comparing the Company's reported FFO results to those of other companies. The Company's FFO results are comparable to the FFO results of other companies that follow the NAREIT definition of FFO and report these figures on that basis. FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders.
Core Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("Core FFO")
The Company makes adjustments to FFO to remove costs incurred and revenues recorded that are singular in nature and outside the normal operations of the Company and portray its primary operational results. The Company calculates Core FFO as:
FFO, plus:
- acquisition and pursuit (dead deal) costs;
- loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees;
- contingent management fees recognized upon property sales;
- losses on debt extinguishments or refinancing costs;
- internalization costs;
- expenses incurred on calls of preferred stock;
- deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock;
- expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic; and
Less:
- earnest money forfeitures by prospective asset purchasers.
Core FFO figures reported by us may not be comparable to Core FFO figures reported by other companies. We utilize Core FFO as a supplemental measure of the operating performance of our portfolio of real estate assets. We believe Core FFO is useful to investors as a supplemental gauge of our operating performance and may be useful in comparing our operating performance with other real estate companies. Since our calculation of Core FFO removes costs incurred and revenues recorded that are often singular in nature and outside the normal operations of the Company, we believe it improves comparability to investors in assessing our core operating results across periods. Core FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders.
Adjusted Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("AFFO")
AFFO makes further adjustments to Core FFO results in order to arrive at a more refined measure of operating and financial performance. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. The Company calculates AFFO as:
Core FFO, plus:
- non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives;
- non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses;
- amortization of loan closing costs;
- depreciation and amortization of non-real estate assets;
- net loan origination fees received;
- deferred interest income received;
- amortization of lease inducements;
- cash received in excess of (exceeded by) amortization of purchase option termination revenues;
- earnest money forfeiture from prospective asset purchaser;
Less:
- non-cash loan interest income;
- cash paid for loan closing costs;
- amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities and straight-line rent adjustments;
- amortization of deferred revenues; and
- normally-recurring capital expenditures and capitalized second generation leasing costs.
AFFO figures reported by us may not be comparable to those AFFO figures reported by other companies. We utilize AFFO as another measure of the operating performance of our portfolio of real estate assets. We believe AFFO is useful to investors as a supplemental gauge of our operating performance and may be useful in comparing our operating performance with other real estate companies. Since our calculation of AFFO removes other significant non-cash charges and revenues and other costs which are not representative of our ongoing business operations, we believe it improves comparability to investors in assessing our core operating results across periods. AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP.
Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income ("NOI")
We use same store net operating income as an operational metric for our same-store communities, enabling comparisons of those properties' operating results between the current reporting period and the prior year comparative period. We define our population of same-store communities as those that are stabilized and that have been owned for at least 15 full months, as of the end of the first quarter of each year, and exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We define net operating income as rental and other property revenues, less total property and maintenance expenses, property management fees, real estate taxes, general and administrative expenses, and property insurance. We believe that net operating income is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs because it provides measures of core operations, rather than factoring in depreciation and amortization, financing costs, acquisition costs, and other corporate expenses. Net operating income is a widely utilized measure of comparative operating performance in the REIT industry, but is not a substitute for the most comparable GAAP-compliant measure, net income/loss.
