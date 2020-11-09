Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Nov 09, 2020, 17:27 ET

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("we," "our," the "Company," "Preferred Apartment Communities" or "PAC") today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Unless otherwise indicated, all per share results are reported based on the basic weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units ("Class A Units") of the Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership (our "Operating Partnership") outstanding. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Our operating results are presented below.

Preferred Apartment Communities


Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,




2020

2019

% change

2020

2019

% change















Revenues (in thousands)

$

126,697

$

120,203

5.4

%

$

381,076

$

345,561

10.3

%















Per share data:












Net income (loss) (1)

$

(0.79)

$

(0.71)



$

(6.21)

$

(2.02)




FFO (2)

$

0.17

$

0.31

(45.2)

%

$

(3.17)

$

1.06




Core FFO (2)

$

0.26

$

0.35

(25.7)

%

$

0.77

$

1.14

(32.5)

%

AFFO (2)

$

0.07

$

0.12

(41.7)

%

$

0.58

$

0.66

(12.1)

%

Dividends (3)

$

0.1750

$

0.2625

(33.3)

%

$

0.6125

$

0.785

(22.0)

%














(1) Per weighted average share of Common Stock outstanding for the periods indicated.

(2) FFO, Core FFO and AFFO results are presented per basic weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit in our Operating Partnership outstanding for the periods indicated. See Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

(3)  Per share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding.

"We are very pleased to report another quarter of operational outperformance across all of our product types, as our high quality, Sunbelt-focused portfolio of Class A multifamily, grocery-anchored retail and office, continued to be a market leader in the third quarter. Our collections of recurring rent were in excess of 99%, 96%, and 99% for our multi-housing, grocery anchored retail, and office portfolios, respectively, adjusted for deferrals. While we continue to navigate the short and long term economic and human impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe that our best-in- class asset management, combined with our suburban Sunbelt focus, and its associated broad positive economic drivers, provides stability for our portfolio, in the current environment and over the longer term.

Due to our  operational success, we were able to focus our efforts on furthering key strategic goals for PAC, which includes closing the sale of our student housing assets for approximately $478 million. With our student housing rents and occupancy outperforming prior year, we were able to harvest meaningful capital for balance sheet enhancement and for investment in suburban, Sunbelt multifamily acquisitions. In September we also put two proposals to a common stockholder vote: the approval to give common stockholders the ability to amend the Company's bylaws and to reduce the Company's call option on its Series A Redeemable Preferred stock from 10 years to 5 years. Having recently extended the date for our stockholder meeting, we are very pleased with the significant support so far for these measures which we believe are both shareholder friendly and will allow us to better manage our balance sheet and cost structure. We believe all of these efforts should ultimately help drive long term earnings growth and value creation for our stockholders," stated Joel Murphy, Preferred Apartment Communities' President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial

  • Our net loss per share was $(0.79) and $(0.71) for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Funds From Operations, or FFO, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.17 per weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding and reflects lower purchase option termination revenues, lower interest income, higher preferred dividends and a higher share count. Core FFO was $0.26 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $0.35 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and was similarly impacted by the items listed above.
  • Our FFO per share result increased to $0.17 for the third quarter 2020 from $(0.01) for the second quarter 2020; our Core FFO per share result increased to $0.26 for the third quarter 2020 from $0.22 for the second quarter 2020 and our AFFO per share result increased to $0.07 for the third quarter 2020 from $0.05 for the second quarter 2020. Core FFO increased 22.1% for the third quarter 2020 from the second quarter 2020.
  • Our Core FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 67.8% and our Core FFO payout ratio to our preferred stockholders was approximately 73.0%. (A)
  • Our AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 95.1% for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020. Our AFFO payout ratio to our preferred stockholders was approximately 90.9% for the third quarter 2020, 78.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 75.1% for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020.(A) Our AFFO payout ratios were negatively impacted by the reduced level of accrued interest received on our real estate loan investment portfolio and increased property insurance rates. We have approximately $24.8 million of accrued interest revenue on our real estate loan investment portfolio, which will positively impact AFFO when collected.
  • As of September 30, 2020, our total assets were approximately $4.7 billion. Our total assets at September 30, 2019 of approximately $5.3 billion included approximately $585.8 million of VIE mortgage pool assets attributable to other mortgage pool participants that were consolidated due to our investments in the Freddie Mac K Program. During the fourth quarter 2019 we sold our K Program investments, realizing an internal rate of return of approximately 18%. Excluding the consolidated VIE mortgage pool assets from the September 30, 2019 total, our total assets grew approximately $49.3 million.

(A) We calculate the Core FFO and AFFO payout ratios to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to Core FFO and AFFO. We calculate the Core FFO and AFFO payout ratios to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and Core FFO and AFFO. Since our operations resulted in a net loss from continuing operations for the periods presented, a payout ratio based on net loss is not calculable.  See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

 

The following chart details monthly cash collections of rental revenues before and after the effect of rent deferrals across all our

operating business lines as of November 9, 2020:




2020 Cash Collections of Recurring Rental Revenues (1)

Unadjusted for rent
deferrals:

First
quarter

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

















Multifamily

99.9

%

98.8

%

98.8

%

98.8

%

98.8

%

99.0

%

99.0

%

98.5

%

Student housing

99.9

%

97.9

%

97.0

%

97.4

%

97.0

%

98.6

%

98.8

%

98.9

%

Office

99.8

%

98.8

%

97.3

%

97.8

%

98.9

%

99.7

%

99.9

%

99.8

%

Grocery-anchored retail (2)

99.4

%

91.5

%

89.7

%

91.5

%

94.1

%

95.0

%

96.4

%

95.6

%



















2020 Cash Collections of Recurring Rental Revenues (1)

Adjusted for rent deferrals:

First
quarter

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

















Multifamily

99.9

%

99.7

%

99.5

%

98.9

%

98.9

%

99.0

%

99.0

%

98.5

%

Student housing

99.9

%

98.4

%

97.4

%

97.4

%

97.0

%

98.6

%

98.8

%

98.9

%

Office

99.8

%

99.7

%

99.8

%

99.9

%

99.8

%

99.7

%

99.9

%

99.8

%

Grocery-anchored retail (2)

99.5

%

96.8

%

95.2

%

95.7

%

96.7

%

96.0

%

97.0

%

96.5

%

















(1) Percent of revenue billed includes recurring charges for base rent, operating expense escalations, pet, garage, parking and storage rent, as well as receivables

from U.S. Government tenants, from which collection is reasonably assured.

(2) Includes an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage.

 

The following chart details monthly occupancy and percent leased rates across all our operating business lines:



2020 Monthly Occupancy and Percentages Leased



First
quarter

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

















Occupancy:















Multifamily (stabilized)

95.5

%

94.4

%

94.4

%

95.2

%

95.1

%

96.0

%

95.6

%

95.4

%

Student housing

96.1

%

96.0

%

95.8

%

95.8

%

95.9

%

95.1

%

95.3

%

95.5

%

Percent leased:















Office

96.7

%

95.9

%

96.2

%

96.2

%

96.1

%

95.9

%

95.5

%

95.4

%

Grocery-anchored retail (1)

92.6

%

92.5

%

92.5

%

92.7

%

92.8

%

92.8

%

92.5

%

92.4

%

























(1) Includes an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage.

Operational

  • Our average recurring rental revenue collections before and after any effect of rent deferrals for the third quarter 2020 were approximately 99.0% and 99.0% for multifamily communities, 99.5% and 99.8% for office properties and 95.2% and 96.5% for grocery-anchored retail properties, respectively. Rent deferments provided to our residents/tenants primarily related to a change of timing of rent payments with no significant changes to total payments or term.
  • As of September 30, 2020, we have deferred $1.5 million of retail recurring rental revenue, or approximately 3.1% cumulatively over the last two quarters. Including this deferred rent, we have accounted for 96.6% and 95.9% of third quarter and second quarter retail recurring rental revenue, respectively. In addition to the deferrals, we granted approximately $324,000 of Covid related rental abatements, or approximately 0.7% of retail recurring rental revenues cumulatively over the last two quarters. These rental abatements were generally accompanied by an increase in the tenant's lease term or the lease terms were amended to be more favorable to us. We have also reserved $928,000 or 3.4% of total retail revenues (inclusive of straight line rent) in the third quarter, increasing our total reserves to $2.5 million or 3.0% of total retail revenues year to date, which is 0.7% of total company and other property revenues. 
  • On July 31, 2020, we received approximately $18.7 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on our Palisades real estate loan investment. Included in this total was the receipt of approximately $375,000 of deferred interest revenue on the loan, which was additive to AFFO for the quarter.
  • As of September 30, 2020, the average age of our multifamily communities was approximately 6.3 years, which is the youngest in the public multifamily REIT industry.
  • As of September 30, 2020, all of our owned multifamily communities had achieved stabilization, which we define as reaching 93% physical occupancy for three full months in a quarter.

Financing and Capital Markets

  • On July 10, 2020, we closed on a refinancing of the mortgage on our Citrus Village multifamily community. The new instrument has a principal amount of $40.9 million, bears interest at a fixed rate of 2.95% per annum and matures on August 1, 2027. Monthly interest-only payments are due through August 31, 2022.
  • As of September 30, 2020, approximately 94.1% of our permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed interest rates and approximately 4.2% has variable interest rates which are capped. We believe we are well protected against potential increases in market interest rates. Our overall weighted average interest rate for our mortgage debt portfolio was 3.68% for residential properties, 4.13% for office properties and 3.91% for grocery-anchored retail properties.
  • At September 30, 2020, our leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 54.0%.
  • During the third quarter 2020, we issued and sold an aggregate of 34,603 shares of Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $31.1 million after commissions and other fees. During the third quarter 2020, we issued and sold an aggregate of 7,862 shares of Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $7.6 million after dealer manager fees. During the third quarter 2020, we issued approximately 617,000 shares of Common Stock through our ATM program, and collected net proceeds of approximately $4.5 million.
  • During the third quarter 2020, we issued a total of 42,465 shares of preferred stock and redeemed 37,391 shares of preferred stock for a net total of 5,074 shares issued.

Significant Transactions

  • On July 15, 2020, we contributed our Neapolitan Way grocery-anchored shopping center into an unconsolidated 50/50 joint venture from which we collected approximately $19.2 million of proceeds and realized a gain on the transaction of approximately $3.3 million. Subsequently, the joint venture obtained a mortgage on the property, reducing our investment to approximately $6.9 million. We retain a 50% financial and voting interest in the property.
  • On September 3, 2020, we closed on a real estate loan investment of up to approximately $20.7 million to partially finance the development and construction of a 320-unit multifamily community to be located in suburban Atlanta, Georgia. The aggregate carrying amount of our real estate loan investment portfolio was approximately $309.6 million at September 30, 2020.

Business Update Related to COVID-19

Since the onset of COVID-19, the Company has taken various actions in response to the pandemic, including offering extended rent deferral options and abatements in only very limited circumstances. While the effects and trends in the pandemic range from market to market, we continue to adjust our business operations to address the needs of our residents, tenants and associates on an asset by asset basis. Our property management and asset management teams continuously respond and adapt appropriately to any onsite, tenant and/or property management request, while following all applicable safety and social distancing guidelines as the situation continues to evolve and change. All of our multifamily communities, student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and office buildings have operated throughout the pandemic and in compliance with government-imposed COVID-19 guidelines and mandates. While we expect the impacts of COVID-19 generally to continue into 2021, the effects on our operations have been manageable and we believe this will continue barring a dramatic change in the trajectory of the pandemic.

Real Estate Assets

At September 30, 2020, our portfolio of owned real estate assets and potential additions from purchase options we held from our real estate loan investments consisted of:








Owned as of
September 30,
2020 (1)

Potential
additions from
real estate loan

investment

portfolio (2) (3)

Potential total

Residential properties:






Properties

44

12

56


Units

12,936

3,315

16,251


Beds

6,095

543

6,638


Grocery-anchored shopping centers:






Properties

54



54


Gross leasable area (square feet)

6,208,278



6,208,278


Office buildings:






Properties

9

(4)

1

10


Rentable square feet

3,169,000

195,000

3,364,000











(1)

One multifamily community, two student housing properties, two grocery-anchored shopping centers and two office

     buildings are owned through consolidated joint ventures. One grocery-anchored shopping center is an investment in


     an unconsolidated joint venture.

(2)

We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties


     from our real estate loan investment portfolio.

(3)

The Company has terminated various purchase option agreements in exchange for termination fees. These properties

     are excluded from the potential additions from our real estate loan investment portfolio.

(4)

 Excludes our 251 Armour property, comprising 35,000 rentable square feet that is under development and our 4th and

     Brevard land parcel that is slated for future development.

Same-Store Multifamily Communities Financial Data

The following chart presents same-store operating results for the Company's multifamily communities. We define our population of same-store multifamily communities as those that have achieved occupancy at or above 93% for all three consecutive months within a single quarter (stabilized) before the beginning of the prior year and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of the current year, enabling comparisons of the current year quarterly and annual reporting periods to the prior year comparative periods. The Company excludes the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. For the periods presented, same-store operating results consist of the operating results of the following multifamily communities containing an aggregate 8,694 units, or 79.6% of our multifamily units:

Aster at Lely Resort

Avenues at Cypress

Avenues at Northpointe

Citi Lakes

Lenox Village

Retreat at Lenox Village

Overton Rise

Sorrel

Venue at Lakewood Ranch

Avenues at Creekside

525 Avalon Park

Vineyards

Citrus Village

Retreat at Greystone

City Vista

Founders Village

Luxe at Lakewood Ranch

Adara at Overland Park

Summit Crossing I

Summit Crossing II

Aldridge at Town Village

City Park View

Crosstown Walk

Claiborne Crossing

Reserve at Summit Crossing

Colony at Centerpointe

Lux at Sorrel

Green Park

Vestavia Reserve

Same-store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss), as shown in the reconciliations below. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)







Three months ended:

(in thousands)

9/30/2020

9/30/2019





Net loss

$

(3,602)

$

(2,137)

Add:



Equity stock compensation

582

305

Depreciation and amortization

51,794

46,239

Interest expense

29,879

28,799

Management fees



8,611

Corporate G&A and other

7,898

1,364

Management Internalization

577

818

Provision for expected credit losses

(152)


Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees



(3,081)

Less:



Interest revenue on notes receivable

10,649

12,608

Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

609

2,546

Miscellaneous revenues

608


Income from consolidated VIEs



591

Loss from unconsolidated joint venture

(120)


Loss on extinguishment of debt

(518)

(15)

Gains on sale of real estate and land condemnation

3,310







Property net operating income

72,438

65,188

Less:



Non-same-store property revenues

(77,447)

(67,559)

Add:



Non-same-store property operating expenses

26,524

23,872




Same-store net operating income

$

21,515

$

21,501

 

Multifamily Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income











Three months ended:



(in thousands)

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

$ change

% change

Revenues:







Rental and other property revenues

$

37,383

$

37,490

$

(107)

(0.3)

%









Operating expenses:







Property operating and maintenance

6,733

7,167

(434)

(6.1)

%

Payroll

3,022

3,019

3

0.1

%

Real estate taxes and insurance

6,113

5,803

310

5.3

%

Total operating expenses

15,868

15,989

(121)

(0.8)

%









Same-store net operating income

$

21,515

$

21,501

$

14

0.1

%









Same-store average physical occupancy


95.6

%

95.6

%












Corporate level expenses related to the management and operations of the Multifamily and Student housing property portfolios are allocated on a per unit basis to Property NOI and are included in Multifamily Same Store NOI.

 

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)







Nine months ended:

(in thousands)

9/30/2020

9/30/2019





Net loss

$

(199,075)

$

(6,094)

Add:



Equity stock compensation

1,058

922

Depreciation and amortization

153,096

137,191

Interest expense

90,608

83,166

Management fees

3,099

24,649

Corporate G&A and other

23,109

4,171

Management Internalization

179,828

1,143

Provision for expected credit losses

5,463


Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees

(1,136)

(8,505)

Less:



Interest revenue on notes receivable

34,495

35,989

Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

3,750

9,980

Miscellaneous revenues

4,560

1,023

Income from consolidated VIEs



1,316

Loss from unconsolidated joint venture

(120)


Loss on extinguishment of debt

(6,674)

(84)

Gains on sale of real estate and land condemnation

3,789

751





Property net operating income

216,250

187,668

Less:



Non-same-store property revenues

(226,417)

(187,737)

Add:



Non-same-store property operating expenses

75,318

64,282




Same-store net operating income

$

65,151

$

64,213

 

Multifamily Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income











Nine months ended:



(in thousands)

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

$ change

% change

Revenues:







Rental and other property revenues

$

111,855

$

110,833

$

1,022

0.9

%









Operating expenses:







Property operating and maintenance

19,473

20,388

(915)

(4.4)

%

Payroll

8,817

8,711

106

1.2

%

Real estate taxes and insurance

18,414

17,521

893

5.1

%

Total operating expenses

46,704

46,620

84

0.2

%









Same-store net operating income

$

65,151

$

64,213

$

938

1.5

%









Corporate level expenses related to the management and operations of the Multifamily and Student housing property portfolios are allocated on a per unit basis to Property NOI and are included in Multifamily Same Store NOI.

Dividends

Quarterly Dividends on Common Stock and Class A OP Units

On August 6, 2020, we declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.175 per share for the third quarter 2020. The third quarter dividend was paid on October 15, 2020 to all stockholders of record on September 15, 2020. In conjunction with the Common Stock dividend, the Company's operating partnership declared a distribution on its Class A Units of $0.175 per unit for the third quarter 2020, which was paid on October 15, 2020 to all Class A Unit holders of record as of September 15, 2020.

Monthly Dividends on Preferred Stock

We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $33.0 million for the third quarter 2020 and represents a 6% annual yield. We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $1.2 million for the third quarter 2020 and also represents a 6% annual yield. We declared dividends totaling approximately $1.5 million on our Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, or mShares, for the third quarter 2020. The mShares have a dividend rate that escalates from 5.75% in year one of issuance to 7.50% in year eight and thereafter. We declared dividends totaling approximately $157,000 on our Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock for the third quarter 2020. The Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock has a dividend rate that escalates from 6.1% in year one of issuance to 7.1% in year ten and thereafter.

Subsequent to Quarter End

Between October 1, 2020 and October 31, 2020, we issued 13,986 shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $12.6 million after commissions and fees and we issued 2,914 shares of Series M1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $2.8 million after commissions and fees. During the same period, we redeemed 23,468 shares of Series A Preferred Stock and 862 shares of Series M Preferred Stock, or mShares.

On November 3, 2020, we announced via a press release the closing on that day of the sale of student housing assets to an unrelated third party for a sales price of $478.7 million.

On November 9, 2020, the Company adjourned its Special Meeting of Stockholders to November 19, 2020 to provide stockholders with additional time to vote on  Proposal 1 (Approval of the Articles of Amendment to the Company's charter to give bylaw access to stockholders) and Proposal 2 (Approval of the Articles of Amendment to the Company's charter to reduce the Company's call period on its Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock from 10 years to 5 years). The required vote to approve each Proposal is two-thirds of the Company's outstanding shares entitled to vote. As of November 5, 2020, approximately 65.4% of the Company's outstanding shares had been voted on Proposal 1 and Proposal 2 and, of these shares, approximately 97.9% and 95.7% had been voted in favor of Proposal 1 and Proposal 2, respectively.

On November 2, 2020, we closed on the acquisition of The Blake, a 281-unit multifamily community located in Orlando, Florida.

On November 5, 2020, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.175 per share, payable on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2020. Even though this dividend will be paid in 2021, if and to the extent this dividend is taxable, the Company intends for this dividend to be taxable in 2020.

Conference Call and Supplemental Data

We will hold our quarterly conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss our third quarter 2020 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following:

Live Conference Call Details
Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-877-883-0383
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-902-6506
Company: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
Passcode: 2463393

The live broadcast of PAC's third quarter 2020 conference call will be available online on a listen-only basis at the company's website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "News and Events" heading.  A replay of the call will be available from 3:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants. The passcode for the replay is 10149020. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

A replay of the call will be archived on PAC's' website under Investors/News and Events/Events.

2020 Guidance:  

Net income (loss) per shareWe are actively adding properties and real estate loan investments to our real estate portfolio and the specific timing of the closing of acquisitions is difficult to predict. Acquisition activity by its nature can cause material variation in our reported depreciation and amortization expense and interest income. Since net income (loss) per share is calculated net of depreciation and amortization expense, our net income (loss) results can fluctuate, possibly significantly, depending upon the timing of the closing of acquisitions. For this reason, we are unable to reasonably forecast this measure or provide a reconciliation of our projected FFO per share to this measure.

FFO per share - Due to the inherent uncertainty of the scope, duration and rapidly evolving nature of the economic and social disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have withdrawn our guidance for 2020.

AFFO, Core FFO and FFO are calculated after deductions for all preferred stock dividends. Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO, Core FFO and AFFO for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 appear in the attached report, as well as on our website using the following link:

https://investors.pacapts.com/q3-2020-quarterly-supplemental-financial-data

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)





Three months ended
September 30,

(In thousands, except per-share figures)

2020

2019

Revenues:



Rental and other property revenues


$

114,831

$

105,049

Interest income on loans and notes receivable

10,649

12,608

Interest income from related parties

609

2,546

Miscellaneous revenues

608







Total revenues

126,697

120,203





Operating expenses:



Property operating and maintenance

19,278

16,493

Property salary and benefits

6,054

5,360

Property management costs

983

3,534

Real estate taxes and insurance

16,078

14,474

General and administrative

7,898

1,364

Equity compensation to directors and executives

582

305

Depreciation and amortization

51,794

46,239

Asset management and general and administrative expense





fees to related party



8,611

Provision for expected credit losses

(152)


Management internalization expense

577

818





Total operating expenses

103,092

97,198

Waived asset management and general and administrative




expense fees



(3,081)





Net operating expenses

103,092

94,117

Operating income before gain on sale of real estate and loss from



unconsolidated joint venture

23,605

26,086

Loss from unconsolidated joint venture

(120)


Gain on sale of real estate, net

3,261


Operating income


26,746

26,086





Interest expense

29,879

28,799

Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated



VIEs from mortgage-backed pools



591

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(518)

(15)

Gain on land condemnation

49







Net loss

(3,602)

(2,137)

Consolidated net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

108

59





Net loss attributable to the Company

(3,494)

(2,078)





Dividends declared to preferred stockholders

(35,909)

(29,446)

Earnings attributable to unvested restricted stock

(96)

(5)





Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(39,499)

$

(31,529)





Net loss per share of Common Stock available to


 common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.79)

$

(0.71)





Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding,


basic and diluted

49,689

44,703

 

Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO

to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)





Three months ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per-share figures)

2020

2019








Net loss attributable to common stockholders (See note 1)

$

(39,499)

$

(31,529)








Add:

Depreciation of real estate assets

41,282

37,381

Amortization of acquired intangible assets and deferred leasing costs

9,978

8,386

Net loss attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2)

(50)

(59)

Gain on sale of real estate

(3,261)


FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders

8,450

14,179









Acquisition and pursuit costs

3



Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees (See note 3)

505

511

Payment of costs related to property refinancing

509

170

Internalization costs (See note 4)

577

818

Deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock

3,061

152

Expenses incurred on the potential call of preferred stock (See note 5)

46



Expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic (See note 6)

138


Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders

13,289

15,830






Add:

Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives

582

305

Non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses (See note 7)

(761)



Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 8)

1,288

1,168

Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets

621

472

Net loan origination fees received (See note 9)

415

148

Deferred interest income received (See note 10)

375



Amortization of lease inducements (See note 11)

448

435

Less:

Amortization of purchase option termination revenues in excess of cash received (See note 12)

(421)

(1,283)

Non-cash loan interest income (See note 10)

(3,317)

(3,763)

Cash received for sale of K Program securities in excess of noncash revenues



(281)

Cash paid for loan closing costs

(106)

(29)

Amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities and SLR (See note 13)

(4,887)

(4,293)

Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 14)

(940)

(940)

Normally recurring capital expenditures (See note 15)

(2,983)

(2,379)








AFFO attributable to common stockholders and Unitholders

$

3,603

$

5,390






Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:



Common Stock dividends



$

8,780

$

11,823

Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)

226

225

Total


$

9,006

$

12,048








Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share

$

0.1750

$

0.2625








FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding

$

0.17

$

0.31

Core FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding

$

0.26

$

0.35

AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding

$

0.07

$

0.12




Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (A)



Basic:






Common Stock

49,689

44,703

Class A Units


742

868

Common Stock and Class A Units

50,431

45,571









Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (B)

50,433

45,768








Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 548 and 20 unvested shares




 of restricted Common Stock at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

50,449

45,355

Actual Class A Units outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

742

856

Total


51,191

46,211








(A) Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership (as defined in note 2), or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively. Unitholders include recipients of awards of Class B Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class B Units, for annual service which became vested and earned and automatically converted to Class A Units. Unitholders also include the entity that contributed the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The Class A Units collectively represent an approximate 1.47% weighted average non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.

(B) Since our AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected above, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents from grants of the Class B Units, warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of restricted Common Stock and restricted stock units. The weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we recorded a net loss available to common stockholders.

See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

 

Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO

to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)





Nine months ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per-share figures)

2020

2019








Net loss attributable to common stockholders (See note 1)

$

(300,270)

$

(88,497)








Add:

Depreciation of real estate assets

122,053

109,408

Amortization of acquired intangible assets and deferred leasing costs

28,933

26,402

Net loss attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2)

(3,393)

(138)

Gain on sale of real estate

(3,261)


FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders

(155,938)

47,175

Acquisition and pursuit costs

381



Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees (See note 3)

1,711

1,491

Payment of costs related to property refinancing

7,372

594

Internalization costs (See note 4)

179,828

1,143

Deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock

6,377

371

Expenses incurred on the potential call of preferred stock (See note 5)

46



Expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic (See note 6)

586



Earnest money forfeited by prospective asset purchaser

(2,750)


Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders

37,613

50,774






Add:

Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives

1,058

922

Non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses (See note 7)

3,647



Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 8)

3,631

3,458

Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets

1,793

1,381

Net loan origination fees received (See note 9)

882

674

Deferred interest income received (See note 10)

8,652

5,078

Amortization of lease inducements (See note 11)

1,334

1,295

Amortization of purchase option termination revenues in excess of cash received (See note 12)

(96)

(2,370)

Non-operating miscellaneous revenues

2,750


Less:

Non-cash loan interest income (See note 10)

(9,445)

(10,745)

Non-cash revenues from mortgage-backed securities



(696)

Cash paid for loan closing costs

(106)

(37)

Amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities and SLR (See note 13)

(13,684)

(12,375)

Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 14)

(2,821)

(2,821)

Normally recurring capital expenditures (See note 15)

(6,525)

(5,122)








AFFO attributable to common stockholders and Unitholders

$

28,683

$

29,416






Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:



Common Stock dividends



29,895

34,599

Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)

559

683

Total


30,454

35,282








Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share

$

0.6125

$

0.785








FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding

$

(3.17)

$

1.06

Core FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding

$

0.77

$

1.14

AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding

$

0.58

$

0.66




Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (A)



Basic:






Common Stock

48,351

43,703

Class A Units


776

875

Common Stock and Class A Units

49,127

44,578









Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (B)

49,144

45,235








Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 548 and 20 unvested shares




 of restricted Common Stock at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

50,449

45,355

Actual Class A Units outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

742

856

Total


51,191

46,211








(A) Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership (as defined in note 2), or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively. Unitholders include recipients of awards of Class B Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class B Units, for annual service which became vested and earned and automatically converted to Class A Units. Unitholders also include the entity that contributed the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The Class A Units collectively represent an approximate 1.58% weighted average non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020.

(B) Since our AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected above, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents from grants of the Class B Units, warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of restricted Common Stock and restricted stock units. The weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we recorded a net loss available to common stockholders.

See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.

 

Notes to Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to

Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders


1)

Rental and other property revenues and property operating expenses for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 include activity for the properties acquired during the period only from their respective dates of acquisition. In addition, these periods include activity for the properties acquired since September 30, 2019. Rental and other property revenues and expenses for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 include activity for the acquisitions made during that period only from their respective dates of acquisition.


2)

Non-controlling interests in Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., or our Operating Partnership, consisted of a total of 742,413 Class A Units as of September 30, 2020. Included in this total are 419,228 Class A Units which were granted as partial consideration to the seller in conjunction with the seller's contribution to us on February 29, 2016 of the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The remaining Class A units were awarded primarily to our key executive officers. The Class A Units are apportioned a percentage of our financial results as non-controlling interests. The weighted average ownership percentage of these holders of Class A Units was calculated to be 1.47% and 1.90% for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.


3)

We paid loan coordination fees to Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, or our Former Manager, to reflect the administrative effort involved in arranging debt financing for acquired properties prior to the Internalization. The fees were calculated as 0.6% of the amount of any mortgage indebtedness on newly-acquired properties or refinancing and are amortized over the lives of the respective mortgage loans. This non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of Core FFO and AFFO. At September 30, 2020, aggregate unamortized loan coordination fees were approximately $12.8 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 10.2 years.


4)

This adjustment reflects the add-back of (i) consideration paid to the owners of the Former Manager and Former Sub-Manager, (ii) accretion of the discount on the deferred liability payable to the owners of the Former Manager and (iii) due diligence and pursuit costs incurred by the Company related to the internalization of the functions performed by the Former Manager.


5)

This adjustment adds back expenses incurred by us to effect an amendment of the Company's charter necessary to allow us to redeem outstanding shares of our Series A Preferred Stock beginning on the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance of the shares of Series A Preferred Stock, rather than the tenth anniversary.



6)

This additive adjustment to FFO consists of one-time costs for signage, cleaning and supplies necessary to create and maintain work environments necessary to adhere to CDC guidelines during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Since we do not expect to incur similar costs once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, we add these costs back to FFO in our calculation of Core FFO.


7)

Effective January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-03, which requires us to estimate the amount of future credit losses we expect to incur over the lives of our real estate loan investments at the inception of each loan. This loss reserve may be adjusted upward or downward over the lives of our loans and therefore the aggregate net adjustment for each period could be positive (removing the non-cash effect of a net increase in aggregate loss reserves) or negative (removing the non-cash effect of a net decrease in aggregate loss reserves) in these adjustments to FFO in calculating Core FFO.


8)

We incur loan closing costs on our existing mortgage loans, which are secured on a property-by-property basis by each of our acquired real estate assets, and also for occasional amendments to our syndicated revolving line of credit with Key Bank National Association, or our Revolving Line of Credit. Effective April 13, 2018, the maximum borrowing capacity on the Revolving Line of Credit was increased from $150 million to $200 million. These loan closing costs are also amortized over the lives of the respective loans and the Revolving Line of Credit, and this non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of AFFO. Neither we nor the Operating Partnership have any recourse liability in connection with any of the mortgage loans, nor do we have any cross-collateralization arrangements with respect to the assets securing the mortgage loans, other than security interests in 49% of the equity interests of the subsidiaries owning such assets, granted in connection with our Revolving Line of Credit, which provides for full recourse liability. At September 30, 2020, unamortized loan costs on all the Company's indebtedness were approximately $32.3 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 8.9 years.


9)

We receive loan origination fees in conjunction with the origination of certain real estate loan investments. These fees are then recognized as revenue over the lives of the applicable loans as adjustments of yield using the effective interest method. The total fees received are additive adjustments in the calculation of AFFO. Correspondingly, the amortized non-cash income is a deduction in the calculation of AFFO. Over the lives of certain loans, we accrue additional interest amounts that become due to us at the time of repayment of the loan or refinancing of the property, or when the property is sold. This non-cash interest income is subtracted from Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO. The amount of additional accrued interest becomes an additive adjustment to FFO once received from the borrower (see note 10).


10)

This adjustment reflects the receipt during the periods presented of additional interest income (described in note 9 above) which was earned and accrued on various real estate loans prior to those periods and previously deducted in our calculation of AFFO.


11)

This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of costs incurred to induce tenants to lease space in our office buildings and grocery-anchored shopping centers.



12)

Effective March 6, 2020, our purchase option on the Falls at Forsyth multifamily community was extinguished in conjunction with the loan repayment; effective January 1, 2019, we terminated our purchase options on the Sanibel Straits, Newbergh, Wiregrass and Cameron Square multifamily communities and the Solis Kennesaw student housing property; on May 7, 2018, we terminated our purchase options on the Bishop Street multifamily community and the Haven Charlotte student housing property, both of which are (or were) partially supported by real estate loan investments held by us. In exchange, we arranged to receive termination fees aggregating approximately $17.2 million from the developers, which are recorded as revenue over the period beginning on the date of election until the earlier of (i) the maturity of the real estate loan investment and (ii) the sale of the property. The receipt of the cash termination fees are an additive adjustment in our calculation of AFFO and the removal of non-cash revenue from the recognition of the termination fees are a reduction to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO; both of these adjustments are presented in a single net number within this line. For all periods presented, we had recognized termination fee revenues in excess of cash received, resulting in the negative adjustments shown to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO.



13)

This adjustment reflects straight-line rent adjustments and the reversal of the non-cash amortization of below-market and above-market lease intangibles, which were recognized in conjunction with our acquisitions and which are amortized over the estimated average remaining lease terms from the acquisition date for multifamily communities and over the remaining lease terms for grocery-anchored shopping center assets and office buildings. At September 30, 2020, the balance of unamortized below-market lease intangibles was approximately $54.5 million, which will be recognized over a weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 8.7 years.


14)

This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of deferred revenue recorded by us in conjunction with Company-owned lessee-funded tenant improvements in our office buildings.


15)

We deduct from Core FFO normally recurring capital expenditures that are necessary to maintain our assets' revenue streams in the calculation of AFFO. This adjustment also deducts from Core FFO capitalized amounts for third party costs during the period to originate or renew leases in our grocery-anchored shopping centers and office buildings. This adjustment includes approximately $28,000 and $100,000 of recurring capitalized expenditures incurred at our corporate offices during the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively. No adjustment is made in the calculation of AFFO for nonrecurring capital expenditures. See Capital Expenditures, Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio, and Office Buildings Portfolio sections for definitions of these terms.

 

See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per-share par values)

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

Assets



Real estate 




Land

$

657,286

$

635,757

Building and improvements

3,361,174

3,256,223

Tenant improvements

175,400

167,275

Furniture, fixtures, and equipment

357,010

323,381

Construction in progress

23,677

11,893

Gross real estate

4,574,547

4,394,529

Less: accumulated depreciation

(542,161)

(421,551)

Net real estate

4,032,386

3,972,978

Real estate loan investments, net

307,033

325,790

Real estate loan investments to related parties, net

2,568

23,692

Total real estate and real estate loan investments, net

4,341,987

4,322,460





Cash and cash equivalents

30,337

94,381

Restricted cash

65,690

42,872

Notes receivable

2,894

17,079

Note receivable and revolving lines of credit due from related parties

9,011

24,838

Accrued interest receivable on real estate loans

24,784

25,755

Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization

133,297

154,803

Deferred loan costs on Revolving Line of Credit, net of amortization

879

1,286

Deferred offering costs

4,721

2,147

Tenant lease inducements, net

18,655

19,607

Investment in unconsolidated joint venture

6,851


Tenant receivables and other assets

91,956

65,332

Total assets

$

4,731,062

$

4,770,560





Liabilities and equity


Liabilities


Mortgage notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and mark-to-market adjustment

$

2,765,793

$

2,567,022

Revolving line of credit

33,000


Term note payable, net of deferred loan costs



69,489

Unearned purchase option termination fees

1,164

2,859

Deferred revenue

36,909

39,722

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

66,283

42,191

Deferred liability to Former Manager

23,373


Contingent liability due to Former Manager

14,867


Accrued interest payable

8,538

8,152

Dividends and partnership distributions payable

20,971

23,519

Acquired below market lease intangibles, net of amortization

54,483

62,611

Prepaid rent, security deposits and other liabilities

34,823

20,879

Total liabilities

3,060,204

2,836,444





Commitments and contingencies




Equity



Stockholders' equity



Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 3,050 shares authorized; 2,226 and 2,161 shares




 issued; 1,991 and 2,028 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

20

20

Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized;




 103 and 5 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively




Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500 shares authorized; 106 shares




  issued; 91 and 103 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

1

1

Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized;




  13 and zero shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively




Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 400,067 shares authorized; 49,901 and 46,443 shares issued




and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

499

464

Additional paid-in capital

1,882,149

1,938,057

Accumulated (deficit) earnings


(210,218)

(7,244)

Total stockholders' equity

1,672,451

1,931,298

Non-controlling interest

(1,593)

2,818

Total equity

1,670,858

1,934,116





Total liabilities and equity

$

4,731,062

$

4,770,560

 

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Nine-month periods ended
September 30,

(In thousands)

2020

2019

Operating activities:



Net (loss) income


$

(199,075)

$

(6,094)

Reconciliation of net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization expense

153,096

137,191

Amortization of above and below market leases

(6,145)

(4,525)

Deferred revenues and other noncash revenues amortization

(3,710)

(4,720)

Purchase option termination fee amortization

(4,896)

(6,900)

Amortization of equity compensation, lease incentives and other non-cash expenses

3,027

2,414

Deferred loan cost amortization

5,177

4,752

Non-cash accrued interest income on real estate loan investments

(9,208)

(10,206)

Receipt of accrued interest income on real estate loans

10,179

2,318

Gains on sales of real estate loan investments, net



(751)

Gain on sale of real estate loan and land condemnation

(3,789)


Loss from unconsolidated joint ventures

120


Cash received for purchase option terminations

4,800

1,330

Loss on extinguishment of debt

6,674

84

Non-cash payment of interest on related party line of credit



(637)

Mortgage interest received from consolidated VIEs



(13,398)

Mortgage interest paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs



13,398

Increase in provision for expected credit losses

5,463


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


(Increase) in tenant receivables and other assets

(15,769)

(12,379)

(Increase) in tenant lease incentives

(382)

(570)

Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses

46,821

22,399

Increase in deferred liability to Former Manager

22,851


Increase in contingent liability

15,013


Decrease in accrued interest, prepaid rents and other liabilities

(249)

730

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

29,998

124,436





Investing activities:



Investments in real estate loans

(42,193)

(74,668)

Repayments of real estate loans

71,146


Notes receivable issued


(793)

(5,399)

Notes receivable repaid

15,012

2,169

Notes receivable issued and draws on lines of credit by related parties

(9,624)

(30,434)

Repayments of notes receivable and lines of credit by related parties

4,546

26,222

Sale of real estate loan investment



747

Origination fees received on real estate loan investments

882

1,347

Origination fees paid to Former Manager on real estate loan investments



(674)

Purchases of mortgage backed securities (K program), net of acquisition costs



(18,656)

Mortgage principal received from consolidated VIEs



5,024

Purchases of mortgage-backed securities



(12,278)

Proceeds from sales of mortgage-backed securities



53,445

Acquisition of properties

(185,970)

(442,415)

Proceeds from sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture

19,221


Return of capital from investment in unconsolidated joint venture

12,250


Proceeds from land condemnation

787


Receipt of insurance proceeds for capital improvements



746

Additions to real estate assets - improvements

(39,158)

(34,251)

Investment in property development

(50)


Deposits paid on acquisitions

(1,227)

(952)

Net cash used in investing activities

(155,171)

(530,027)



















Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - continued

(Unaudited)



Nine-month periods ended
September 30,

(In thousands)

2020

2019





Financing activities:



Proceeds from mortgage notes payable

377,749

329,905

Repayments of mortgage notes payable

(173,409)

(106,728)

Payments for deposits and other mortgage loan costs

(10,911)

(6,738)

Debt prepayment and other debt extinguishment costs

(5,733)


Payments to real estate loan participants



(5,223)

Proceeds from lines of credit

321,000

240,200

Payments on lines of credit

(288,000)

(247,200)

Repayment of Term Loan

(70,000)


Mortgage principal paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs



(5,024)

Proceeds from repurchase agreements



4,857

Payments for repurchase agreements



(4,857)

Proceeds from sales of preferred stock and Units, net of offering costs and redemptions

159,096

380,016

Proceeds from sales of Common Stock

4,522


Proceeds from exercises of Warrants

24

9,875

Payments for redemptions of preferred stock

(82,003)

(7,995)

Common Stock dividends paid

(33,271)

(33,617)

Preferred stock dividends and Class A Unit distributions paid

(104,428)

(81,025)

Payments for deferred offering costs

(10,669)

(3,386)

Contributions from non-controlling interests

99

2,050

Distributions to non-controlling interests

(119)


Net cash provided by financing activities

83,947

465,110




Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(41,226)

59,519

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

137,253

87,690

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

96,027

$

147,209

 

Real Estate Loan Investments

The following tables present details pertaining to our portfolio of fixed rate, interest-only real estate loan investments.

Project/Property

Location

Maturity
date

Optional
extension
date

Total loan
commitments

Carrying amount (1) as of

Current /
deferred
interest %
per annum





September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019















Residential Properties:




(in thousands)

Palisades


Northern VA

5/17/2021

N/A

$



$



$

17,250

  (2)

Wiregrass

Tampa, FL

N/A

N/A





14,976

Wiregrass Capital

Tampa, FL

N/A

N/A





4,240

Berryessa

San Jose, CA

2/13/2021

2/13/2023

137,616

123,533

115,819

8.5 / 3

The Anson

Nashville, TN

11/24/2021

11/24/2023

6,240

6,240

6,240

8.5 / 4.5

The Anson Capital

Nashville, TN

11/24/2021

11/24/2023

5,659

4,736

4,440

8.5 / 4.5

Sanibel Straights

Fort Myers, FL

2/3/2021

2/3/2022

9,416

9,416

8,846

8.5 / 5.5

Sanibel Straights Capital

Fort Myers, FL

2/3/2021

2/3/2022

6,193

6,193

5,930

8.5 / 5.5

Falls at Forsyth

Atlanta, GA

N/A

N/A





21,513

Newbergh

Atlanta, GA

1/31/2021

1/31/2022

11,749

11,749

11,699

8.5 / 5.5

Newbergh Capital

Atlanta, GA

1/31/2021

1/31/2022

6,176

6,176

5,653

8.5 / 5.5

V & Three

Charlotte, NC

8/15/2021

8/15/2022

10,336

10,335

10,336

8.5 / 5

V & Three Capital

Charlotte, NC

8/18/2021

8/18/2022

7,338

7,008

6,571

8.5 / 5

Cameron Square

Alexandria, VA

10/11/2021

10/11/2023

21,340

19,887

18,582

8.5 / 3

Cameron Square Capital

Alexandria, VA

10/11/2021

10/11/2023

8,850

8,783

8,235

8.5 / 3

Southpoint

Fredericksburg, VA

2/28/2022

2/28/2024

7,348

7,348

7,348

8.5 / 4

Southpoint Capital

Fredericksburg, VA

2/28/2022

2/28/2024

4,962

4,527

4,245

8.5 / 4

E-Town

Jacksonville, FL

6/14/2022

6/14/2023

16,697

15,519

14,550

8.5 / 3.5

Vintage

Destin, FL

3/24/2022

3/24/2024

10,763

9,529

8,932

8.5 / 4

Hidden River II

Tampa, FL

10/11/2022

10/11/2024

4,462

4,462

3,012

8.5 / 3.5

Hidden River II Capital

Tampa, FL

10/11/2022

10/11/2024

2,763

2,408

2,258

8.5 / 3.5

Kennesaw Crossing

Atlanta, GA

9/1/2023

9/1/2024

14,810

12,746

7,616

8.5 / 5.5

Vintage Horizon West

Orlando, FL

10/11/2022

10/11/2024

10,900

8,826

8,275

8.5 / 5.5

Chestnut Farms

Charlotte, NC

2/28/2025

N/A

13,372

8,968



8.5 / 5.5

Vintage Jones Franklin

Raleigh, NC

11/14/2023

5/14/2025

10,000

3,251



8.5 / 5.5

Solis Cumming Town Center

Atlanta, GA

9/3/2024

9/3/2026

20,681

1,983



8.5 / 5.5

Haven 12

Starkville, MS

11/30/2020

N/A

6,116

6,116

6,116

8.5 / 0

Solis Kennesaw II

Atlanta, GA

5/5/2022

5/5/2024

13,613

13,227

12,489

8.5 / 4















New Market Properties:













Dawson Marketplace

Atlanta, GA

N/A

N/A





12,857
















Office property:













8West

Atlanta, GA

11/29/2022

11/29/2024

19,193

10,663

4,554

8.5 / 5























$

386,593

323,629

352,582


Unamortized loan origination fees






(1,567)

(1,476)


Allowances for expected loan losses and doubtful accounts




(12,461)

(1,624)

















Carrying amount








$

309,601

$

349,482

























(1) Carrying amounts presented per loan are amounts drawn, exclusive of deferred fee revenue.

(2) On July 31, 2020, we received approximately $18.7 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loan.

We hold options or rights of first offer, but not obligations, to purchase some of the properties which are partially financed by our real estate loan investments. Certain option purchase prices may be negotiated at the time of the loan closing and are to be calculated based upon market cap rates at the time of exercise of the purchase option, with discounts up to 15 basis points (if any), depending on the loan. As of September 30, 2020, potential property acquisitions and units from projects in our real estate loan investment portfolio consisted of:




Total units
upon

Purchase option window

Project/Property

Location

completion (1)

Begin

End









Residential properties:







V & Three

Charlotte, NC

338

S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

The Anson

Nashville, TN

301

S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

Southpoint

Fredericksburg, VA

240

S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

E-Town

Jacksonville, FL

332

S + 90 days (3)

S + 150 days (3)

Vintage

Destin, FL

282

(4)

(4)

Hidden River II

Tampa, FL

204

S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

Kennesaw Crossing

Atlanta, GA

250

(5)

(5)

Vintage Horizon West

Orlando, FL

340

(4)

(4)

Solis Chestnut Farm

Charlotte, NC

256

(5)

(5)

Vintage Jones Franklin

Raleigh, NC

277

(4)

(4)

Solis Kennesaw II

Atlanta, GA

175

(6)

(6)

Solis Cumming Town Center

Atlanta, GA

320

(5)

(5)









Office property:







8West

Atlanta, GA

(7)

(7)

(7)












3,315














(1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our

real estate loan investment portfolio.


(2) The option period window begins and ends at the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy

rate by the underlying property.

(3) The option period window begins on the earlier of June 21, 2024 and the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of

a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property.

(4) The option period window begins on the later of one year following receipt of final certificate of occupancy or 90 days beyond

the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property and ends 60 days beyond the option period beginning date.

(5) We hold a right of first offer on the property.

(6) The option period begins on October 1 of the second academic year following project completion and ends on the following

December 31. The developer may elect to expedite the option period to begin December 1, 2020 and end on December 31, 2020.

(7) The project plans are for the construction of a class A office building consisting of approximately 195,000 rentable square feet;

our purchase option window opens 90 days following the achievement of 90% lease commencement and ends on November 30,

2024 (subject to adjustment). Our purchase option is at the to-be-agreed-upon market value. In the event the property is sold to a

third party, we would be due a fee based on a minimum multiple of 1.15 times the total commitment amount of the real estate loan

investment, less the amounts actually paid by the borrower, up to and including payment of accrued interest and repayment of

principal at the time of the sale.

 

Mortgage Indebtedness

The following table presents certain details regarding our mortgage notes payable:




Principal balance as of







Acquisition/
refinancing
date

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

Maturity
date

Interest
rate


Basis point
spread over
1 Month
LIBOR

 

Interest only
through date (1)














Multifamily communities:

(in thousands)







Summit Crossing

10/31/2017

$

37,115

$

37,651

11/1/2024

3.99

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Summit Crossing II

6/30/2020

20,700

13,221

7/1/2030

2.94

%

278

7/31/2022

Vineyards

9/26/2014

32,877

33,382

10/1/2021

3.68

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Avenues at Cypress

6/30/2020

28,366

20,704

7/1/2027

2.96

%

Fixed rate

7/31/2022

Avenues at Northpointe

6/29/2020

33,546

26,313

7/1/2027

2.79

%

Fixed rate

7/31/2022

Venue at Lakewood Ranch

6/30/2020

36,555

28,076

7/1/2030

2.99

%

Fixed rate

7/31/2022

Aster at Lely Resort

6/29/2020

50,400

31,094

7/1/2030

2.95

%

Fixed rate

7/31/2022

CityPark View

6/25/2020

29,000

20,089

7/1/2030

2.75

%

Fixed rate

7/31/2023

Avenues at Creekside

7/31/2015

38,251

38,871

8/1/2024

1.76

%

160

N/A

Citi Lakes

7/29/2019

40,517

41,079

8/1/2029

3.66

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Stone Creek

6/22/2017

19,539

19,800

7/1/2052

3.22

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Lenox Village Town Center

2/28/2019

38,335

38,813

3/1/2029

4.34

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Retreat at Lenox

12/21/2015

16,844

17,114

1/1/2023

4.04

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Overton Rise

2/1/2016

37,818

38,428

8/1/2026

3.98

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Village at Baldwin Park

7/31/2020

69,881

70,607

1/1/2054

3.59

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Crosstown Walk

6/30/2020

46,500

30,246

7/1/2027

2.92

%

Fixed rate

7/31/2022

525 Avalon Park

6/15/2017

63,580

64,519

7/1/2024

3.98

%

Fixed rate

N/A

City Vista

7/1/2016

33,126

33,674

7/1/2026

3.68

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Sorrel

8/24/2016

30,921

31,449

9/1/2023

3.44

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Citrus Village

7/10/2020

40,900

28,796

8/1/2027

2.95

%

Fixed rate

8/31/2022

Retreat at Greystone

11/21/2017

33,597

34,053

12/1/2024

4.31

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Founders Village

3/31/2017

29,781

30,202

4/1/2027

4.31

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Claiborne Crossing

4/26/2017

25,615

25,948

6/1/2054

2.89

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Luxe at Lakewood Ranch

7/26/2017

37,112

37,662

8/1/2027

3.93

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Adara at Overland Park

9/27/2017

30,178

30,624

4/1/2028

3.90

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Aldridge at Town Village

10/31/2017

36,066

36,569

11/1/2024

4.19

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Reserve at Summit Crossing

9/29/2017

18,992

19,276

10/1/2024

3.87

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Overlook at Crosstown Walk

11/21/2017

21,144

21,450

12/1/2024

3.95

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Colony at Centerpointe

12/20/2017

31,616

32,120

10/1/2026

3.68

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Lux at Sorrel

1/9/2018

30,022

30,474

2/1/2030

3.91

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Green Park

2/28/2018

37,973

38,525

3/10/2028

4.09

%

Fixed rate

N/A

The Lodge at Hidden River

9/27/2018

40,384

40,903

10/1/2028

4.32

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Vestavia Reserve

11/9/2018

36,671

37,130

12/1/2030

4.40

%

Fixed rate

N/A

CityPark View South

11/15/2018

23,479

23,767

6/1/2029

4.51

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Artisan at Viera

8/8/2019

39,287

39,824

9/1/2029

3.93

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Five Oaks at Westchase

10/17/2019

30,978

31,448

11/1/2031

3.27

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Horizon at Wiregrass Ranch

4/23/2020

51,636



5/1/2030

2.90

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Parkside at the Beach

4/30/2020

45,037



5/1/2030

2.95

%

Fixed rate

N/A














Total multifamily communities

1,344,339

1,173,901






















Grocery-anchored shopping centers:

Spring Hill Plaza

9/17/2019

8,016

8,167

10/1/2031

3.72

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Parkway Town Centre

9/17/2019

7,917

8,067

10/1/2031

3.72

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Woodstock Crossing

8/8/2014

2,833

2,877

9/1/2021

4.71

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Deltona Landings

8/16/2019

6,178

6,289

9/1/2029

4.18

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Powder Springs

8/13/2019

7,800

7,951

9/1/2029

3.65

%

Fixed rate

(3)

Barclay Crossing

8/16/2019

6,124

6,233

9/1/2029

4.18

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Parkway Centre

8/16/2019

4,450

4,530

9/1/2029

4.18

%

Fixed rate

N/A

The Market at Salem Cove

10/6/2014

8,936

9,075

11/1/2024

4.21

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Independence Square

8/27/2015

11,253

11,455

9/1/2022

3.93

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Royal Lakes Marketplace

4/12/2019

9,403

9,572

5/1/2029

4.29

%

Fixed rate

N/A

The Overlook at Hamilton Place

12/22/2015

19,195

19,509

1/1/2026

4.19

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Summit Point

10/30/2015

11,213

11,494

11/1/2022

3.57

%

Fixed rate

N/A

East Gate Shopping Center

4/29/2016

5,158

5,277

5/1/2026

3.97

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Fury's Ferry

4/29/2016

5,959

6,096

5/1/2026

3.97

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Rosewood Shopping Center

4/29/2016

4,002

4,095

5/1/2026

3.97

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Southgate Village

4/29/2016

7,115

7,279

5/1/2026

3.97

%

Fixed rate

N/A

The Market at Victory Village

5/16/2016

8,792

8,911

9/11/2024

4.40

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Wade Green Village

4/7/2016

7,530

7,655

5/1/2026

4.00

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Lakeland Plaza

7/15/2016

26,842

27,459

8/1/2026

3.85

%

Fixed rate

N/A

University Palms

8/8/2016

12,129

12,421

9/1/2026

3.45

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Cherokee Plaza

4/12/2019

24,427

24,867

5/1/2027

4.28

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Sandy Plains Exchange

8/8/2016

8,473

8,676

9/1/2026

3.45

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Thompson Bridge Commons

8/8/2016

11,326

11,599

9/1/2026

3.45

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Heritage Station

8/8/2016

8,383

8,585

9/1/2026

3.45

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Oak Park Village

8/8/2016

8,651

8,859

9/1/2026

3.45

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Shoppes of Parkland

8/8/2016

15,489

15,702

9/1/2023

4.67

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Champions Village

10/18/2016

27,400

27,400

11/1/2021

3.25

%

300

(4)

11/1/2021

Castleberry-Southard

4/21/2017

10,791

10,959

5/1/2027

3.99

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Rockbridge Village

6/6/2017

13,383

13,597

7/5/2027

3.73

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Irmo Station

7/26/2017

9,829

10,038

8/1/2030

3.94

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Maynard Crossing

8/25/2017

17,079

17,449

9/1/2032

3.74

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Woodmont Village

9/8/2017

8,153

8,320

10/1/2027

4.13

%

Fixed rate

N/A

West Town Market

9/22/2017

8,321

8,503

10/1/2025

3.65

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Crossroads Market

12/5/2017

17,746

18,112

1/1/2030

3.95

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Anderson Central

3/16/2018

11,320

11,539

4/1/2028

4.32

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Greensboro Village

5/22/2018

8,093

8,250

6/1/2028

4.20

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Governors Towne Square

5/22/2018

10,768

10,976

6/1/2028

4.20

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Conway Plaza

6/29/2018

9,419

9,549

7/5/2028

4.29

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Brawley Commons

7/6/2018

17,632

17,963

8/1/2028

4.36

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Hollymead Town Center

12/21/2018

26,296

26,758

1/1/2029

4.64

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Gayton Crossing

1/17/2019

17,379

17,679

2/1/2029

4.71

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Free State Shopping Center

5/28/2019

45,763

46,391

6/1/2029

3.99

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Polo Grounds Mall

6/12/2019

13,047

13,227

7/1/2034

3.93

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Disston Plaza

6/12/2019

17,661

17,905

7/1/2034

3.93

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Fairfield Shopping Center

8/16/2019

19,750

19,750

8/16/2026

2.21

%

205

8/16/2022

Berry Town Center

11/14/2019

11,852

12,025

12/1/2034

3.49

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Hanover Shopping Center

12/19/2019

31,417

32,000

12/19/2026

3.62

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Wakefield Crossing

1/29/2020

7,777



2/1/2032

3.66

%

Fixed rate

N/A














Total grocery-anchored shopping centers (5)

618,470

621,090






















Student housing properties:












North by Northwest

6/1/2016

30,594

31,209

10/1/2022

4.02

%

Fixed rate

N/A

SoL

10/31/2018

35,238

35,656

11/1/2028

4.71

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Stadium Village

10/27/2017

44,561

45,228

11/1/2024

3.80

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Ursa

12/18/2017



31,400

1/5/2020

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Tradition

5/10/2018

30,000

30,000

6/6/2021

5.45

%

375

(6)

6/6/2021

Knightshade

5/31/2018

47,125

47,125

9/1/2025

4.09

%

Fixed rate

9/30/2020

The Bloc

6/27/2018

28,966

28,966

7/9/2021

5.25

%

355

(7)

7/9/2021














Total student housing properties

216,484

249,584






















Office buildings:

Brookwood Center

8/29/2016

30,124

30,716

9/10/2031

3.52

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Galleria 75

11/4/2016

5,184

5,340

7/1/2022

4.25

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Three Ravinia

12/30/2016

115,500

115,500

1/1/2042

4.46

%

Fixed rate

1/31/2022

Westridge at La Cantera

11/13/2017

50,801

51,834

12/10/2028

4.10

%

Fixed rate

N/A

Armour Yards

1/29/2018

39,600

40,000

2/1/2028

4.10

%

Fixed rate

N/A

150 Fayetteville

7/31/2018

114,243

114,400

8/10/2028

4.27

%

Fixed rate

9/9/2020

Capitol Towers

12/20/2018

123,252

124,814

1/10/2037

4.60

%

Fixed rate

N/A

CAPTRUST Tower

7/25/2019

82,650

82,650

8/1/2029

3.61

%

Fixed rate

7/31/2029

Morrocroft Centre

3/19/2020

70,000



4/10/2033

3.40

%

Fixed rate

4/10/2025

251 Armour Yards (8)

1/22/2020

3,522



1/22/2025

4.50

%

Fixed rate

1/21/2023














Total office buildings

634,876

565,254








Grand total

2,814,169

2,609,829








Less: deferred loan costs

(44,338)

(38,185)








Less: below market debt adjustment

(4,038)

(4,622)








Mortgage notes, net

$

2,765,793

$

2,567,022








 

Footnotes to Mortgage Notes Table


(1) Following the indicated interest only period (where applicable), monthly payments of accrued interest and principal are based on a 25 to 35-year amortization period through the maturity date.

(2)  The mortgage instrument was assumed as part of the sales transaction; the 1 Month LIBOR index is capped at 5.0%, resulting in a cap on the combined rate of 6.6%. 


(3) The mortgage has interest-only payment terms for the periods of June 1, 2023 through May 1, 2024 and from June 1, 2028 through May 1, 2029.

(4) The interest rate has a floor of 3.25%.

(5) Excludes mortgage debt on the Neapolitan Way grocery-anchored shopping center, which is held in an unconsolidated joint venture.

(6) The interest rate has a floor of 5.45%.

(7) The interest rate has a floor of 5.25%.

(8) A construction loan financing redevelopment of the property.

 

Multifamily Communities

As of September 30, 2020, our multifamily community portfolio consisted of the following properties:









Three months ended
September 30, 2020

Property

Location

Number of

units

Average unit

size (sq. ft.)

Average

physical

occupancy

Average rent

per unit












Same-Store Communities:










Aldridge at Town Village

Atlanta, GA

300

969

96.1

%

$

1,409

Green Park

Atlanta, GA

310

985

96.7

%

$

1,483

Overton Rise

Atlanta, GA

294

1,018

97.6

%

$

1,593

Summit Crossing I

Atlanta, GA

345

1,034

97.6

%

$

1,242

Summit Crossing II

Atlanta, GA

140

1,100

97.9

%

$

1,337

The Reserve at Summit Crossing

Atlanta, GA

172

1,002

95.5

%

$

1,374

Avenues at Cypress

Houston, TX

240

1,170

95.8

%

$

1,454

Avenues at Northpointe

Houston, TX

280

1,167

95.4

%

$

1,408

Vineyards

Houston, TX

369

1,122

95.1

%

$

1,205

Avenues at Creekside

San Antonio, TX

395

974

95.6

%

$

1,201

Aster at Lely Resort

Naples, FL

308

1,071

94.0

%

$

1,438

Sorrel

Jacksonville, FL

290

1,048

94.9

%

$

1,336

Lux at Sorrel

Jacksonville, FL

265

1,025

95.1

%

$

1,394

525 Avalon Park

Orlando, FL

487

1,394

94.4

%

$

1,512

Citi Lakes

Orlando, FL

346

984

94.0

%

$

1,465

Luxe at Lakewood Ranch

Sarasota, FL

280

1,105

96.0

%

$

1,492

Venue at Lakewood Ranch

Sarasota, FL

237

1,001

92.3

%

$

1,536

Crosstown Walk

Tampa, FL

342

1,070

96.0

%

$

1,334

Overlook at Crosstown Walk

Tampa, FL

180

986

96.9

%

$

1,404

Citrus Village

Tampa, FL

296

980

95.6

%

$

1,336

Lenox Village

Nashville, TN

273

906

95.5

%

$

1,319

Regent at Lenox

Nashville, TN

18

1,072

98.1

%

$

1,359

Retreat at Lenox

Nashville, TN

183

773

96.0

%

$

1,254

CityPark View

Charlotte, NC

284

948

96.0

%

$

1,169

CityPark View South

Charlotte, NC

200

1,005

93.7

%

$

1,283

Colony at Centerpointe

Richmond, VA

255

1,149

98.3

%

$

1,383

Founders Village

Williamsburg, VA

247

1,070

96.1

%

$

1,397

Retreat at Greystone

Birmingham, AL

312

1,100

97.0

%

$

1,356

Vestavia Reserve

Birmingham, AL

272

1,113

97.1

%

$

1,561

Adara Overland Park

Kansas City, KS

260

1,116

94.6

%

$

1,403

Claiborne Crossing

Louisville, KY

242

1,204

97.1

%

$

1,342

City Vista

Pittsburgh, PA

272

1,023

92.4

%

$

1,450













Total/Average Same-Store Communities


8,694


95.6

%














Stabilized Communities:










Stone Creek

Houston, TX

246

852

94.4

%

$

1,203

Artisan at Viera

Melbourne, FL

259

1,070

94.3

%

$

1,694

Village at Baldwin Park

Orlando, FL

528

1,069

94.9

%

$

1,677

Parkside at the Beach

Panama City Beach, FL

288

1,041

95.5

%

$

1,398

Lodge at Hidden River

Tampa, FL

300

980

95.4

%

$

1,387

Five Oaks at Westchase

Tampa, FL

218

983

94.6

%

$

1,510

Wiregrass Ranch

Tampa, FL

392

973

96.9

%

$

1,479













Total/Average Stabilized Communities


2,231


95.6

%














Total multifamily community units


10,925


















For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.6%. We calculate average same-store physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of each year. We exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We believe "Same Property" information is useful as it allows both management and investors to gauge our management effectiveness via comparisons of financial and operational results between interim and annual periods for those subsets of multifamily communities owned for current and prior comparative periods.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, our average stabilized physical occupancy was 95.6%. We calculate average stabilized physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, our average economic occupancy was 95.4%. We define average economic occupancy as market rent reduced by vacancy losses, expressed as a percentage. All of our multifamily properties are included in these calculations except for properties which are not yet stabilized (which we define as properties having first achieved 93% physical occupancy for three full months in a quarter), properties which are owned for less than the entire reporting period and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses or are adding additional phases. We also exclude properties which are currently being marketed for sale, of which we had none at September 30, 2020. Average economic occupancy is useful both to management and investors as a gauge of our effectiveness in realizing the full revenue generating potential of our multifamily communities given market rents and occupancy rates.All of our multifamily communities were stabilized for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.

Student Housing Properties

 

As of September 30, 2020, our student housing portfolio consisted of the following properties:











Three months ended
September 30, 2020

Property

Location

Number of units

Number of beds

Average unit

size (sq. ft.)

Average

physical

occupancy

Average rent

per bed

Student housing properties:













North by Northwest


Tallahassee, FL

219

679

1,250

92.2

%

$

696

SoL  

Tempe, AZ

224

639

1,296

99.3

%

$

740

Stadium Village (1)

Atlanta, GA

198

792

1,466

93.0

%

$

721

Ursa (1)

Waco, TX

250

840

1,634

98.6

%

$

600

The Tradition

College Station, TX

427

808

539

92.6

%

$

567

Knightshade


Orlando, FL

221

894

2,036

95.8

%

$

787

The Bloc

Lubbock, TX

140

556

1,394

93.5

%

$

523

Rush


Charlotte, NC

332

887

1,224

97.7

%

$

765













Total/Average


2,011

6,095


95.4

%

$

681

(1) The Company acquired and owns an approximate 99% equity interest in a joint venture which owns both Stadium Village and Ursa.

 

Capital Expenditures

We regularly incur capital expenditures related to our owned multifamily communities and student housing properties. Capital expenditures may be nonrecurring and discretionary, as part of a strategic plan intended to increase a property's value and corresponding revenue-generating ability, or may be normally recurring and necessary to maintain the income streams and present value of a property. Certain capital expenditures may be budgeted and reserved for upon acquiring a property as initial expenditures necessary to bring a property up to our standards or to add features or amenities that we believe make the property a compelling value to prospective residents in its individual market. These budgeted nonrecurring capital expenditures in connection with an acquisition are funded from the capital source(s) for the acquisition and are not dependent upon subsequent property operating cash flows for funding.  Since the onset of COVID, all nonrecurring and discretionary capital expenditures have been reviewed individually and approved on as needed basis.  There are regular recurring and life safety/operational capital expenditures which remain necessary for the continued normal operation of our properties.  These have continued without interruption.         

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, our capital expenditures for student housing properties consisted

of:




Capital Expenditures - Multifamily Communities



Recurring


Non-recurring


Total

(in thousands, except per-unit figures)

Amount

Per Unit

Amount

Per Unit

Amount

Per Unit

Appliances

$

178

$

16.28

$



$



$

178

$

16.28

Carpets

531

48.90





531

48.90

Wood / vinyl flooring

42

3.94

125

11.51

167

15.45

Mini blinds and ceiling fans

72

6.66





72

6.66

Fire safety





220

20.40

220

20.40

HVAC

254

23.49





254

23.49

Computers, equipment, misc.

25

2.22

109

10.08

134

12.30

Elevators





25

2.24

25

2.24

Exterior painting





53

4.24

53

4.24

Leasing office and other common amenities 

11

1.02

292

26.88

303

27.90

Major structural projects 





1,073

99.80

1,073

99.80

Cabinets and countertop upgrades





416

38.66

416

38.66

Landscaping and fencing





15

1.09

15

1.09

Parking lot





36

3.32

36

3.32

Signage and sanitation





58

5.37

58

5.37

Totals

$

1,113

$

102.51

$

2,422

$

223.59

$

3,535

$

326.10

 

               

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, our capital expenditures for student housing properties consisted

of:




Capital Expenditures - Student Housing Properties



Recurring


Non-recurring


Total

(in thousands, except per-bed figures)

Amount

Per Bed

Amount

Per Bed

Amount

Per Bed

Appliances

$

49

$

8.16

$



$



$

49

$

8.16

Carpets

198

32.45





198

32.45

Wood / vinyl flooring

9

1.50





9

1.50

Mini blinds and ceiling fans

17

2.81





17

2.81

Fire safety





41

6.76

41

6.76

HVAC

101

16.52





101

16.52

Computers, equipment, misc.

42

6.94

58

9.54

100

16.48

Elevators












Exterior painting












Leasing office and other common amenities 





46

7.68

46

7.68

Major structural projects 





150

24.49

150

24.49

Cabinets and counter top upgrades





8

1.26

8

1.26

Landscaping and fencing












Parking lot





5

0.88

5

0.88

Signage and sanitation





14

2.17

14

2.17

Unit furniture

127

20.72





127

20.72

Totals

$

543

$

89.10

$

322

$

52.78

$

865

$

141.88

 

               

Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio

As of September 30, 2020, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio consisted of the following properties:

Property name

Location

Year built

GLA (1)

Percent leased

Grocery anchor

tenant










Castleberry-Southard

 Atlanta, GA

2006

80,018

100.0

%

 Publix

Cherokee Plaza

 Atlanta, GA

1958

102,864

100.0

%

Kroger

Governors Towne Square

 Atlanta, GA

2004

68,658

95.9

%

 Publix

Lakeland Plaza

 Atlanta, GA


1990

301,711

95.3

%

Sprouts

Powder Springs

 Atlanta, GA


1999

77,853

92.5

%

 Publix

Rockbridge Village

 Atlanta, GA


2005

102,432

84.4

%

 Kroger

Roswell Wieuca Shopping Center

 Atlanta, GA


2007

74,370

100.0

%

 The Fresh Market

Royal Lakes Marketplace

 Atlanta, GA


2008

119,493

93.9

%

 Kroger

Sandy Plains Exchange

 Atlanta, GA


1997

72,784

93.8

%

Publix

Summit Point

 Atlanta, GA


2004

111,970

88.2

%

 Publix

Thompson Bridge Commons

 Atlanta, GA


2001

92,587

97.5

%

Kroger

Wade Green Village

 Atlanta, GA


1993

74,978

88.7

%

 Publix

Woodmont Village

 Atlanta, GA


2002

85,639

97.2

%

Kroger

Woodstock Crossing

 Atlanta, GA


1994

66,122

100.0

%

 Kroger

East Gate Shopping Center

 Augusta, GA


1995

75,716

92.2

%

 Publix

Fury's Ferry

 Augusta, GA


1996

70,458

98.0

%

 Publix

Parkway Centre

 Columbus, GA


1999

53,088

95.1

%

 Publix

Greensboro Village

 Nashville, TN


2005

70,203

98.3

%

 Publix

Spring Hill Plaza

 Nashville, TN


2005

66,693

100.0

%

 Publix

Parkway Town Centre

 Nashville, TN


2005

65,587

100.0

%

 Publix

The Market at Salem Cove

 Nashville, TN


2010

62,356

100.0

%

 Publix

The Market at Victory Village

 Nashville, TN


2007

71,300

97.9

%

 Publix

The Overlook at Hamilton Place

 Chattanooga, TN


1992

213,095

99.3

%

 The Fresh Market

Shoppes of Parkland

 Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

2000

145,720

100.0

%

BJ's Wholesale Club

Crossroads Market

 Naples, FL

1993

126,895

100.0

%

Publix

Neapolitan Way (5)

 Naples, FL

1985

137,580

90.6

%

Publix

Berry Town Center

 Orlando, FL


2003

99,441

84.2

%

Publix

Deltona Landings

 Orlando, FL


1999

59,966

98.4

%

 Publix

University Palms

 Orlando, FL


1993

99,172

98.9

%

Publix

Disston Plaza

 Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL


1954

129,150

97.5

%

Publix

Barclay Crossing

 Tampa, FL


1998

54,958

100.0

%

 Publix

Polo Grounds Mall

 West Palm Beach, FL

1966

130,285

100.0

%

Publix

Kingwood Glen

 Houston, TX


1998

103,397

97.1

%

 Kroger

Independence Square

 Dallas, TX


1977

140,218

86.1

%

 Tom Thumb

Midway Market

 Dallas, TX


2002

85,599

90.3

%

Kroger

Oak Park Village

 San Antonio, TX

1970

64,855

100.0

%

H.E.B.

Irmo Station

 Columbia, SC


1980

99,384

90.8

%

Kroger

Rosewood Shopping Center

 Columbia, SC


2002

36,887

93.5

%

 Publix

Anderson Central

 Greenville Spartanburg, SC


1999

223,211

93.3

%

 Walmart

Fairview Market

 Greenville Spartanburg, SC


1998

46,303

97.0

%

Aldi

Brawley Commons

 Charlotte, NC


1997

122,028

99.2

%

 Publix

West Town Market

 Charlotte, NC


2004

67,883

97.7

%

Harris Teeter

Heritage Station

 Raleigh, NC

2004

72,946

100.0

%

Harris Teeter

Maynard Crossing

 Raleigh, NC


1996

122,781

92.7

%

Harris Teeter

Wakefield Crossing

 Raleigh, NC


2001

75,927

98.2

%

Food Lion

Southgate Village

 Birmingham, AL


1988

75,092

96.8

%

 Publix

Hollymead Town Center

 Charlottesville, VA

2005

158,807

92.8

%

Harris Teeter

Free State Shopping Center

 Washington, DC

1970

264,152

97.3

%

Giant















4,922,612

95.6

%

Redevelopment properties:








Champions Village

 Houston, TX


1973

383,346

78.8

%

Randalls

Sweetgrass Corner

 Charleston, SC


1999

89,124

29.1

%

(2)

Conway Plaza

 Orlando, FL


1966

117,705

83.4

%

Publix

Hanover Center (4)

 Wilmington, NC

1954

305,346

93.5

%

Harris Teeter

Gayton Crossing

 Richmond, VA

1983

158,316

(3)

78.7

%

Kroger

Fairfield Shopping Center (4)

Virginia Beach, VA

1985

231,829

86.5

%

Food Lion















1,285,666

80.6

%

Grand total/weighted average



6,208,278

92.5

%

 

(1)

Gross leasable area, or GLA, represents the total amount of property square footage that can be leased to tenants.

(2)

Bi-Lo (the former anchor tenant) had extended their term through April 30, 2019 and had no further right or option to extend their lease.

(3)

The GLA figure shown excludes the GLA of the Kroger store, which is owned by others.

(4)

Property is owned through a consolidated joint venture.

(5) 

Investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage.

As of September 30, 2020, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio was 92.5% leased. We define percent leased as the percentage of gross leasable area that is leased, including non-cancelable lease agreements that have been signed which have not yet commenced. This metric is used by management to gauge the extent to which our grocery-anchored shopping centers are delivering their total potential rental and other revenues.

Details regarding lease expirations (assuming no exercises of tenant renewal options) within our grocery-anchored

shopping center portfolio as of September 30, 2020 were:



Totals


Number of

leases

Leased

GLA


Percent of

leased GLA







Month to
month

15

26,829

0.5

%

2020

28

65,785

1.2

%

2021

163

543,700

9.5

%

2022

179

623,975

10.9

%

2023

141

675,024

11.8

%

2024

126

1,157,997

20.2

%

2025

115

961,966

16.8

%

2026

37

311,271

5.4

%

2027

29

204,881

3.6

%

2028

29

359,151

6.3

%

2029

25

151,566

2.6

%

2030 +

33

658,168

11.2

%







Total

920

5,740,313

5740313

100.0

%

The Company's grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio contained the following anchor tenants as of September

30, 2020:

Tenant

GLA

Percent of

total GLA

Publix

1,179,030

19.0%

Kroger

581,593

9.4%

Harris Teeter

273,273

4.4%

Wal-Mart

183,211

3.0%

BJ's Wholesale Club

108,532

1.7%

Food Lion

76,523

1.2%

Giant

73,149

1.2%

Randall's

61,604

1.0%

H.E.B

54,844

0.9%

Tom Thumb

43,600

0.7%

The Fresh Market

43,321

0.7%

Sprouts

29,855

0.5%

Aldi

23,622

0.4%





Total


2,732,157

44.1%





The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 will present income statements of New Market Properties, LLC within the Results of Operations section of Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

Second-generation capital expenditures within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio by property for the third quarter 2020 totaled approximately $1.1 million. Second-generation capital expenditures exclude those expenditures made in our grocery-anchored shopping center and office building portfolios (i) to lease space to "first generation" tenants (i.e. leasing capital for existing vacancies and known move-outs at the time of acquisition), (ii) to bring recently acquired properties up to our ownership standards, and (iii) for property redevelopments and repositioning.

Office Building Portfolio

As of September 30, 2020, our office building portfolio consisted of the following properties:

Property Name

Location

GLA

Percent leased

Three Ravinia

Atlanta, GA

814,000

95

%

150 Fayetteville

Raleigh, NC

560,000

91

%

Capitol Towers

Charlotte, NC

479,000

98

%

CAPTRUST Tower

Raleigh, NC

300,000

99

%

Westridge at La Cantera

San Antonio, TX

258,000

100

%

Morrocroft Centre

Charlotte, NC

291,000

92

%

Armour Yards

Atlanta, GA

187,000

91

%

Brookwood Center

Birmingham, AL

169,000

100

%

Galleria 75

Atlanta, GA

111,000

97

%







Total/Average


3,169,000

96

%







 

The Company's office building portfolio includes the following significant tenants:







Rentable square
footage

Percent of
Annual Base
Rent

Annual Base
Rent (in
thousands)

InterContinental Hotels Group

520,000

14.2

%

$

12,276

Albemarle

162,000

6.7

%

5,727

CapFinancial

105,000

4.3

%

3,733

USAA

129,000

3.7

%

3,196

Vericast

129,000

3.4

%

2,953








Total

1,045,000

32.3

%

$

27,885

 

The Company defines Annual Base Rent as the current monthly base rent annualized under the respective leases.

The Company's leased square footage of its office building portfolio expires according to the following schedule:

Office building portfolio




Percent of

Year of lease

expiration

Rented square

rented

feet

square feet

2020

48,000

1.6

%

2021

224,000

7.5

%

2022

112,000

3.7

%

2023

127,000

4.3

%

2024

268,000

9.0

%

2025

255,000

8.5

%

2026

266,000

8.9

%

2027

328,000

11.0

%

2028

239,000

8.0

%

2029

57,000

1.9

%

2030+

1,064,000

35.6

%





Total

2,988,000

100.0

%

The Company recognized second-generation capital expenditures within its office building portfolio of approximately $211,000 during the third quarter 2020.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

We disclose FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI, each of which meet the definition of a "non-GAAP financial measure", as set forth in Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. As a result we are required to include in this filing a statement of why the Company believes that presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. The non-GAAP measures of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI should be compared with our reported net income or net loss and considered in addition to cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP.

Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("FFO")

FFO is one of the most commonly utilized Non-GAAP measures currently in practice. In its 2002 "White Paper on Funds From Operations," which was restated in 2018, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, standardized the definition of how Net income/loss should be adjusted to arrive at FFO, in the interests of uniformity and comparability. We have adopted the NAREIT definition for computing FFO as a meaningful supplemental gauge of our operating results, and as is most often presented by other REIT industry participants.

The NAREIT definition of FFO (and the one reported by the Company) is:

Net income/loss, excluding:

  • depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
  • gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets;
  • gains and losses from change in control and
  • impairment writedowns of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. 

Not all companies necessarily utilize the standardized NAREIT definition of FFO, so caution should be taken in comparing the Company's reported FFO results to those of other companies. The Company's FFO results are comparable to the FFO results of other companies that follow the NAREIT definition of FFO and report these figures on that basis. FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders.

Core Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("Core FFO")

The Company makes adjustments to FFO to remove costs incurred and revenues recorded that are singular in nature and outside the normal operations of the Company and portray its primary operational results. The Company calculates Core FFO as: 

FFO, plus:

  • acquisition and pursuit (dead deal) costs;
  • Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees;
  • losses on debt extinguishments or refinancing costs;
  • internalization costs;
  • expenses incurred on the potential call of preferred stock;
  • deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock;
  • Expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic; and

Less:

  • earnest money forfeitures by prospective asset purchasers.

Core FFO figures reported by us may not be comparable to Core FFO figures reported by other companies. We utilize Core FFO as a supplemental measure of the operating performance of our portfolio of real estate assets. We believe Core FFO is useful to investors as a supplemental gauge of our operating performance and may be useful in comparing our operating performance with other real estate companies. Since our calculation of Core FFO removes costs incurred and revenues recorded that are often singular in nature and outside the normal operations of the Company, we believe it improves comparability to investors in assessing our core operating results across periods. Core FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders.

Adjusted Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("AFFO")

AFFO makes further adjustments to Core FFO results in order to arrive at a more refined measure of operating and financial performance. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. The Company calculates AFFO as:

Core FFO, plus:

  • non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives;
  • amortization of loan closing costs;
  • weather-related property operating losses;
  • amortization of loan coordination fees paid to the Manager;
  • depreciation and amortization of non-real estate assets;
  • non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses;
  • net loan origination fees received;
  • accrued interest income received;
  • cash received for purchase option terminations;
  • non-operating miscellaneous revenues;
  • non-cash dividends on Series M Preferred Stock and mShares; and
  • amortization of lease inducements;

Less:

  • non-cash loan interest income;
  • cash paid for loan closing costs;
  • amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities;
  • amortization of straight line rent adjustments and deferred revenues; and
  • normally-recurring capital expenditures and capitalized second generation leasing costs.

AFFO figures reported by us may not be comparable to those AFFO figures reported by other companies. We utilize AFFO as another measure of the operating performance of our portfolio of real estate assets. We believe AFFO is useful to investors as a supplemental gauge of our operating performance and may be useful in comparing our operating performance with other real estate companies. Since our calculation of AFFO removes other significant non-cash charges and revenues and other costs which are not representative of our ongoing business operations, we believe it improves comparability to investors in assessing our core operating results across periods. AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP.

Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income ("NOI")

We use same store net operating income as an operational metric for our same-store communities, enabling comparisons of those properties' operating results between the current reporting period and the prior year comparative period. We define our population of same-store communities as those that are stabilized and that have been owned for at least 15 full months, as of the end of the first quarter of each year, and exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We define net operating income as rental and other property revenues, less total property and maintenance expenses, property management fees, real estate taxes, general and administrative expenses, and property insurance. We believe that net operating income is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs because it provides measures of core operations, rather than factoring in depreciation and amortization, financing costs, acquisition costs, and other corporate expenses. Net operating income is a widely utilized measure of comparative operating performance in the REIT industry, but is not a substitute for the most comparable GAAP-compliant measure, net income/loss.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.  

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

