Preferred Employers Insurance Donates To Key Organizations Impacted By COVID-19.

A significant charitable donation was provided to Big Table , an organization that has taken on an important role in supporting hospitality employees impacted by COVID-19. "Those in Food Service and Hospitality have been with us since the beginning, says Dennis Levesque, President of Preferred Employers Insurance. For over 20 years, our company has provided workers' compensation insurance to this industry sector and we are proud to support these vital members of our communities", he added.

Additionally, to help others, Preferred Employers Insurance will be making charitable contributions to the Diablo Valley Foundation for the Aging, an organization located near their second office location in Northern California, as well as the San Diego Food Bank, located near the company' s headquarters in San Diego.

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, was founded in San Diego, CA in 1998. The company is known for serving its customers with the best combination of price, workplace risk management, and medical provider services available in California. Preferred Employers Insurance Company is rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, the global rating agency of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness.

