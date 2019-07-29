Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019

"The company hit on all operational cylinders in the second quarter while we continued to make strategic moves to strengthen our business model and to seek to make long-term market overperformance an attainable goal," said Daniel M. DuPree, Preferred Apartment Communities' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights



Our operating results are presented below.

































Three months ended June 30,





Six months ended June 30,









2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change































Revenues (in thousands) $ 113,852

$ 96,389

18.1 %

$ 225,358

$ 186,759

20.7 %































Per share data:

























Net income (loss) (1) $ (0.66)

$ (0.66)

—



$ (1.32)

$ (0.81)

—

































FFO (2) $ 0.36

$ 0.38

(5.3) %

$ 0.75

$ 0.75

—

































AFFO (2) $ 0.22

$ 0.37

(40.5) %

$ 0.55

$ 0.63

(12.7) %































Dividends (3) $ 0.2625

$ 0.255

2.9 %

$ 0.5225

$ 0.505

3.5 %



































(1) Per weighted average share of Common Stock outstanding for the periods indicated. (2) FFO and AFFO results are presented per weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit in our Operating Partnership outstanding for the periods indicated. See Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures. (3) Per share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding.

For the second quarter 2019, our FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 73.9% and our FFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 63.3%. (A)

Our AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 119.4% for the second quarter 2019 and 85.0% for the trailing twelve-month period ended June 30, 2019 . Our AFFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 73.6% for the second quarter 2019 and 65.3% for the trailing twelve-month period ended June 30, 2019 . (B)

. Our AFFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 73.6% for the second quarter 2019 and 65.3% for the trailing twelve-month period ended . For the quarter ended June 30, 2019 , our rental revenue increased approximately 3.4% and our operating expenses increased 1.5%, resulting in an increase in net operating income of approximately 3.9% for our same-store multifamily communities as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018 . (C) For the second quarter 2019, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.6%.

, our rental revenue increased approximately 3.4% and our operating expenses increased 1.5%, resulting in an increase in net operating income of approximately 3.9% for our same-store multifamily communities as compared to the quarter ended . For the second quarter 2019, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.6%. At June 30, 2019, the market value of our common stock was $14.95 per share. A hypothetical investment in our Common Stock in our initial public offering on April 5, 2011, assuming the reinvestment of all dividends and no transaction costs, would have resulted in an average annual return of approximately 19.1% through June 30, 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, the average age of our multifamily communities was approximately 5.4 years, which is the youngest in the public multifamily REIT industry.

At the end of the second quarter 2019, we had $0 drawn on our $200 million revolving line of credit.

Approximately 90.3% of our permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed interest rates and approximately 5.7% has variable interest rates which are capped. In addition, we are continuing to refinance the remaining uncapped variable rate mortgage debt into new fixed rate instruments during the remainder of 2019. We believe we are well protected against potential increases in market interest rates.

Over the next six quarters, the company has ten mortgage loans with balloon payments due at their maturity of approximately $130 million: eight retail assets and two student housing assets. Six of the eight retail assets have already acquired new debt and we have locked rate for a third quarter closing. For the remaining two retail assets, we plan to pay off the loans at their maturity and have them remain unencumbered. For the two student housing assets, we plan to refinance them shortly before their maturity.

At June 30, 2019, our leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 52.0%. Included in our total assets were our investments in the Series 2018-ML04 and Series 2019-ML05 from the Freddie Mac K program. Our leverage calculation excludes the gross assets and liabilities of approximately $572.0 million that are owned by other pool participants in the Freddie Mac K program that we consolidated under the VIE rules.

As of June 30, 2019, our total assets were approximately $5.0 billion compared to approximately $3.9 billion as of June 30, 2018, an increase of approximately $1.1 billion, or approximately 27.4%. This growth was driven by (i) the acquisition of nine real estate properties (partially offset by the sale of three properties) and (ii) the consolidation of the mortgage pools from the Freddie Mac K program. Excluding the VIE mortgage pool assets from other participants in the K Program, our total assets grew approximately $762.2 million, or 20.9% since June 30, 2018.

On April 12, 2019, we closed on a real estate loan investment of up to approximately $7.2 million in connection with the development of a 204-unit second phase of our Lodge at Hidden River multifamily community located in Tampa, Florida.

On April 12, 2019, we refinanced the variable-rate mortgage on our Royal Lakes Marketplace grocery-anchored shopping center into a new 10 year, $9,700,000 loan with a fixed rate of 4.29%.

On April 12, 2019, we refinanced the variable-rate mortgage on our Cherokee Plaza grocery-anchored shopping center into a new 8 year, $25,200,000 loan with a fixed rate of 4.28%.

Effective June 30, 2019, we amended and sold the senior construction loan held by us on the 8West office development to a third party and collected a gross fee of $1.55 million from the buyer.

(A) We calculate the FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders. We calculate the FFO payout ratio to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and FFO. Since our operations resulted in a net loss from continuing operations for the periods presented, a payout ratio based on net loss is not calculable. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.



(B) We calculate the AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to AFFO. We calculate the AFFO payout ratio to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and AFFO.



(C) Same store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Acquisitions of Properties

During the second quarter 2019, we acquired the following properties:

















Property

Location (MSA)

Gross leasable

area (square

feet)

















Grocery-anchored shopping centers:











Free State Shopping Center

Washington, DC

264,152



Disston Plaza

Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL

129,150



Polo Grounds Mall

West Palm Beach, FL

130,015

























523,317

















Real Estate Assets





















Owned as of

June 30, 2019

Potential

additions from

real estate loan

investment

portfolio (1) (2)

Potential total



Multifamily communities:













Properties 32

7

39



Units 9,768

2,053

11,821



Grocery-anchored shopping centers:













Properties 49

—

49



Gross leasable area (square feet) 5,412,328

—

5,412,328



Student housing properties:













Properties 8

1

9



Units 2,011

175

2,186



Beds 6,095

543

6,638



Office buildings:













Properties 7

1

8



Rentable square feet 2,578,000

192,000

2,770,000

















(1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio. (2) The Company has terminated various purchase option agreements in exchange for termination fees. These properties are excluded from the potential additions from our real estate loan investment portfolio

Subsequent to Quarter End

On July 25, 2019, we acquired CAPTRUST Tower, a class A office building in Raleigh, North Carolina comprising 300,389 rentable square feet.

On July 29, 2019, we refinanced the mortgage on our Citilakes multifamily community from a floating to a fixed interest rate of 3.66%.

On July 29, 2019, we entered into a purchase and sale agreement pursuant to which we will sell six of our student housing properties to a third party. We anticipate receiving a non-refundable security deposit within three days and expect the sale to close during fourth quarter 2019. We expect to realize a book gain on the sale.

Same-Store Multifamily Communities Financial Data

The following chart presents same-store operating results for the Company's multifamily communities. We define our population of same-store multifamily communities as those that have achieved occupancy at or above 93% for all three consecutive months within a single quarter (stabilized) before the beginning of the prior year and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of the current year, enabling comparisons of the current year quarterly and annual reporting periods to the prior year comparative periods. The Company excludes the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. For the periods presented, same-store operating results consist of the operating results of the following multifamily communities containing an aggregate 6,172 units:

Aster at Lely Resort

Avenues at Cypress

Avenues at Northpointe Citi Lakes

Lenox Village

Retreat at Lenox Village Summit Crossing I

Sorrel

Venue at Lakewood Ranch Overton Rise

525 Avalon Park

Vineyards Avenues at Creekside

Retreat at Greystone

City Vista Citrus Village

Luxe at Lakewood Ranch

Adara at Overland Park Founders Village

Summit Crossing II

Aldridge at Town Village











Same-store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss), as shown in the reconciliations below.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)













Three months ended: (in thousands)

6/30/2019

6/30/2018









Net loss

$ (1,677)

$ (5,278) Add:







Equity stock compensation

306

950 Depreciation and amortization

45,663

42,095 Interest expense

27,611

22,347 Management fees

8,209

6,621 Insurance, professional fees and other expenses

1,475

1,070 Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees

(2,795)

(1,429) Less:







Interest revenue on notes receivable

12,093

13,658 Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

1,632

4,374 Income from consolidated VIEs

584

54 Miscellaneous revenues (1)

1,023

— Gain on sale of real estate

—

2 Gain on sale of real estate loan investment

747

— Loss on extinguishment of debt

(52)

—









Property net operating income

62,765

48,288 Less:







Non-same-store property revenues

(72,857)

(52,725) Add:







Non-same-store property operating expenses

25,164

18,937









Same-store net operating income

$ 15,072

$ 14,500









(1) Revenue from a forfeited earnest money deposit from prospective property purchaser.

Multifamily Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income





















Three months ended:







(in thousands)

6/30/2019

6/30/2018

$ change

% change Revenues:















Rental revenues

$ 25,401



$ 24,569



$ 832



3.4 % Other property revenues

845



938



(93)



(9.9) % Total revenues

26,246



25,507



739



2.9 %

















Operating expenses:















Property operating and maintenance

3,304



3,452



(148)



(4.3) % Payroll

2,034



2,099



(65)



(3.1) % Property management fees

1,051



1,020



31



3.0 % Real estate taxes

3,682



3,342



340



10.2 % Other

1,103



1,094



9



0.8 % Total operating expenses

11,174



11,007



167



1.5 %

















Same-store net operating income

$ 15,072



$ 14,500



$ 572



3.9 %

















Same-store average physical occupancy

95.6 %

95.2 %









Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)













Six months ended: (in thousands)

6/30/2019

6/30/2018









Net income (loss)

$ (3,957)

$ 8,985 Add:







Equity stock compensation

617

2,085 Depreciation and amortization

90,952

82,711 Interest expense

54,367

43,315 Management fees

16,038

12,862 Insurance, professional fees and other expenses

2,941

1,774 Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees

(5,424)

(2,649) Less:







Interest revenue on notes receivable

23,381

23,958 Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

7,434

8,639 Income from consolidated VIEs

725

54 Miscellaneous revenues

1,023

— Loss on extinguishment of debt

(69)

— Gain on sale of real estate loan investment

747

— Gain on sale of real estate

—

20,356 Gain on sale of trading investment

4

—









Property net operating income

122,289

96,076 Less:







Non-same-store property revenues

(141,443)

(103,415) Add:







Non-same-store property operating expenses

49,430

36,582









Same-store net operating income

$ 30,276

$ 29,243

Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income





















Six months ended:









(in thousands)

6/30/2019

6/30/2018

$ change

% change Revenues:















Rental revenues

$ 50,398

$ 48,809

$ 1,589

3.3 % Other property revenues

1,678

1,826

(148)

(8.1) % Total revenues

52,076

50,635

1,441

2.8 %

















Operating expenses:















Property operating and maintenance

6,240

6,471

(231)

(3.6) % Payroll

4,076

4,003

73

1.8 % Property management fees

2,082

2,025

57

2.8 % Real estate taxes

7,244

6,812

432

6.3 % Other

2,158

2,081

77

3.7 % Total operating expenses

21,800

21,392

408

1.9 %

















Same-store net operating income

$ 30,276

$ 29,243

$ 1,033

3.5 %

Capital Markets Activities

During the second quarter 2019, we issued and sold an aggregate of 125,093 Units from our offering of up to 1,500,000 Units, with each Unit consisting of one share of Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock and one Warrant to purchase up to 20 shares of Common Stock (the "$1.5 Billion Series A Unit Offering"), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $112.6 million after commissions and other fees.

In addition, during the second quarter 2019, we issued 252,300 shares of Common Stock pursuant to the exercise of warrants issued under our Series A Preferred Stock offering, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3.3 million. We also issued approximately 746,100 shares of Common Stock for redemptions of 11,916 shares of our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock.

During the second quarter 2019, we issued and sold an aggregate of 17,137 shares of Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock ("mShares"), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $16.6 million after dealer manager fees.

Dividends

Quarterly Dividends on Common Stock and Class A OP Units

On May 2, 2019, we declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.2625 per share for the second quarter 2019. This represents a 2.9% increase in our common stock dividend from our second quarter 2018 common stock dividend of $0.255 per share, and an average annual dividend growth rate of 13.8% since June 30, 2011, the first quarter end following our initial public offering in April 2011. The second quarter dividend was paid on July 15, 2019 to all stockholders of record on June 14, 2019. In conjunction with the Common Stock dividend, the Company's operating partnership declared a distribution on its Class A Units of $0.2625 per unit for the second quarter 2019, which was paid on July 15, 2019 to all Class A Unit holders of record as of June 14, 2019.

Monthly Dividends on Preferred Stock

We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $26.5 million for the second quarter 2019 and represent a 6% annual yield. We declared dividends totaling approximately $1.0 million on our Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, or mShares, for the second quarter 2019. The mShares have a dividend rate that escalates from 5.75% in year one of issuance to 7.50% in year eight and thereafter.

2019 Guidance:

Net income (loss) per share - We are actively adding properties and real estate loan investments to our real estate portfolio and the specific timing of the closing of acquisitions is difficult to predict. Acquisition activity by its nature can cause material variation in our reported depreciation and amortization expense and interest income. Since net income (loss) per share is calculated net of depreciation and amortization expense, our net income (loss) results can fluctuate, possibly significantly, depending upon the timing of the closing of acquisitions. For this reason, we are unable to reasonably forecast this measure or provide a reconciliation of our projected FFO per share to this measure.

FFO per share - We currently project FFO to be in the range of $1.44 - $1.50 per share for the full year 2019.

AFFO and FFO are calculated after deductions for all preferred stock dividends. Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 appear in the attached report, as well as on our website using the following link:

http://investors.pacapts.com/download/2Q19_Earnings_and_Supplemental_Data.pdf

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)









Three months ended June 30, (In thousands, except per-share figures)

2019

2018 Revenues:







Rental revenues

$ 95,592

$ 76,552 Other property revenues

3,512

1,805 Interest income on loans and notes receivable

12,093

13,658 Interest income from related parties

1,632

4,374 Miscellaneous revenues

1,023

—









Total revenues

113,852

96,389









Operating expenses:







Property operating and maintenance

12,466

10,107 Property salary and benefits

4,828

4,228 Property management fees

3,373

2,776 Real estate taxes

12,544

10,063 General and administrative

1,913

1,957 Equity compensation to directors and executives

306

950 Depreciation and amortization

45,663

42,095 Asset management and general and administrative expense







fees to related party

8,209

6,621 Insurance, professional fees, and other expenses

2,690

2,008









Total operating expenses

91,992

80,805 Waived asset management and general and administrative







expense fees

(2,795)

(1,429)









Net operating expenses

89,197

79,376 Operating income before (loss) gain on sales of







real estate and trading investment

24,655

17,013 (Loss) gain on sales of real estate and trading investment

—

2 Operating income

24,655

17,015









Interest expense

27,611

22,347 Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated







VIEs from mortgage-backed pools

584

54 Loss on extinguishment of debt

(52)

— Gain on sale of real estate loan investment

747

—









Net loss

(1,677)

(5,278) Consolidated net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

571

140









Net loss attributable to the Company

(1,106)

(5,138)









Dividends declared to preferred stockholders

(27,542)

(20,924) Earnings attributable to unvested restricted stock

(7)

(6)









Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (28,655)

$ (26,068)









Net loss per share of Common Stock available to







common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (0.66)

$ (0.66)









Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding,







basic and diluted

43,703

39,383

Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders and AFFO to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)









Three months ended June 30, (In thousands, except per-share figures)



2019

2018















Net loss attributable to common stockholders (See note 1) $ (28,655)

$ (26,068)















Add: Depreciation of real estate assets

36,310

29,441

Amortization of acquired real estate intangible assets and deferred leasing costs 8,893

12,314

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (See note 2)

(571)

(140) Less: (Gain) loss on sale of real estate

—

(2) FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 15,977

15,545















Add: Loan cost amortization on acquisition term note 20

19

Amortization of loan coordination fees paid to the Manager (See note 3) 473

631

Payment of costs related to property refinancing 369

20

Weather-related property operating losses —

66

Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives 306

950

Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 4)

1,159

1,213

Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets

460

340

Net loan fees received (See note 5)

125

411

Accrued interest income received (See note 6)

2,318

2,769

Internalization costs (See note 7)

280

—

Deemed dividends from cash redemptions of preferred stock

4

201

Amortization of lease inducements (See note 8)

432

311

Non-cash dividends on Preferred Stock

119

47

Purchase option termination fees received and related revenue adjustments (See note 9) (1,383)

2,514 Less: Non-cash loan interest income (See note 6)

(3,658)

(5,690)

Non-cash revenues from mortgage-backed securities

(274)

(53)

Cash paid for loan closing costs (5)

—

Amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles







and straight-line rental revenues (See note 10)

(4,324)

(2,505)

Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 11)

(941)

(589)

Normally recurring capital expenditures and leasing costs (See note 12) (1,563)

(1,080)















AFFO $ 9,894

$ 15,120











Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:







Common Stock dividends



$ 11,581

$ 10,104

Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)

230

273

Total





$ 11,811

$ 10,377















Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share

$ 0.2625

$ 0.255















FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.36

$ 0.38 AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.22

$ 0.37







Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (A)







Basic:





43,703

39,383

Common Stock



877

1,070

Class A Units





44,580

40,453

Common Stock and Class A Units

























Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (B)

45,027

41,009















Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 26 and 25 unvested shares





of restricted Common Stock at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. 44,273

39,750 Actual Class A Units outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. 875

1,070

Total





45,148

40,820















(A) Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership (as defined in note 2), or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively. Unitholders include recipients of awards of Class B Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class B Units, for annual service which became vested and earned and automatically converted to Class A Units. Unitholders also include the entity that contributed the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The Class A Units collectively represent an approximate 1.97% weighted average non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. (B) Since our FFO and AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected above, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents from grants of the Class B Units, warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of restricted Common Stock. The weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we recorded a net loss available to common stockholders. See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders