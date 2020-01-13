Preferred Employers Insurance introduces new and improved workplace safety service

"Our objective with this new risk management platform is to help customers' enhance their overall workplace environment. On-the-job employee safety and HR compliance processes just happen to be part of the valuable offerings on this website," says Robert M. Folster, Manager of the company's Risk Advisors.

"We advocate for employee empowerment and collaboration," Folster continues. "If we can help improve our customers' knowledge of workplace hazards—and assist in increasing their employees' understanding of safety—a safer workplace will follow."

In addition to their new online Risk Management Center, Preferred Risk Advisors continue to be available to clients who require on-site risk management consultation and advice.

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company, was formed in San Diego, CA in 1998. The company is known for serving its brokers and policyholders with the best combination of price, workplace risk management and medical provider services available in California. Preferred Employers Insurance Company is rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, the global rating agency of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness.

Please contact your insurance broker to access the workers' compensation insurance products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance in California.

For further information please visit us at www.peiwc.com.

