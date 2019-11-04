Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Reports Results for Third Quarter 2019

"We had a strong quarter, up 10.7% on FFO over Q3 2018. We accomplished this despite incurring nearly $0.02/share in direct costs associated with our consideration of internalizing our external manager. We incurred additional indirect internalization related costs as we built up cash reserves to fund portions of an internalization if required. These extraordinary costs will have a significant impact on our year end numbers and we now expect that when these expenses are added back to FFO we will perform at the low end of our previously provided guidance range," said Daniel M. DuPree, Preferred Apartment Communities' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights

Our operating results are presented below.

































Three months ended September 30,





Nine months ended September 30,









2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change































Revenues (in thousands) $ 120,203



$ 104,232



15.3 %

$ 345,561



$ 290,991



18.8 %































Per share data:

























Net income (loss) (1) $ (0.71)



$ (0.35)



—



$ (2.02)



$ (1.16)



—

































FFO (2) $ 0.31



$ 0.28



10.7 %

$ 1.06



$ 1.03



2.9 %































AFFO (2) $ 0.12



$ 0.21



(42.9) %

$ 0.66



$ 0.84



(21.4) %































Dividends (3) $ 0.2625



$ 0.255



2.9 %

$ 0.785



$ 0.76



3.3 %































(1) Per weighted average share of Common Stock outstanding for the periods indicated. (2) FFO and AFFO results are presented per weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit in our Operating Partnership outstanding for the periods indicated. See Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures. (3) Per share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding.

For the third quarter 2019, our FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 85.0% and our FFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 67.5%. (A)

Our AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 223.5% for the third quarter 2019 and 93.2% for the trailing twelve-month period ended September 30, 2019 . Our AFFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 84.5% for the third quarter 2019 and 68.2% for the trailing twelve-month period ended September 30 , 2019. (B) We have $27.9 million of accrued but not yet paid interest on our real estate loan investment portfolio.

. Our AFFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 84.5% for the third quarter 2019 and 68.2% for the trailing twelve-month period ended , 2019. We have of accrued but not yet paid interest on our real estate loan investment portfolio. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019 , our same-store rental revenues increased approximately 3.3% and our operating expenses increased 2.3%, resulting in an increase in net operating income of approximately 4.4% for our same-store multifamily communities as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018 . (C) For the third quarter 2019, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.6%.

, our same-store rental revenues increased approximately 3.3% and our operating expenses increased 2.3%, resulting in an increase in net operating income of approximately 4.4% for our same-store multifamily communities as compared to the quarter ended . For the third quarter 2019, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.6%. At September 30, 2019, the market value of our common stock was $14.45 per share. A hypothetical investment in our Common Stock in our initial public offering on April 5, 2011, assuming the reinvestment of all dividends and no transaction costs, would have resulted in an average annual return of approximately 17.4% through September 30, 2019.

As of September 30, 2019, the average age of our multifamily communities was approximately 5.4 years, which is the youngest in the public multifamily REIT industry.

As of September 30, 2019, approximately 91.6% of our permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed interest rates and approximately 3.8% has variable interest rates which are capped. We believe we are well protected against potential increases in market interest rates.

During the third quarter 2019, we refinanced six retail assets with new fixed-rate mortgage debt and on October 1, we repaid two other maturing mortgages on retail properties which remain unencumbered.

At September 30, 2019, our leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 52.4%. Included in our total assets were our investments in the Series 2018-ML04 and Series 2019-ML05 from the Freddie Mac K program. Our leverage calculation excludes the gross assets of approximately $586 million and liabilities of approximately $586 million that are owned by other pool participants in the Freddie Mac K program that we consolidated under the VIE rules.

As of September 30, 2019, our total assets were approximately $5.3 billion compared to approximately $4.1 billion as of September 30, 2018, an increase of approximately $1.1 billion, or approximately 26.9%. This growth was driven by (i) the net acquisition of 12 real estate properties and (ii) the consolidation of the mortgage pools from the Freddie Mac K program. Excluding the VIE mortgage pool assets from other participants in the K Program, our total assets grew approximately $789 million, or 20.3% since September 30, 2018.

On July 29, 2019, we entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell six of our student housing properties to a third party. A non-refundable earnest money deposit has been placed into an escrow account by the purchaser and we anticipate the sale to close in the near future. We expect to realize a book gain on the sale.

On August 16, 2019, we closed on a real estate loan investment of up to approximately $14.8 million in connection with the development of Kennesaw Crossing, a 250-unit multifamily community to be located in Kennesaw, Georgia.

(A) We calculate the FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders. We calculate the FFO payout ratio to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and FFO. Since our operations resulted in a net loss from continuing operations for the periods presented, a payout ratio based on net loss is not calculable. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

(B) We calculate the AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to AFFO. We calculate the AFFO payout ratio to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and AFFO.

(C) Same store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Acquisitions of Properties

During the third quarter 2019, we acquired the following properties:



















Property

Location (MSA)

Units / Leasable

square feet



















Multifamily communities:













Artisan at Viera

Melbourne, FL

259 units



Five Oaks at Westchase

Tampa, FL

218 units



















Office building:













CAPTRUST Tower

Raleigh, NC

300,000 LSF



251 Armour (1)

Atlanta, GA

35,000 LSF



















Grocery-anchored shopping center:













Fairfield Shopping Center (2)

Virginia Beach, VA

231,829 LSF



















(1) 251 Armour is an additional building acquired within our Armour Yards office building complex in Atlanta, Georgia. (2) Property is owned through a consolidated joint venture.

Real Estate Assets





















Owned as of

September 30, 2019

Potential

additions from

real estate loan

investment

portfolio (1) (2)

Potential total



Multifamily communities:













Properties 34



8



42





Units 10,245



2,303



12,548





Grocery-anchored shopping centers:













Properties 50 (3)

—



50





Gross leasable area (square feet) 5,644,427



—



5,644,427





Student housing properties:













Properties 8



1



9





Units 2,011



175



2,186





Beds 6,095



543



6,638





Office buildings:













Properties 9



1



10





Rentable square feet 2,913,000



192,000



3,105,000





















(1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties

from our real estate loan investment portfolio.

(2) The Company has terminated various purchase option agreements in exchange for termination fees. These properties

are excluded from the potential additions from our real estate loan investment portfolio.

(3) One property is owned through a consolidated joint venture.

Subsequent to Quarter End

Between October 1, 2019 and October 31, 2019, we issued 42,025 Units under the $1.5 Billion Unit Offering and collected net proceeds of approximately $37.8 million after commissions and fees and issued 7,463 shares of Series M Preferred Stock under the mShares offering and collected net proceeds of approximately $7.2 million after commissions and fees.

On October 11, 2019, we closed on a real estate loan investment of up to approximately $10.9 million in connection with the development of a 340-unit multifamily community to be located in Orlando, Florida.

On October 14, 2019, we announced that our Board of Directors had unanimously elected Joel T. Murphy as Chief Executive Officer, effective as of January 1, 2020. Mr. Murphy will continue as a member of the board, where he has served since May 2019. Mr. Murphy currently is, and has for the last five years been, the CEO of our New Market Properties subsidiary, and since June 2018 has been the chairman of the Company's investment committee. Mr. Murphy succeeds our current CEO and Chairman of the Board, Daniel M. DuPree, who will remain with us as Executive Chairman of the Board.

On October 16, 2019, the borrowers repaid all amounts due under the 464 Bishop real estate loan investment and the Newport Development Partners, LLC revolving line of credit held by us. On October 24, 2019, the borrower repaid all amounts due under the Park 35 on Clairmont real estate loan investment held by us. Included in the repayments were accrued interest amounts that totaled approximately $3.4 million.

On October 17, 2019, we closed on mortgage financing for our Five Oaks at Westchase multifamily community located in Tampa, Florida. The new mortgage has a principal amount of $31.5 million, bears interest at a fixed rate of 3.27% per annum and matures on November 1, 2031.

On October 30, 2019, we amended the purchase and sale agreement for the sale of six of our student housing properties to include the sale of our Haven 12 real estate loan investment that has an outstanding principal and accrued interest amount of approximately $7.3 million.

Same-Store Multifamily Communities Financial Data

The following chart presents same-store operating results for the Company's multifamily communities. We define our population of same-store multifamily communities as those that have achieved occupancy at or above 93% for all three consecutive months within a single quarter (stabilized) before the beginning of the prior year and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of the current year, enabling comparisons of the current year quarterly and annual reporting periods to the prior year comparative periods. The Company excludes the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. For the periods presented, same-store operating results consist of the operating results of the following multifamily communities containing an aggregate 6,172 units:

Aster at Lely Resort

Avenues at Cypress

Avenues at Northpointe Citi Lakes

Lenox Village

Retreat at Lenox Village Summit Crossing I

Sorrel

Venue at Lakewood Ranch Overton Rise

525 Avalon Park

Vineyards Avenues at Creekside

Retreat at Greystone

City Vista Citrus Village

Luxe at Lakewood Ranch

Adara at Overland Park Founders Village

Summit Crossing II

Aldridge at Town Village

Same-store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss), as shown in the reconciliations below.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)













Three months ended: (in thousands)

9/30/2019

9/30/2018









Net (loss) income

$ (2,137)



$ 8,354

Add:







Equity stock compensation

305



796

Depreciation and amortization

46,239



44,499

Interest expense

28,799



25,657

Management fees

8,611



7,234

Insurance, professional fees and other expenses 1,945



715

Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees

(3,081)



(1,934)

Loan loss allowance

—



3,029

Less:







Interest revenue on notes receivable

12,608



13,618

Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

2,546



3,671

Income from consolidated VIEs

591



131

Gain on sale of real estate

—



18,605

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(15)



—











Property net operating income

64,951



52,325

Less:







Non-same-store property revenues

(78,400)



(60,925)

Add:







Non-same-store property operating expenses 28,638



23,143









Same-store net operating income

$ 15,189



$ 14,543













Multifamily Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income





















Three months ended:







(in thousands)

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

$ change

% change Revenues:















Rental revenues

$ 25,613



$ 24,802



$ 811



3.3 % Other property revenues

1,036



944



92



9.7 % Total revenues

26,649



25,746



903



3.5 %

















Operating expenses:















Property operating and maintenance

3,503



3,566



(63)



(1.8) % Payroll

2,150



2,170



(20)



(0.9) % Property management fees

1,067



1,032



35



3.4 % Real estate taxes

3,629



3,422



207



6.0 % Other

1,111



1,013



98



9.7 % Total operating expenses

11,460



11,203



257



2.3 %

















Same-store net operating income

$ 15,189



$ 14,543



$ 646



4.4 %

















Same-store average physical occupancy

95.6 %

95.7 %









Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)













Nine months ended: (in thousands)

9/30/2019

9/30/2018









Net (loss) income

$ (6,094)



$ 17,339

Add:







Equity stock compensation

922



2,881

Depreciation and amortization

137,191



127,210

Interest expense

83,166



68,972

Management fees

24,649



20,096

Insurance, professional fees and other expenses 4,888



2,487

Loan loss allowance

—



3,029

Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees

(8,505)



(4,583)

Less:







Interest revenue on notes receivable

35,989



37,576

Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

9,980



12,310

Income from consolidated VIEs

1,316



185

Miscellaneous revenues (1)

1,023



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(84)



—

Gain on sale of real estate loan investment

747



—

Gain on sale of real estate

—



38,961

Gain on sale of trading investment

4



—











Property net operating income

187,242



148,399

Less:







Non-same-store property revenues

(219,882)



(164,339)

Add:







Non-same-store property operating expenses 78,067



59,726









Same-store net operating income

$ 45,427



$ 43,786











(1) Revenue from a forfeited earnest money deposit from a prospective property purchaser.

Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income





















Nine months ended:







(in thousands)

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

$ change

% change Revenues:















Rental revenues

$ 75,972



$ 73,611



$ 2,361



3.2 % Other property revenues

2,715



2,770



(55)



(2.0) % Total revenues

78,687



76,381



2,306



3.0 %

















Operating expenses:















Property operating and maintenance

9,744



10,036



(292)



(2.9) % Payroll

6,226



6,173



53



0.9 % Property management fees

3,149



3,057



92



3.0 % Real estate taxes

10,872



10,235



637



6.2 % Other

3,269



3,094



175



5.7 % Total operating expenses

33,260



32,595



665



2.0 %

















Same-store net operating income

$ 45,427



$ 43,786



$ 1,641



3.7 %

Capital Markets Activities

On September 27, 2019, our registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-233576) (the "Series A1/M1 Registration Statement") was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Series A1/M1 Registration Statement allows us to offer up to a maximum of 1,000,000 shares of Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock or a combination of both (the "Series A1/M1 Offering"). The stated price per share is $1,000, subject to adjustment under certain conditions. The shares are being offered by our affiliate, Preferred Capital Securities, LLC ("PCS"), on a "reasonable best efforts" basis and we intend to invest substantially all the net proceeds of the Series A1/M1 Offering in connection with the acquisition of multifamily communities, grocery-anchored shopping centers, office buildings, real estate loans and mortgages, other real estate-related investments and general working capital purposes.

During the third quarter 2019, we issued and sold an aggregate of 117,787 Units from our offering of up to 1,500,000 Units, with each Unit consisting of one share of Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock and one Warrant to purchase up to 20 shares of Common Stock (the "$1.5 Billion Series A Unit Offering"), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $106.0 million after commissions and other fees.

In addition, during the third quarter 2019, we issued 194,100 shares of Common Stock pursuant to the exercise of warrants issued under our Series A Preferred Stock offering, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million. We also issued approximately 869,100 shares of Common Stock for redemptions of 15,601 shares of our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock.

During the third quarter 2019, we issued and sold an aggregate of 17,156 shares of Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock ("mShares"), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $16.6 million after dealer manager fees.

Dividends

Quarterly Dividends on Common Stock and Class A OP Units

On August 1, 2019, we declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.2625 per share for the third quarter 2019. This represents a 2.9% increase in our common stock dividend from our third quarter 2018 common stock dividend of $0.255 per share, and an average annual dividend growth rate of 13.4% since June 30, 2011, the first quarter end following our initial public offering in April 2011. The third quarter dividend was paid on October 15, 2019 to all stockholders of record on September 13, 2019. In conjunction with the Common Stock dividend, the Company's operating partnership declared a distribution on its Class A Units of $0.2625 per unit for the third quarter 2019, which was paid on October 15, 2019 to all Class A Unit holders of record as of September 13, 2019.

Monthly Dividends on Preferred Stock

We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $28.1 million for the third quarter 2019 and represent a 6% annual yield. We declared dividends totaling approximately $1.3 million on our Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, or mShares, for the third quarter 2019. The mShares have a dividend rate that escalates from 5.75% in year one of issuance to 7.50% in year eight and thereafter.

Conference Call and Supplemental Data

We will hold our quarterly conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss our third quarter 2019 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following:

Live Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-844-890-1791

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-380-7408

Company: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

The live broadcast of our third quarter 2019 conference call will be available online, on a listen-only basis, at our website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "Upcoming Events" link. A replay of the call will be archived on under the Investors/Audio Archive section.

2019 Guidance:

Net income (loss) per share - We are actively adding properties and real estate loan investments to our real estate portfolio and the specific timing of the closing of acquisitions is difficult to predict. Acquisition activity by its nature can cause material variation in our reported depreciation and amortization expense and interest income. Since net income (loss) per share is calculated net of depreciation and amortization expense, our net income (loss) results can fluctuate, possibly significantly, depending upon the timing of the closing of acquisitions. For this reason, we are unable to reasonably forecast this measure or provide a reconciliation of our projected FFO per share to this measure.

FFO per share - Extraordinary internalization costs will have a significant impact on our year end numbers and we now expect that when these expenses are added back to FFO we will perform at the low end of our previously provided guidance range of $1.44 to $1.50 per share for the full year 2019.

AFFO and FFO are calculated after deductions for all preferred stock dividends. Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 appear beginning in the attached report, as well as on our website using the following link:

http://investors.pacapts.com/download/3Q19_Earnings_and_Supplemental_Data.pdf

Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Estimates of future earnings, guidance, goals and performance are, by definition, and certain other statements in this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Data Report may constitute, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, achievements or transactions to be materially different from the results, guidance, goals, performance, achievements or transactions expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that impact such forward-looking statements include, among others, our business and investment strategy; legislative or regulatory actions; the state of the U.S. economy generally or in specific geographic areas; economic trends and economic recoveries; changes in operating costs, including real estate taxes, utilities and insurance costs; our ability to obtain and maintain debt or equity financing; financing and advance rates for our target assets; our leverage level; changes in the values of our assets; the occurrence of natural or man-made disasters; availability of attractive investment opportunities in our target markets; our ability to maintain our qualification as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; availability of quality personnel; our understanding of our competition and market trends in our industry; and interest rates, real estate values, the debt securities markets and the general economy.

Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we assume no liability to update the information in this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Data Report.

We refer you to the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 1, 2019, which discuss various factors that could adversely affect our financial results. Such risk factors and information may be updated or supplemented by our Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC.

Additional Information

The SEC has declared effective the registration statement filed by the Company for each of the offerings to which this communication may relate. Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus, and any prospectus supplements, forming a part of the registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering to which this communication may relate. In particular, you should carefully read the risk factors described in the final prospectus and in any related prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference in the final prospectus and any related prospectus supplement to which this communication may relate. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company or its dealer manager, Preferred Capital Securities, LLC, will arrange to send you a prospectus with respect to any of the mShares Offering, the $1.5 Billion Unit Offering and the Series A1/M1 Offering upon request by contacting Leonard A. Silverstein at (770) 818-4100, 3284 Northside Parkway NW, Suite 150, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.

The final prospectus for the mShares Offering, dated January 19, 2017, can be accessed through the following link:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1481832/000148183217000008/a424prospectus-mshares1.htm

The final prospectus for the $1.5 Billion Unit Offering, dated March 16, 2017, can be accessed through the following link:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1481832/000148183217000061/a424prospectus-15bseriesar.htm

The final prospectus for the Series A1/M1 Offering, dated October 22, 2019, can be accessed through the following link:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1481832/000148183219000097/a424b5-2019seriesamshares.htm

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)









Three months ended September 30, (In thousands, except per-share figures)

2019

2018 Revenues:







Rental revenues

$ 101,817



$ 84,500

Other property revenues

3,232



2,443

Interest income on loans and notes receivable

12,608



13,618

Interest income from related parties

2,546



3,671











Total revenues

120,203



104,232











Operating expenses:







Property operating and maintenance

14,928



12,893

Property salary and benefits 5,360



4,911

Property management fees 3,534



2,998

Real estate taxes

12,870



10,597

General and administrative

1,898



2,221

Equity compensation to directors and executives 305



796

Depreciation and amortization

46,239



44,499

Asset management and general and administrative expense







fees to related party

8,611



7,234

Loan loss allowance

—



3,029

Insurance, professional fees, and other expenses

3,453



1,713











Total operating expenses

97,198



90,891

Waived asset management and general and administrative





expense fees (3,081)



(1,934)











Net operating expenses

94,117



88,957

Operating income before (loss) gain on sales of







real estate

26,086



15,275

Gain on sale of real estate

—



18,605

Operating income

26,086



33,880











Interest expense

28,799



25,657

Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated







VIEs from mortgage-backed pools

591



131

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(15)



—











Net (loss) income

(2,137)



8,354

Consolidated net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 59



(216)











Net (loss) income attributable to the Company

(2,078)



8,138











Dividends declared to preferred stockholders

(29,446)



(22,360)

Earnings attributable to unvested restricted stock

(5)



(5)











Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (31,529)



$ (14,227)











Net loss per share of Common Stock available to





common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (0.71)



$ (0.35)











Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding,





basic and diluted

44,703



40,300

