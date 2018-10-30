Preferred Medical Adds David Price as Director, Government Affairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Medical, a workers' compensation pharmacy and ancillary services provider focused on doing the right thing, announced today the addition of David Price as Director of Government Affairs.

"David brings extensive legal and regulatory experience to Preferred and is a strategic part of our continued growth," said Amy Wrightsel, chief operating officer for Preferred. "He joins a stellar leadership team that has been recently augmented with the additions of Mark Pew, Scott Yasko and Aaron Schram."

Price will oversee the compliance program for Preferred Medical. He will also play a crucial role in enhancing, building, and maintaining the company's relationships with legislatures and regulatory bodies as changes are proposed to state workers' compensation systems. Additionally, Price will serve as a liaison and resource to Preferred Medical's clients on how policy changes will impact the way they navigate workers' compensation claims.

"The landscape of healthcare and workers' compensation continues to rapidly evolve," Price said. "I look forward to helping Preferred Medical's clients stay ahead of those changes while doing what's right by the injured workers they serve."

Price has built a strong reputation for his expert analysis on workers' compensation regulations and their implications for stakeholders. A former litigator, Price most recently served as compliance counsel for a workers' compensation medical management company. In that role, he managed corporate regulatory compliance and government affairs. He also worked to develop solutions to adopt new regulatory requirements.

Price holds a Juris Doctorate from Georgia State University and Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from Berry College.

About Preferred Medical

Preferred Medical is a high touch workers' compensation pharmacy and ancillary services provider with a primary focus on doing the right thing. It's tailored, integrated approach positively impacts clinical and financial outcomes via a 360° view of the injured worker.

Learn more at www.ThePreferredMedical.com.

