Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2019

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Feb 24, 2020

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("we," "our," the "Company" or "Preferred Apartment Communities") today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Unless otherwise indicated, all per share results are reported based on the basic weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units of the Company's operating partnership ("Class A Units") outstanding. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Financial Highlights

Preferred Apartment Communities

Our operating results are presented below.














Three months ended December 31,


Years ended December 31,




2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change















Revenues (in thousands)

$

124,866

$

106,280

17.5

%

$

470,427

$

397,271

18.4

%















Per share data:












Net income (loss) (1)

$

(0.71)

$

0.06



$

(2.73)

$

(1.08)

152.8

%















FFO (2) (A)

$

0.31

$

0.38

(18.4)

%

$

1.37

$

1.41

(2.8)

%















AFFO (2)

$

0.35

$

0.48

(27.1)

%

$

1.02

$

1.33

(23.3)

%















Dividends (3)

$

0.2625

$

0.26

1.0

%

$

1.0475

$

1.02

2.7

%















(A) FFO includes due diligence and pursuit costs related to the internalization of our Manager of approximately $1.8 million and $3.0 million

for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Excluding these costs, our FFO would have been $0.35 and $1.44 for
these periods.















(1) Per weighted average share of Common Stock outstanding for the periods indicated.

(2) FFO and AFFO results are presented per basic weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit in our Operating Partnership outstanding for the periods indicated. See Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

(3)  Per share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding.

Management Quote:

"Our fourth quarter and 2019 full year results reflect consistently solid operating performance across all of our operating platforms, including multifamily same store NOI growth of 4.1% year over year and 5.1% quarter over quarter, all despite the impact to earnings from meaningful one-time expenses incurred for our internalization transaction. As we start 2020, we enjoy a simplified, investor-friendly structure with an optimized platform for future growth, substantial cash savings available for reinvestment, and strengthened alignment of management and shareholder interests. We are very excited for the future, as we continue to execute our proven strategies to drive growth in our core Sunbelt markets and create value in the years ahead," said Joel Murphy, Preferred Apartment Communities' Chief Executive Officer.

  • For the fourth quarter 2019, our FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 84.4% and our FFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 68.0%. Excluding costs related to the internalization of our Manager, these respective ratios were 75.0% and 65.4%.(A)
  • Our AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 74.9% for the fourth quarter 2019 and 103.7% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Our AFFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 65.4% for the fourth quarter 2019 and 71.2% for the year ended December 31, 2019.  (B) We have approximately $25.8 million of accrued but not yet paid interest revenues on our real estate loan investment portfolio.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, our same-store multifamily rental revenues increased approximately 3.8% and our operating expenses increased 2.3%, resulting in an increase in net operating income of approximately 5.1% as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018.(C) For the fourth quarter 2019, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.1%. Our 2019 same-store multifamily portfolio represents approximately 60.2% of our aggregate multifamily units.
  • At December 31, 2019, the market value of our common stock was $13.32 per share. A hypothetical investment in our Common Stock in our initial public offering on April 5, 2011, assuming the reinvestment of all dividends and no transaction costs, would have resulted in an average annual return of approximately 15.2% through December 31, 2019.
  • As of December 31, 2019, the average age of our multifamily communities was approximately 5.7 years, which is the youngest in the public multifamily REIT industry.
  • As of December 31, 2019, approximately 93.2% of our permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed interest rates and approximately 3.8% has variable interest rates which are capped. We believe we are well protected against potential increases in market interest rates. 
  • On December 10 and December 17, 2019, we sold our investments in the ML-04 and ML-05 tranches of the Freddie Mac K Program, respectively, for a combined $26.6 million, realizing a combined gain of approximately $1.6 million.
  • As of December 31, 2019, our total assets were approximately $4.8 billion compared to approximately $4.4 billion as of December 31, 2018, an increase of approximately $360.0 million, or approximately 8.2%. This growth reflects the acquisition of 13 real estate properties during 2019, partially offset by the sale of our Freddie Mac K program investments in December 2019 and the resulting deconsolidation of the associated VIE mortgage pool assets. Excluding the VIE mortgage pool assets from other participants in the K Program, our total assets grew approximately $624.5 million, or 15.1% since December 31, 2018.
  • On October 17, 2019, we obtained a new fixed-rate mortgage on our Five Oaks at Westchase multifamily community of approximately $31.5 million, which matures on November 1, 2031 and bears interest of 3.27% per annum.
  • At December 31, 2019, our leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 51.6%.
  • On May 24, 2019, we entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell six of our student housing properties to a third party. On June 28, 2019, this agreement was terminated and we recorded revenue from a forfeited earnest money deposit of $1.0 million. A new purchase and sale agreement was entered into for the same six student housing properties plus a real estate loan investment supporting yet another student housing property on July 29, 2019. On December 9, 2019, the agreement was amended to extend the closing date to March 20, 2020 and resulted in another $1.0 million deposit forfeiture by the prospective purchaser.
  • On October 11, 2019, we closed on a real estate loan investment of up to $10.9 million in connection with the development of Vintage Horizon West, a 340-unit multifamily community to be located in Orlando, Florida.

(A) We calculate the FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders. We calculate the FFO payout ratio to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and FFO. Since our operations resulted in a net loss from continuing operations for the periods presented, a payout ratio based on net loss is not calculable.  See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
 

(B) We calculate the AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to AFFO. We calculate the AFFO payout ratio to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and AFFO.
 

(C) Same store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Acquisitions of Properties

During the fourth quarter 2019, we acquired the following properties:







Property

Location (MSA)

Units / Leasable

square feet









Office building:






Morrocroft Centre (1)

Charlotte, North Carolina

291,000

LSF









Grocery-anchored shopping centers:






Hanover Shopping Center (1)

Wilmington, North Carolina

305,346

LSF

Berry Town Centre

Orlando, Florida

99,441

LSF





404,787











(1) Property is owned through a consolidated joint venture.

Real Estate Assets

At December 31, 2019, our portfolio of owned real estate assets and potential additions from purchase options we held from our real estate loan investments consisted of:








Owned as of

December 31,
2019

Potential
additions from
real estate loan
investment
portfolio (1) (2)

Potential total

Multifamily communities:






Properties

34

(3)

9

43


Units

10,245

2,643

12,888


Grocery-anchored shopping centers:






Properties

52

(3)



52


Gross leasable area (square feet)

6,041,629



6,041,629


Student housing properties:






Properties

8

(4)

1

9


Units

2,011

175

2,186


Beds

6,095

543

6,638


Office buildings:






Properties

10

(3)

1

11


Rentable square feet

3,204,000

192,000

3,396,000










(1)  We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying
properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio.
 

(2)  The Company has terminated various purchase option agreements in exchange for termination fees.  These properties

are excluded from the potential additions from our real estate loan investment portfolio.
 

(3) One multifamily community, two student housing properties, two grocery-anchored shopping centers and two office buildings are owned through
consolidated joint ventures.
 

(4) Six of our student housing properties were under contract for sale at December 31, 2019.

Subsequent to Quarter End

On January 1, 2020, Joel T. Murphy became Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Murphy will continue as a member of the board, where he has served since May 2019. Mr. Murphy was the CEO of our New Market Properties subsidiary for the last five years  until his appointment as our CEO, and since June 2018 has been the chairman of the Company's investment committee. Mr. Murphy succeeded our previous CEO and Chairman of the Board, Daniel M. DuPree, who will remain with us as Executive Chairman of the Board.

On January 31, 2020, we internalized the functions performed by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC (the "Manager") and NMP Advisors, LLC (the "Sub-Manager") by acquiring the entities that own the Manager and the Sub-Manager (such transactions, collectively, the "Internalization") for an aggregate purchase price of $154.0 million, plus up to $25.0 million of  additional consideration. Additionally, up to $15.0 million of the $154.0 million purchase price was to be held back and is payable to the sellers less certain losses following final resolution of certain specified matters. Pursuant to the Stock Purchase Agreement entered into on January 31, 2020 the sellers sold all of the outstanding shares of NELL Partners, Inc. ("NELL") and NMA Holdings, Inc., parent companies of the Manager and Sub-Manager, respectively, to us, in exchange for an aggregate of approximately $111.1 million in cash paid at the closing which reflects the satisfaction of certain indebtedness of NELL, the estimated net working capital adjustment, and a hold back of $15.0 million for certain specified matters.

Between January 1, 2020 and February 14, 2020, we issued 65,298 Units under the $1.5 billion series A preferred stock and warrant unit offering, or the $1.5 Billion Unit Offering, and collected net proceeds of approximately $58.8 million after commissions and fees; under the Series A1/M1 Offering, we issued 8,067 shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $7.3 million after commissions and fees; and we issued 469 shares of Series M1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $455,000 after commissions and fees.

On February 3, 2020, the borrower of the Dawson Marketplace real estate loan repaid all amounts due under the loan, including principal of approximately $12.9 million and accrued interest of approximately $2.7 million, the latter of which will be additive to our first quarter 2020 AFFO result.

Same-Store Multifamily Communities Financial Data

The following chart presents same-store operating results for the Company's multifamily communities. We define our population of same-store multifamily communities as those that have achieved occupancy at or above 93% for all three consecutive months within a single quarter (stabilized) before the beginning of the prior year and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of the current year, enabling comparisons of the current year quarterly and annual reporting periods to the prior year comparative periods. The Company excludes the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. For the periods presented, same-store operating results consist of the operating results of the following multifamily communities containing an aggregate 6,172 units:

Aster at Lely Resort

Avenues at Cypress

Avenues at Northpointe

Citi Lakes

Lenox Village

Retreat at Lenox Village

Summit Crossing I

Sorrel

Venue at Lakewood Ranch

Overton Rise

525 Avalon Park

Vineyards

Avenues at Creekside

Retreat at Greystone

City Vista

Citrus Village

Luxe at Lakewood Ranch

Adara at Overland Park

Founders Village

Summit Crossing II

Aldridge at Town Village

Same-store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss), as shown in the reconciliations below.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)







Three months ended:

(in thousands)

12/31/2019

12/31/2018





Net (loss) income

$

(1,364)

$

27,199

Add:



Equity stock compensation

301

(1,178)

Depreciation and amortization

47,874

43,926

Interest expense

28,798

26,592

Management fees

8,867

7,445

Insurance, professional fees and other expenses

3,117

978

Loan loss allowance

2,038

(496)

Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees

(3,259)

(2,073)

Less:



Interest revenue on notes receivable

13,553

12,614

Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

1,966

3,306

Miscellaneous revenues

1,000


Income from consolidated VIEs

515

135

Gains on sales of real estate and trading investments

1,563

30,744

Gain on land condemnation

207







Property net operating income

67,568

55,594

Less:



Non-same-store property revenues

(81,743)

(64,186)

Add:



Non-same-store property operating expenses

29,423

23,097




Same-store net operating income

$

15,248

$

14,505





Multifamily Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income











Three months ended:



(in thousands)

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

$ change

% change

Revenues:







Rental revenues

$

25,648

$

24,718

$

930

3.8

%

Other property revenues

957

886

71

8.0

%

Total revenues

26,605

25,604

1,001

3.9

%









Operating expenses:







Property operating and maintenance

3,393

3,183

210

6.6

%

Payroll

2,126

2,130

(4)

(0.2)

%

Property management fees

1,092

1,025

67

6.5

%

Real estate taxes

3,600

3,708

(108)

(2.9)

%

Other

1,146

1,053

93

8.8

%

Total operating expenses

11,357

11,099

258

2.3

%









Same-store net operating income

$

15,248

$

14,505

$

743

5.1

%









Same-store average physical occupancy

95.1

%

94.8

%



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)







Years ended:

(in thousands)

12/31/2019

12/31/2018





Net (loss) income

$

(7,458)

$

44,538

Add:



Equity stock compensation

1,223

1,703

Depreciation and amortization

185,065

171,136

Interest expense

111,964

95,564

Management fees

33,516

27,541

Insurance, professional fees and other expenses

8,005

3,467

Loan loss allowance

2,038

2,533

Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees

(11,764)

(6,656)

Less:



Interest revenue on notes receivable

49,542

50,190

Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

11,946

15,616

Miscellaneous revenues (1)

2,023


Income from consolidated VIEs

1,831

320

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(84)


Gain on sale of real estate loan investment

747


Gains on sales of real estate and trading investments


1,567

69,705

Gain on land condemnation

207







Property net operating income

254,810

203,995

Less:



Non-same-store property revenues

(301,625)

(228,525)

Add:



Non-same-store property operating expenses

107,489

82,820




Same-store net operating income

$

60,674

$

58,290





(1) Includes $2.0 million of forfeited earnest money deposits from a prospective property purchaser.

Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income











Years ended:



(in thousands)

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

$ change

% change

Revenues:







Rental revenues

$

101,620

$

98,329

$

3,291

3.3

%

Other property revenues

3,671

3,656

15

0.4

%

Total revenues

105,291

101,985

3,306

3.2

%









Operating expenses:







Property operating and maintenance

13,137

13,222

(85)

(0.6)

%

Payroll

8,352

8,302

50

0.6

%

Property management fees

4,241

4,082

159

3.9

%

Real estate taxes

14,472

13,942

530

3.8

%

Other

4,415

4,147

268

6.5

%

Total operating expenses

44,617

43,695

922

2.1

%









Same-store net operating income

$

60,674

$

58,290

$

2,384

4.1

%

For periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020, the multifamily established communities listed below containing an aggregate 8,694 units will be included in our calculations of same store net operating income. The same store pool for 2020 represents approximately 83% of the total 2019 net operating income from our multifamily portfolio, up from approximately 61% for the 2019 pool.

Aster at Lely Resort

Avenues at Cypress

Avenues at Northpointe

Citi Lakes

Lenox Village

Retreat at Lenox Village

Overton Rise

Sorrel

Venue at Lakewood Ranch

Avenues at Creekside

525 Avalon Park

Vineyards

Citrus Village

Retreat at Greystone

City Vista

Founders' Village

Luxe at Lakewood Ranch

Adara at Overland Park

Summit Crossing I

Summit Crossing II

Aldridge at Town Village

City Park View

Crosstown Walk

Claiborne Crossing

Reserve at Summit Crossing

Colony at Centerpointe

Lux at Sorrel

Green Park

Vestavia Reserve

Capital Markets Activities

On September 27, 2019, our registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-233576) (the "Series A1/M1 Registration Statement") was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Series A1/M1 Registration Statement allows us to offer up to a maximum of 1,000,000 shares of Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock or a combination of both (the "Series A1/M1 Offering"). The stated price per share is $1,000, subject to adjustment under certain conditions. The shares are being offered by our affiliate, Preferred Capital Securities, LLC ("PCS"), on a "reasonable best efforts" basis and we intend to invest substantially all the net proceeds of the Series A1/M1 Offering in connection with the acquisition of multifamily communities, grocery-anchored shopping centers, office buildings, real estate loans and mortgages, other real estate-related investments and general working capital purposes.

During the fourth quarter 2019, we issued and sold an aggregate of 113,989 Units from our offering of up to 1,500,000 Units, with each Unit consisting of one share of Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock and one Warrant to purchase up to 20 shares of Common Stock (the "$1.5 Billion Series A Unit Offering"), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $102.6 million after commissions and other fees.

In addition, during the fourth quarter 2019, we issued 105,900 shares of Common Stock pursuant to the exercise of warrants issued under our Series A Preferred Stock offering, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1.4 million. We also issued  approximately 996,000 shares of Common Stock for redemptions of 14,212 shares of our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock and paid out $2.9 million in cash for redemptions of 3,230 shares of our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock.

During the fourth quarter 2019, we issued and sold an aggregate of 14,993 shares of Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock ("mShares"), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $14.5 million after dealer manager fees. During the fourth quarter 2019, we issued and sold an aggregate of 4,736 shares of Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $4.3 million after commissions and other fees.

Dividends

Quarterly Dividends on Common Stock and Class A OP Units

On November 7, 2019, we declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.2625 per share for the fourth quarter 2019. This represents a 1.0% increase in our common stock dividend from our fourth quarter 2018 common stock dividend of $0.26 per share, and an average annual dividend growth rate of 13.0% since June 30, 2011, the first quarter end following our initial public offering in April 2011. The fourth quarter dividend was paid on January 15, 2020 to all stockholders of record on December 13, 2019. In conjunction with the Common Stock dividend, the Company's operating partnership declared a distribution on its Class A Units of $0.2625 per unit for the fourth quarter 2019, which was paid on January 15, 2020 to all Class A Unit holders of record as of December 13, 2019.

Monthly Dividends on Preferred Stock

We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $29.6 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and represent a 6% annual yield. We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $15,000 for the fourth quarter 2019 and also represent a 6% annual yield.We declared dividends totaling approximately $1.6 million on our Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, or mShares, for the fourth quarter 2019. The mShares have a dividend rate that escalates from 5.75% in year one of issuance to 7.50% in year eight and thereafter.

Conference Call and Supplemental Data

We will hold our quarterly conference call on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss our fourth quarter 2019 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following:

The live broadcast of our fourth quarter 2019 conference call will be available online, on a listen-only basis, at our website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "Upcoming Events" link. A replay of the call will be archived on under the Investors/Audio Archive section.

2020 Guidance:

Net income (loss) per shareWe are actively adding properties and real estate loan investments to our real estate portfolio and the specific timing of the closing of acquisitions is difficult to predict. Acquisition activity by its nature can cause material variation in our reported depreciation and amortization expense and interest income. Since net income (loss) per share is calculated net of depreciation and amortization expense, our net income (loss) results can fluctuate, possibly significantly, depending upon the timing of the closing of acquisitions. For this reason, we are unable to reasonably forecast this measure or provide a reconciliation of our projected FFO per share to this measure.

FFO per share  - We currently project FFO to be in the range of $1.07 to $1.14 per share for the full year 2020, excluding internalization-related costs.

AFFO and FFO are calculated after deductions for all preferred stock dividends. Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 appear beginning of the attached report, as well as on our website using the following link:

http://investors.pacapts.com/download/4Q19_Earnings_and_Supplemental_Data.pdf

Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  Estimates of future earnings, guidance, goals and performance are, by definition, and certain other statements in this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Data Report may constitute, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, achievements or transactions to be materially different from the results, guidance, goals, performance, achievements or transactions expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that impact such forward-looking statements include, among others, our business and investment strategy; legislative or regulatory actions; the state of the U.S. economy generally or in specific geographic areas; economic trends and economic recoveries; changes in operating costs, including real estate taxes, utilities and insurance costs; our ability to obtain and maintain debt or equity financing; financing and advance rates for our target assets; our leverage level; changes in the values of our assets; the occurrence of natural or man-made disasters; availability of attractive investment opportunities in our target markets; our ability to maintain our qualification as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; availability of quality personnel; our understanding of our competition and market trends in our industry; and interest rates, real estate values, the debt securities markets and the general economy.

Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we assume no liability to update the information in this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Data Report.

We refer you to the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 1, 2019, which discuss various factors that could adversely affect our financial results. Such risk factors and information may be updated or supplemented by our Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC.

Additional Information

The SEC has declared effective the registration statement filed by the Company for each of the offerings to which this communication may relate. Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus, and any prospectus supplements, forming a part of the registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering to which this communication may relate. In particular, you should carefully read the risk factors described in the final prospectus and in any related prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference in the final prospectus and any related prospectus supplement to which this communication may relate. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company or its dealer manager, Preferred Capital Securities, LLC, will arrange to send you a prospectus with respect to the Series A1/M1 Offering upon request by contacting John A. Isakson at (770) 818-4109, 3284 Northside Parkway NW, Suite 150, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.

The final prospectus for the Series A1/M1 Offering, dated October 22, 2019, can be accessed through the following link:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1481832/000148183219000097/a424b5-2019seriesamshares.htm

                

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)









Three months ended
December 31,

Years ended

December 31,

(In thousands, except per-share figures)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues:







Rental revenues

$

105,474

$

87,938

$

395,121

$

323,252

Other property revenues

2,873

2,422

11,795

8,213

Interest income on loans and notes receivable

13,553

12,614

49,542

50,190

Interest income from related parties

1,966

3,306

11,946

15,616

Miscellaneous revenues

1,000



2,023











Total revenues

124,866

106,280

470,427

397,271









Operating expenses:







Property operating and maintenance

14,725

12,260

52,911

44,065

Property salary and benefits

5,848

4,728

20,693

17,766

Property management fees

3,807

3,151

13,981

11,681

Real estate taxes

12,384

11,400

50,298

42,035

General and administrative

2,116

2,205

8,541

8,224

Equity compensation to directors and executives

301

(1,178)

1,223

1,703

Depreciation and amortization

47,874

43,926

185,065

171,136

Asset management and general and administrative expense







fees to related party

8,867

7,445

33,516

27,541

Loan loss allowance

2,038

(496)

2,038

2,533

Insurance, professional fees, and other expenses

5,016

2,000

13,687

7,166









Total operating expenses

102,976

85,441

381,953

333,850

Waived asset management and general and administrative






expense fees

(3,259)

(2,073)

(11,764)

(6,656)









Net operating expenses

99,717

83,368

370,189

327,194

Operating income before gains on sales of real estate and trading investments

25,149

22,912

100,238

70,077

Gains on sales of real estate and trading investments

1,563

30,744

1,567

69,705

Operating income

26,712

53,656

101,805

139,782









Interest expense

28,798

26,592

111,964

95,564

Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated







VIEs from mortgage-backed pools

515

135

1,831

320

Loss on extinguishment of debt





(84)


Gains on sale of real estate loan investment and land condemnation

207



954











Net (loss) income

(1,364)

27,199

(7,458)

44,538

Consolidated net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

76

(615)

214

(1,071)









Net (loss) income attributable to the Company

(1,288)

26,584

(7,244)

43,467









Dividends declared to preferred stockholders

(31,245)

(23,940)

(113,772)

(86,741)

Earnings attributable to unvested restricted stock

(3)

(3)

(17)

(16)









Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$

(32,536)

$

2,641

$

(121,033)

$

(43,290)









Net (loss) income per share of Common Stock available to






 common stockholders:







Basic

$

(0.71)

$

0.06

$

(2.73)

$

(1.08)

Diluted

$

(0.71)

$

0.06

$

(2.73)

$

(1.08)









Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding:






Basic

45,934

41,320

44,265

40,032

Diluted

45,934

42,046

44,265

40,032

Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders and AFFO

to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)





Three months ended December 31,

(In thousands, except per-share figures)

2019

2018








Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (See note 1)

$

(32,536)

$

2,641








Add:

Depreciation of real estate assets

38,798

34,309

Depreciation of real estate assets attributable to joint ventures

(172)



Amortization of acquired real estate intangible assets and deferred leasing costs

8,588

9,173

Net (loss) income attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2)

(6)

615

Less:

(Gain) on sale of real estate



(30,682)

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders

14,672

16,056








Add:

Loan cost amortization on acquisition term note

97

20

Amortization of loan coordination fees paid to the Manager (See note 3)

507

707

(Insurance recovery in excess of) weather-related property operating losses (See note 4)



(237)

Payment of costs related to property refinancing



227

Contingent management fees recognized

11

206

Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives

301

(1,178)

Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 5)

1,160

1,234

Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets

488

444

Net loan fees received (See note 6)

109

707

Accrued interest income received (See note 7)

5,436

12,266

Internalization costs (See note 8)

1,844



Increase (decrease) in loan loss allowance

1,400

(496)

Non-cash dividends on Preferred Stock

206

17

Amortization of lease inducements (See note 9)

439

426

Cash received in excess of amortization of purchase option termination revenues (See note 10)

49

1,044

Less:

Non-cash loan interest income (See note 6)

(3,686)

(4,611)

Non-cash revenues from mortgage-backed securities

1,474

(135)

Cash paid for loan closing costs



(1,073)

Amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles

 



and straight-line rental revenues (See note 11)

(4,268)

(2,909)

Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 12)

(941)

(901)

Normally recurring capital expenditures and leasing costs (See note 13)

(2,765)

(1,485)








AFFO

$

16,533

$

20,329






Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:



Common Stock dividends

$

12,156

$

10,840

Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)

225

228

Total


$

12,381

$

11,068








Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share

$

0.2625

$

0.26








FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding

$

0.31

$

0.38

AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding

$

0.35

$

0.48




Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (A)



Basic:






Common Stock

45,934

41,320

Class A Units


856

954

Common Stock and Class A Units

46,790

42,274









Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (B)

46,894

43,000








Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 13 and 12 unvested shares


 of restricted Common Stock at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

46,457

41,788

Actual Class A Units outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

856

877

Total


47,313

42,665








(A) Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership (as defined in note 2), or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively.

Unitholders include recipients of awards of Class B Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class B Units, for annual service which became vested and earned and
automatically converted to Class A Units. Unitholders also include the entity that contributed the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The Class A Units
collectively represent an approximate 1.83% weighted average non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership for the three-month period ended December 31,
2019.
 

(B) Since our FFO and AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected above, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock
and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents from grants of the Class B Units,
warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of restricted Common Stock and restricted stock units. The weighted average
shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we

recorded a net loss available to common stockholders.

See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.

Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders and AFFO

to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)





Years ended December 31,

(In thousands, except per-share figures)

2019

2018








Net loss attributable to common stockholders (See note 1)

$

(121,033)

$

(43,290)








Add:

Depreciation of real estate assets

148,206

124,499

Depreciation of real estate assets attributable to joint ventures

(172)



Amortization of acquired real estate intangible assets and deferred leasing costs

34,990

45,136

Net (loss) income attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2)

(144)

1,071

Less:

(Gain) on sale of real estate



(69,643)

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders

61,847

57,773








Add:

Loan cost amortization on acquisition term note

155

83

Amortization of loan coordination fees paid to the Manager (See note 3)

1,940

2,487

Payment of costs related to property refinancing

594

288

Contingent management fees recognized

11

206

(Insurance recovery in excess of) weather-related property operating losses (See note 4)



(270)

Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives

1,223

1,703

Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 5)

4,618

4,801

Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets

1,869

1,501

Net loan fees received (See note 6)

783

2,166

Accrued interest income received (See note 7)

10,514

20,676

Internalization costs (See note 8)

2,987



Loan loss allowance

1,400

2,533

Non-cash dividends on Preferred Stock

577

755

Amortization of lease inducements (See note 9)

1,734

1,381

Less:

Non-cash loan interest income (See note 6)

(14,431)

(19,337)

Non-cash revenues from mortgage-backed securities

778

(320)

Cash paid for loan closing costs

(37)

(1,489)

Amortization of purchase option termination revenues in excess of cash received (See note 10)

(2,321)

(920)

Amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles

 



and straight-line rental revenues (See note 11)

(16,643)

(11,956)

Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 12)

(3,762)

(2,666)

Normally recurring capital expenditures and leasing costs (See note 13)

(7,887)

(4,966)








AFFO

45,949

54,429






Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:



Common Stock dividends

46,755

41,129

Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)

908

1,041

Total


47,663

42,170








Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share

$

1.0475

$

1.02








FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding

$

1.37

$

1.41

AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding

$

1.02

$

1.33




Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (A)



Basic:


44,265

40,032

Common Stock

870

1,040

Class A Units


45,135

41,072

Common Stock and Class A Units












Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (B)

45,772

42,390








Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 13 and 12 unvested shares


 of restricted Common Stock at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

46,457

41,788

Actual Class A Units outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

856

877

Total


47,313

42,665








(A) Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership (as defined in note 2), or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively.
Unitholders include recipients of awards of Class B Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class B Units, for annual service which became vested and earned and
automatically converted to Class A Units. Unitholders also include the entity that contributed the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The Class A Units
collectively represent an approximate 1.93% weighted average non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership for the year ended December 31, 2019.
 

(B) Since our FFO and AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected above, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock
and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents from grants of the Class B Units,
warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of restricted Common Stock and restricted stock units. The weighted average
shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we

recorded a net loss available to common stockholders.

See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.

Notes to Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

1)

Rental and other property revenues and property operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 include activity for the properties acquired during the periods only from their respective dates of acquisition. In addition, the fourth quarter and year ended 2019 includes activity for the properties acquired since December 31, 2018. Rental and other property revenues and expenses for the fourth quarter and year ended 2018 include activity for the acquisitions made during that period only from their respective dates of acquisition.


2)

Non-controlling interests in Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., or our Operating Partnership, consisted of a total of 856,409 Class A Units as of December 31, 2019. Included in this total are 419,228 Class A Units which were granted as partial consideration to the seller in conjunction with the seller's contribution to us on February 29, 2016 of the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The remaining Class A units were awarded primarily to our key executive officers. The Class A Units are apportioned a percentage of our financial results as non-controlling interests. The weighted average ownership percentage of these holders of Class A Units was calculated to be 1.83% and 2.26% for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.


3)

We paid loan coordination fees to Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, our Manager, to reflect the administrative effort involved in arranging debt financing for acquired properties. The fees are calculated as 0.6% of the amount of any mortgage indebtedness on newly-acquired properties or refinancing and are amortized over the lives of the respective mortgage loans. This non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of AFFO. At December 31, 2019, aggregate unamortized loan coordination fees were approximately $14.1 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 10.3 years.


4)

We sustained weather related operating losses due to hurricanes (primarily due to Hurricane Harvey at our Stone Creek multifamily community) during the year ended December 31, 2018; these costs are added back to FFO in our calculation of AFFO. Lost rent and other operating costs incurred during the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled approximately $563,000. This number is offset by the receipt from our insurance carrier of approximately $833,000 for recoveries of lost rent, which was recognized in our consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2018.


5)

We incur loan closing costs on our existing mortgage loans, which are secured on a property-by-property basis by each of our acquired real estate assets, and also for occasional amendments to our syndicated revolving line of credit with Key Bank National Association, or our Revolving Line of Credit. Effective April 13, 2018, the maximum borrowing capacity on the Revolving Line of Credit was increased from $150 million to $200 million. These loan closing costs are also amortized over the lives of the respective loans and the Revolving Line of Credit, and this non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of AFFO. Neither we nor the Operating Partnership have any recourse liability in connection with any of the mortgage loans, nor do we have any cross-collateralization arrangements with respect to the assets securing the mortgage loans, other than security interests in 49% of the equity interests of the subsidiaries owning such assets, granted in connection with our Revolving Line of Credit, which provides for full recourse liability. At December 31, 2019, aggregate unamortized loan costs were approximately $25.7 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 9.0 years.


6)

We receive loan origination fees in conjunction with the origination of certain real estate loan investments. These fees are then recognized as revenue over the lives of the applicable loans as adjustments of yield using the effective interest method. The total fees received after the payment of loan origination fees to our Manager are additive adjustments in the calculation of AFFO. Correspondingly, the amortized non-cash income is a deduction in the calculation of AFFO. Over the lives of certain loans, we accrue additional interest amounts that become due to us at the time of repayment of the loan or refinancing of the property, or when the property is sold. This non-cash interest income is subtracted from FFO in our calculation of AFFO. The amount of additional accrued interest becomes an additive adjustment to FFO once received from the borrower (see note 7).


7)

This adjustment reflects the receipt during the periods presented of additional interest income (described in note 6 above) which was earned and accrued prior to those periods presented on various real estate loans.


8)

This adjustment reflects the add-back of due diligence and pursuit costs incurred by the Company related to the internalization of the functions performed by its Manager.


9)

This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of costs incurred to induce tenants to lease space in our office buildings and grocery-anchored shopping centers.


10)

Effective January 1, 2019, we terminated our purchase options on the Sanibel Straits, Newbergh, Wiregrass and Cameron Square multifamily communities and the Solis Kennesaw student housing property; on May 7, 2018, we terminated our purchase options on the Encore, Bishop Street and Hidden River multifamily communities and the Haven46 and Haven Charlotte student housing properties, all of which are (or were) partially supported by real estate loan investments held by us. In exchange, we arranged to receive termination fees aggregating approximately $20.6 million from the developers, which are recorded as revenue over the period beginning on the date of election until the earlier of (i) the maturity of the real estate loan investment and (ii) the sale of the property. The receipt of the cash termination fees are an additive adjustment in our calculation of AFFO and the removal of non-cash revenue from the recognition of the termination fees are a reduction to FFO in our calculation of AFFO; both of these adjustments are presented in a single net number within this line. For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, we had recognized termination fee revenues in excess of cash received, resulting in the negative adjustments shown to FFO in our calculation of AFFO.


11)

This adjustment reflects straight-line rent adjustments and the reversal of the non-cash amortization of below-market and above-market lease intangibles, which were recognized in conjunction with our acquisitions and which are amortized over the estimated average remaining lease terms from the acquisition date for multifamily communities and over the remaining lease terms for grocery-anchored shopping center assets and office buildings. At December 31, 2019, the balance of unamortized below-market lease intangibles was approximately $62.6 million, which will be recognized over a weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 9.2 years.


12)

This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of deferred revenue recorded by us in conjunction with Company-owned lessee-funded tenant improvements in our office buildings.                               



13)

We deduct from FFO normally recurring capital expenditures that are necessary to maintain our assets' revenue streams in the calculation of AFFO. This adjustment also deducts from FFO capitalized amounts for third party costs during the period to originate or renew leases in our grocery-anchored shopping centers and office buildings. No adjustment is made in the calculation of AFFO for nonrecurring capital expenditures. See Capital Expenditures, Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio, and Office Buildings Portfolio sections for definitions of these terms.

See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per-share par values)

December 31,

2019

December 31,
2018

Assets



Real estate


Land

$

635,757

$

519,300

Building and improvements

3,256,223

2,738,085

Tenant improvements

167,275

128,914

Furniture, fixtures, and equipment

323,381

278,151

Construction in progress

11,893

8,265

Gross real estate

4,394,529

3,672,715

Less: accumulated depreciation

(421,551)

(272,042)

Net real estate

3,972,978

3,400,673

Real estate loan investments, net of deferred fee income and allowance for loan loss

325,790

282,548

Real estate loan investments to related parties, net

23,692

51,663

Total real estate and real estate loan investments, net

4,322,460

3,734,884





Cash and cash equivalents

94,381

38,958

Restricted cash

42,872

48,732

Notes receivable

17,079

14,440

Note receivable and revolving lines of credit due from related parties

24,838

32,867

Accrued interest receivable on real estate loans

25,755

23,340

Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization

154,803

135,961

Deferred loan costs on Revolving Line of Credit, net of amortization

1,286

1,916

Deferred offering costs

2,147

6,468

Tenant lease inducements, net

19,607

20,698

Receivable from sale of mortgage-backed security



41,181

Tenant receivables and other assets

65,332

41,567

Variable Interest Entity ("VIE") assets mortgage-backed pool, at fair value



269,946

Total assets

$

4,770,560

$

4,410,958





Liabilities and equity


Liabilities


Mortgage notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and mark-to-market adjustment

$

2,567,022

$

2,299,625

Revolving line of credit



57,000

Term note payable, net of deferred loan costs

69,489


Real estate loan investment participation obligation



5,181

Unearned purchase option termination fees

2,859

2,050

Deferred revenue

39,722

43,484

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

42,191

38,618

Accrued interest payable

8,152

6,711

Dividends and partnership distributions payable

23,519

19,258

Acquired below market lease intangibles, net of amortization

62,611

47,149

Security deposits and other liabilities

20,879

17,611

VIE liabilities from mortgage-backed pool, at fair value



264,886

Total liabilities

2,836,444

2,801,573





Commitments and contingencies


Equity



Stockholders' equity



Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 3,050 shares authorized; 2,161 and 1,674


 shares issued; 2,028 and 1,608 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

20

16

Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized; 5 and no shares


   issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively




Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500 shares authorized; 106 and 44 shares


  issued; 103 and 44 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

1


Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized; no shares


   issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 or December 31, 2018




Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 400,067 shares authorized; 46,443 and 41,776 shares issued and


outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

464

418

Additional paid-in capital

1,938,057

1,607,712

Accumulated (deficit) earnings

(7,244)


Total stockholders' equity

1,931,298

1,608,146

Non-controlling interest

2,818

1,239

Total equity

1,934,116

1,609,385





Total liabilities and equity

$

4,770,560

$

4,410,958

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Years ended December 31,

(In thousands)

2019

2018

Operating activities:



Net (loss) income

$

(7,458)

$

44,538

Reconciliation of net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization expense

185,065

171,136

Amortization of above and below market leases

(5,765)

(5,905)

Deferred revenues and fee income amortization

(5,346)

(4,323)

Purchase option termination fee amortization

(9,111)

(8,660)

Non-cash interest income amortization on MBS, net of amortized costs

(928)

(320)

Amortization of market discount on assumed debt and lease incentives

1,997

1,644

Deferred loan cost amortization

6,450

7,108

(Increase) in accrued interest income on real estate loan investments

(5,766)

3,524

Equity compensation to executives and directors

1,223

1,703

Gains on sales of real estate and trading investment

(1,567)

(69,705)

Gain on land condemnation, net of expenses

(207)


Cash received for purchase option terminations

3,591

7,740

Loss on extinguishment of debt

84


Gain from sale of real estate loan investments, net

(747)


Non-cash payment of interest on related party line of credit

(637)


Mortgage interest received from consolidated VIEs

18,750

6,049

Mortgage interest paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs

(18,750)

(6,049)

Loan loss allowance

2,038

2,533

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


(Increase) in tenant receivables and other assets

(20,565)

(7,631)

(Increase) in tenant lease incentives

(644)

(7,607)

Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,518

2,876

Increase in accrued interest, prepaid rents and other liabilities

2,406

6,730

Net cash provided by operating activities

145,631

145,381





Investing activities:



Investments in real estate loans

(98,418)

(200,806)

Repayments of real estate loans

54,384

250,448

Notes receivable issued

(5,692)

(9,946)

Notes receivable repaid

3,089

12,759

Notes receivable issued and draws on lines of credit by related parties

(40,458)

(51,789)

Repayments of notes receivable and lines of credit by related parties

35,239

41,117

Sale of real estate loan investment

747


Origination fees received on real estate loan investments

1,565

4,331

Origination fees paid to Manager on real estate loan investments

(783)

(2,166)

Mortgage principal received from consolidated VIEs

6,570

1,255

Purchases of mortgage-backed securities

(30,841)

(45,927)

Sales of mortgage-backed securities

79,558


Acquisition of properties

(619,089)

(1,007,048)

Disposition of properties, net



164,838

Receipt of insurance proceeds for capital improvements

746

978

Proceeds from land condemnation

643


Equity investment in property development

(100)


Additions to real estate assets – improvements

(48,071)

(44,383)

Deposits paid on acquisitions

(146)

4,534

Net cash used in investing activities

(661,057)

(881,805)





Financing activities:



Proceeds from mortgage notes payable

405,430

602,375

Repayments of mortgage notes payable

(176,903)

(121,797)

Payments for deposits and other mortgage loan costs

(8,705)

(12,299)

Proceeds from real estate loan participants



5

Payments to real estate loan participants

(5,223)

(10,425)

Proceeds from lines of credit

265,200

550,300

Payments on lines of credit

(322,200)

(535,100)

Proceeds from (repayment of) Term Loans

70,000

(11,000)

Mortgage principal paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs

(6,570)

(1,255)

Proceeds from repurchase agreements

4,857


Payments for repurchase agreements

(4,857)


Proceeds from sales of Units, net of offering costs and redemptions

501,076

408,644

Proceeds from exercises of warrants

11,659

20,052

Payments for redemptions of preferred stock

(12,124)

(9,367)

Common Stock dividends paid

(45,439)

(39,865)

Preferred stock dividends paid

(110,827)

(84,427)

Distributions to non-controlling interests

(911)

(1,034)

Payments for deferred offering costs

(4,013)

(3,705)

Contributions from non-controlling interests

4,539


Net cash provided by financing activities

564,989

751,102




Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

49,563

14,678

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

87,690

73,012

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

137,253

$

87,690

Real Estate Loan Investments

The following tables present details pertaining to our portfolio of fixed rate, interest-only real estate loan investments.

Project/Property

Location

Maturity

date

Optional
extension
date

Total loan
commitments

Carrying amount (1) as of

Current /
deferred interest %

per annum





December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018















Multifamily communities:




(in thousands)

Palisades

Northern VA

5/17/2020

5/17/2021

$

17,270

$

17,250

$

17,132

8 / 0  (2)

464 Bishop

Atlanta, GA

N/A

N/A





12,693


Park 35 on Clairmont

Birmingham, AL

N/A

N/A





21,060


Wiregrass

Tampa, FL

5/15/2020

5/15/2023

14,976

14,976

14,136

8.5 / 6.5

Wiregrass Capital

Tampa, FL

5/15/2020

5/15/2023

4,244

4,240

3,891

8.5 / 6.5

Berryessa

San Jose, CA

2/13/2021

2/13/2023

137,616

115,819

95,349

8.5 / 3 (3)

The Anson

Nashville, TN

11/24/2021

11/24/2023

6,240

6,240



8.5 / 4.5

The Anson Capital

Nashville, TN

11/24/2021

11/24/2023

5,659

4,440

3,160

8.5 / 4.5

Sanibel Straights

Fort Myers, FL

2/3/2021

2/3/2022

9,416

8,846

8,118

8.5 / 5.5

Sanibel Straights Capital

Fort Myers, FL

2/3/2021

2/3/2022

6,193

5,930

5,442

8.5 / 5.5

Falls at Forsyth

Atlanta, GA

7/11/2020

7/11/2022

22,412

21,513

19,742

8.5 / 5.5

Newbergh

Atlanta, GA

1/31/2021

1/31/2022

11,749

11,699

10,736

8.5 / 5.5

Newbergh Capital

Atlanta, GA

1/31/2021

1/31/2022

6,176

5,653

5,188

8.5 / 5.5

V & Three

Charlotte, NC

8/15/2021

8/15/2022

10,336

10,336

10,335

8.5 / 5

V & Three Capital

Charlotte, NC

8/18/2021

8/18/2022

7,338

6,571

6,030

8.5 / 5

Cameron Square

Alexandria, VA

10/11/2021

10/11/2023

21,340

18,582

17,050

8.5 / 3

Cameron Square Capital

Alexandria, VA

10/11/2021

10/11/2023

8,850

8,235

7,557

8.5 / 3

Southpoint

Fredericksburg, VA

2/28/2022

2/28/2024

7,348

7,348

896

8.5 / 4

Southpoint Capital

Fredericksburg, VA

2/28/2022

2/28/2024

4,962

4,245

3,895

8.5 / 4

E-Town

Jacksonville, FL

6/14/2022

6/14/2023

16,697

14,550

3,886

8.5 / 3.5

Vintage

Destin, FL

3/24/2022

3/24/2024

10,763

8,932



8.5 / 4

Hidden River II

Tampa, FL

10/11/2022

10/11/2024

4,462

3,012



8.5 / 3.5

Hidden River II Capital

Tampa, FL

10/11/2022

10/11/2024

2,763

2,258



8.5 / 3.5

Kennesaw Crossing

Atlanta, GA

9/1/2023

9/1/2024

14,810

7,616



8.5 / 5.5

Vintage Horizon West

Orlando, FL

10/11/2022

10/11/2024

10,900

8,275



8.5 / 5.5















Student housing properties:











Haven 12

Starkville, MS

11/30/2020

N/A

6,116

6,116

6,116

8.5 / 0

Haven Charlotte (4)

Charlotte, NC

N/A

N/A





19,462


Haven Charlotte Member (4)

Charlotte, NC

N/A

N/A





8,201


Solis Kennesaw

Atlanta, GA

N/A

N/A





11,343


Solis Kennesaw Capital

Atlanta, GA

N/A

N/A





7,786


Solis Kennesaw II

Atlanta, GA

5/5/2022

5/5/2024

13,613

12,489

4,268

8.5 / 4















New Market Properties:













Dawson Marketplace

Atlanta, GA

2/3/2020

N/A

12,857

12,857

12,857

8.5 / 5.0 (5)















Preferred Office Properties:











8West

Atlanta, GA

11/29/2022

11/29/2024

19,193

4,554



8.5 / 5

8West construction loan

Atlanta, GA

N/A

N/A







(6)























$

414,299

352,582

336,329


Unamortized loan origination fees






(1,476)

(2,118)


Allowance for loan losses




(1,624)



















Carrying amount








$

349,482

$

334,211








































(1) Carrying amounts presented per loan are amounts drawn, exclusive of deferred fee revenue.

(2) Pursuant to an amendment of the loan agreement, effective January 1, 2019, the loan ceased accruing deferred interest.

(3) Effective January 1, 2019, the deferred interest rate decreased from 6.0% to 3.0%.

(4) The Company assumed the membership interests of the project from the developer in satisfaction of the project indebtedness owed to the Company.

(5) Per the terms of the loan documents, the deferred interest rate reverted to 5.0% from 6.9% per annum effective January 1, 2019.

(6) The 8West construction loan was amended and sold to a third party effective June 30, 2019.

We hold options, but not obligations, to purchase some of the properties which are partially financed by our real estate loan investments. The option purchase prices are negotiated at the time of the loan closing and are to be calculated based upon market cap rates at the time of exercise of the purchase option, less a discount ranging from between zero and 15 basis points, depending on the loan. As of December 31, 2019, potential property acquisitions and units from projects in our real estate loan investment portfolio consisted of:

Total units
upon

Purchase option window

Project/Property

Location

completion (1)

Begin

End









Multifamily communities:







Falls at Forsyth

Atlanta, GA

356

S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

V & Three

Charlotte, NC

338

S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

The Anson

Nashville, TN

301

S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

Southpoint

Fredericksburg, VA

240

S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

E-Town

Jacksonville, FL

332

S + 90 days (3)

S + 150 days (3)

Vintage

Destin, FL

282

(4)

(4)

Hidden River II

Tampa, FL

204

S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

Vintage Horizon West

Orlando, FL

340

(4)

(4)









Student housing properties:







Solis Kennesaw II

Atlanta, GA

175

(5)

(5)









Office property:







8West

Atlanta, GA

(6)

(6)

(6)












2,568














(1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our
real estate loan investment portfolio. The purchase options held by us on the 464 Bishop, Haven Charlotte, Sanibel Straights,

Wiregrass, Newbergh, Cameron Square and Solis Kennesaw projects were terminated, in exchange for an aggregate $20.6 million
in termination fees from the developers, net of amounts due to third party loan participants.

(2) The option period window begins and ends at the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a 93% physical
occupancy rate by the underlying property.

(3) The option period window begins on the earlier of June 21, 2024 and the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a
93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property.

(4) The option period window begins on the later of one year following receipt of final certificate of occupancy or 90 days beyond
the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property and ends 60 days beyond the option period beginning date.

(5) The option period begins on October 1 of the second academic year following project completion and ends on the following
December 31. The developer may elect to expedite the option period to begin December 1, 2020 and end on December 31, 2020.

(6) The project plans are for the construction of a class A office building consisting of approximately 192,000 rentable square feet;
our purchase option window opens 90 days following the achievement of 90% lease commencement and ends on November 30,

2024 (subject to adjustment). Our purchase option is at the to-be-agreed-upon market value. In the event the property is sold to a
third party, we would be due a fee based on a minimum multiple of 1.15 times the total commitment amount of the real estate loan

investment, less the amounts actually paid by the borrower, up to and including payment of accrued interest and repayment of
principal at the time of the sale.

Mortgage Indebtedness

The following table presents certain details regarding our mortgage notes payable:

Principal balance as of






Interest only
through date (1)

Acquisition/

refinancing

date

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

Maturity
date

Interest
rate

Basis point
spread over
1 Month
LIBOR














Multifamily communities:

(in thousands)







Summit Crossing

10/31/2017

$

37,651

$

38,349

11/1/2024

3.99

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Summit Crossing II

3/20/2014

13,221

13,357

4/1/2021

4.49

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Vineyards

9/26/2014

33,382

34,039

10/1/2021

3.68

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Avenues at Cypress

2/13/2015

20,704

21,198

9/1/2022

3.43

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Avenues at Northpointe

2/13/2015

26,313

26,899

3/1/2022

3.16

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Venue at Lakewood Ranch

5/21/2015

28,076

28,723

12/1/2022

3.55

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Aster at Lely Resort

6/24/2015

31,094

31,796

7/5/2022

3.84

%

Fixed rate

N/A

CityPark View

6/30/2015

20,089

20,571

7/1/2022

3.27

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Avenues at Creekside

7/31/2015

38,871

39,697

8/1/2024

3.38

%

160

(2)

N/A

Citi Lakes

7/29/2019

41,079

41,582

8/1/2029

3.66

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Stone Creek

6/22/2017

19,800

20,139

7/1/2052

3.22

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Lenox Village Town Center

2/28/2019

38,813

29,274

3/1/2029

4.34

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Retreat at Lenox

12/21/2015

17,114

17,465

1/1/2023

4.04

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Overton Rise

2/1/2016

38,428

39,220

8/1/2026

3.98

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Village at Baldwin Park

12/17/2018

70,607

71,453

1/1/2054

4.16

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Crosstown Walk

1/15/2016

30,246

30,878

2/1/2023

3.90

%

Fixed rate

N/A

525 Avalon Park

6/15/2017

64,519

65,740

7/1/2024

3.98

%

Fixed rate

N/A

City Vista

7/1/2016

33,674

34,387

7/1/2026

3.68

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Sorrel

8/24/2016

31,449

32,137

9/1/2023

3.44

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Citrus Village

3/3/2017

28,796

29,393

6/10/2023

3.65

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Retreat at Greystone

11/21/2017

34,053

34,644

12/1/2024

4.31

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Founders Village

3/31/2017

30,202

30,748

4/1/2027

4.31

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Claiborne Crossing

4/26/2017

25,948

26,381

6/1/2054

2.89

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Luxe at Lakewood Ranch

7/26/2017

37,662

38,378

8/1/2027

3.93

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Adara at Overland Park

9/27/2017

30,624

31,203

4/1/2028

3.90

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Aldridge at Town Village

10/31/2017

36,569

37,222

11/1/2024

4.19

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Reserve at Summit Crossing

9/29/2017

19,276

19,654

10/1/2024

3.87

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Overlook at Crosstown Walk

11/21/2017

21,450

21,848

12/1/2024

3.95

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Colony at Centerpointe

12/20/2017

32,120

32,770

10/1/2026

3.68

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Lux at Sorrel

1/9/2018

30,474

31,057

2/1/2030

3.91

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Green Park

2/28/2018

38,525

39,236

3/10/2028

4.09

%

Fixed rate

N/A

The Lodge at Hidden River

9/27/2018

40,903

41,576

10/1/2028

4.32

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Vestavia Reserve

11/9/2018

37,130

37,726

12/1/2030

4.40

%

Fixed rate

N/A

CityPark View South

11/15/2018

23,767

24,140

6/1/2029

4.51

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Artisan at Viera

8/8/2019

39,824



9/1/2029

3.93

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Five Oaks at Westchase

10/17/2019

31,448



11/1/2031

3.27

%

Fixed rate

N/A














Total multifamily communities

1,173,901

1,112,880






















Grocery-anchored shopping centers:

Spring Hill Plaza

9/17/2019

8,167

9,261

10/1/2031

3.72

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Parkway Town Centre

9/17/2019

8,067

6,735

10/1/2031

3.72

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Woodstock Crossing

8/8/2014

2,877

2,935

9/1/2021

4.71

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Deltona Landings

8/16/2019

6,289

6,622

9/1/2029

4.18

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Powder Springs

8/13/2019

7,951

6,987

9/1/2029

3.65

%

Fixed rate

(3)

Kingwood Glen

9/30/2014


(4)

11,079

10/1/2019

3.48

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Barclay Crossing

8/16/2019

6,233

6,229

9/1/2029

4.18

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Sweetgrass Corner

9/30/2014


(4)

7,555

10/1/2019

3.58

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Parkway Centre

8/16/2019

4,530

4,338

9/1/2029

4.18

%

Fixed rate

N/A

The Market at Salem Cove

10/6/2014

9,075

9,253

11/1/2024

4.21

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Independence Square

8/27/2015

11,455

11,716

9/1/2022

3.93

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Royal Lakes Marketplace

4/12/2019

9,572

9,544

5/1/2029

4.29

%

Fixed rate

N/A

The Overlook at Hamilton Place

12/22/2015

19,509

19,913

1/1/2026

4.19

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Summit Point

10/30/2015

11,494

11,858

11/1/2022

3.57

%

Fixed rate

N/A

East Gate Shopping Center

4/29/2016

5,277

5,431

5/1/2026

3.97

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Fury's Ferry

4/29/2016

6,096

6,273

5/1/2026

3.97

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Rosewood Shopping Center

4/29/2016

4,095

4,214

5/1/2026

3.97

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Southgate Village

4/29/2016

7,279

7,491

5/1/2026

3.97

%

Fixed rate

N/A

The Market at Victory Village

5/16/2016

8,911

9,066

9/11/2024

4.40

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Wade Green Village

4/7/2016

7,655

7,815

5/1/2026

4.00

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Lakeland Plaza

7/15/2016

27,459

28,256

8/1/2026

3.85

%

Fixed rate

N/A

University Palms

8/8/2016

12,421

12,798

9/1/2026

3.45

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Cherokee Plaza

4/12/2019

24,867

24,683

5/1/2027

4.28

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Sandy Plains Exchange

8/8/2016

8,676

8,940

9/1/2026

3.45

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Thompson Bridge Commons

8/8/2016

11,599

11,951

9/1/2026

3.45

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Heritage Station

8/8/2016

8,585

8,845

9/1/2026

3.45

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Oak Park Village

8/8/2016

8,859

9,128

9/1/2026

3.45

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Shoppes of Parkland

8/8/2016

15,702

15,978

9/1/2023

4.67

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Champions Village

10/18/2016

27,400

27,400

11/1/2021

4.70

%

300

(5)

11/1/2021

Castleberry-Southard

4/21/2017

10,959

11,175

5/1/2027

3.99

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Rockbridge Village

6/6/2017

13,597

13,875

7/5/2027

3.73

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Irmo Station

7/26/2017

10,038

10,307

8/1/2030

3.94

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Maynard Crossing

8/25/2017

17,449

17,927

9/1/2032

3.74

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Woodmont Village

9/8/2017

8,320

8,535

10/1/2027

4.13

%

Fixed rate

N/A

West Town Market

9/22/2017

8,503

8,737

10/1/2025

3.65

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Crossroads Market

12/5/2017

18,112

18,584

1/1/2030

3.95

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Anderson Central

3/16/2018

11,539

11,817

4/1/2028

4.32

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Greensboro Village

5/22/2018

8,250

8,452

6/1/2028

4.20

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Governors Towne Square

5/22/2018

10,976

11,245

6/1/2028

4.20

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Conway Plaza

6/29/2018

9,549

9,716

7/5/2028

4.29

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Brawley Commons

7/6/2018

17,963

18,387

8/1/2028

4.36

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Hollymead Town Center

12/21/2018

26,758

27,300

1/1/2029

4.64

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Gayton Crossing

1/17/2019

17,679



2/1/2029

4.71

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Free State Shopping Center

5/28/2019

46,391



6/1/2029

3.99

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Polo Grounds Mall

6/12/2019

13,227



7/1/2034

3.93

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Disston Plaza

6/12/2019

17,905



7/1/2034

3.93

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Fairfield Shopping Center

8/16/2019

19,750



8/16/2026

3.79

%

205

8/16/22

Berry Town Center

11/14/2019

12,025



12/1/2034

3.49%

Fixed rate

N/A

Hanover Shopping Center

12/19/2019

32,000



12/19/2026

3.62%

Fixed rate

N/A














Total grocery-anchored shopping centers

621,090

488,351






















Student housing properties:

North by Northwest

6/1/2016

31,209

32,004

10/1/2022

4.02

%

Fixed rate

N/A

SoL

10/31/2018

35,656

36,197

11/1/2028

4.71

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Stadium Village

10/27/2017

45,228

46,095

11/1/2024

3.80

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Ursa

12/18/2017

31,400

31,400

1/5/2020

4.78

%

300

1/5/2020

The Tradition

5/10/2018

30,000

30,000

6/6/2021

5.53

%

375

(6)

6/6/2021

Retreat at Orlando

5/31/2018

47,125

47,125

9/1/2025

4.09

%

Fixed rate

9/1/2020

The Bloc

6/27/2018

28,966

28,966

7/9/2021

5.33

%

355

(7)

7/9/2021














Total student housing properties

249,584

251,787






















Office buildings:

Brookwood Center

8/29/2016

30,716

31,481

9/10/2031

3.52

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Galleria 75

11/4/2016

5,340

5,540

7/1/2022

4.25

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Three Ravinia

12/30/2016

115,500

115,500

1/1/2042

4.46

%

Fixed rate

1/31/2022

Westridge at La Cantera

11/13/2017

51,834

53,163

12/10/2028

4.10

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Armour Yards

1/29/2018

40,000

40,000

2/1/2028

4.10

%

Fixed rate

2/29/2020

150 Fayetteville

7/31/2018

114,400

114,400

8/10/2028

4.27

%

Fixed rate

9/9/2020

Capitol Towers

12/20/2018

124,814

126,650

1/10/2037

4.60

%

Fixed rate

N/A

CAPTRUST Tower

7/25/2019

82,650



8/1/2029

3.61

%

Fixed rate

7/31/2029














Total office buildings

565,254

486,734








Grand total

2,609,829

2,339,752








Less: deferred loan costs

(38,185)

(35,242)








Less: below market debt adjustment

(4,622)

(4,885)








Mortgage notes, net

$

2,567,022

$

2,299,625








Footnotes to Mortgage Notes Table

(1) Following the indicated interest only period (where applicable), monthly payments of accrued interest and principal are based