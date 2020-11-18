Preferred Hotel Group, Inc. Launches Sustainable Hotel Brand, Beyond Green

Born through an inspired, natural synergy between the Ueberroth Family – owners of Preferred Hotel Group – and ecotourism pioneer and global sustainability expert Costas Christ – founder of Beyond Green Travel, which Preferred acquired in February 2020 – Beyond Green brings together forward-thinking properties that are committed to delivering on the three key pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contributing to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities. The name Beyond Green was chosen in recognition of not only the immense importance of environmentally friendly practices, but also the paramount responsibilitythat the travel and tourism industry has towards protecting biodiversity, preserving cultural heritage, and improving local people's livelihoods in travel destinations globally, all while delivering an enjoyable and meaningful traveller experience.

"Never before has there been a greater need to promote a kinder and gentler way to explore our beautiful, yet fragile planet. Driven by our brand promise, Believe in Travel, which guides every decision we make as a company, we believe that now is the time to go big and be bold as we look to the future of travel," said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotel Group. "We are humbled by the opportunity to partner with so many inspiring leaders in sustainable tourism to launch our newest brand, Beyond Green, that was built with purpose, gratitude, and respect for nature, communities, and culture."

"While there may be a tendency to think of sustainability as just the latesttravel buzzword, its roots are long and deep. What we are witnessing is an evolution of travel,not a passing trend," said Costas Christ. "Beyond Green is about reconnecting with our common humanity and understanding that the diversity of our cultures and different ways of life are what create the rich fabric that makes travel so enjoyable and fascinating. In that same context, nature brings inspiration and renewal to our lives. Sustainable tourism is not about giving something up, it is about gaining something more – a great vacation that it is also a force for good."

