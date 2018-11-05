Preferred Employers Insurance Welcomes Rick Chen

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance (Preferred), a Berkley company offering specialty workers' compensation insurance in California, welcomes industry veteran, Rick Chen, to the company as Regional Sales & Distribution Manager in northern California.

Rick brings to Preferred over 17 years of successful workers' compensation insurance sales, broker development and broker relationship experience from northern California. As the company's Regional Sales & Distribution Manager, Rick will be responsible for achieving producer sales objectives, client retention goals and growing sales volume profitably. He will also focus on further developing the Preferred company brand in the areas of Programs and Middle Market segment with key broker partners.

Commenting on the appointment, Steve Gallacher, President of Preferred Employers Insurance, said, "We are pleased to have Rick join our team. Preferred offers California business owners of all sizes a comprehensive portfolio of workers' compensation insurance services centered around clients' actual workplace safety and claims management needs. Rick's deep experience with our select group of insurance producers will go a long way towards contributing to our company's success in the northern part of the state."

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company, began operations in San Diego, CA in 1998 and has a second office in Walnut Creek, CA. The company is known for operating the only directly-contracted Medical Provider Network in the Golden State, proactively combatting insurance fraud and for providing the state's business owners with the best combination of price and workers' compensation insurance services available. Please visit www.peiwc.com for more information. Please contact your insurance broker to access the products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company.

