Preformed Line Products Announces Second Quarter And First Half 2019 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its second quarter and first six months of 2019.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $7.9 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $6.7 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018.

Net sales in the second quarter of 2019 increased 5% to $114.8 million, compared to $108.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $9.7 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, compared to $12.3 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018.

Net sales increased 2% to $212.0 million for the first six months of 2019 compared to $207.1 million in the first six months of 2018.

Currency translation rates unfavorably impacted net sales by $4.6 million for the quarter and $9.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Currency had an unfavorable impact on net income of $.4 million for the quarter and $.2 million for the first six months of 2019.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very pleased with the double-digit increase in Q2 sales over the same period last year, excluding the impact of currency exchange rates. The strong sales performance was aided by our recent acquisitions in Austria and the Czech Republic. Leveraging our global manufacturing infrastructure has enabled us to diminish the impact of increased tariffs and raw material costs, driving our second quarter comparative margins to the highest level in six years."

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina. The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, England, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain and Thailand.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS



























(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30









2019

2018

2019

2018

















































Net sales

$ 114,842

$ 108,915

$ 211,995

$ 207,054

Cost of products sold

77,035

73,712

146,923

140,333





GROSS PROFIT

37,807

35,203

65,072

66,721

























Costs and expenses



















Selling

9,046

9,471

17,458

18,332



General and administrative

12,893

11,288

25,211

22,203



Research and engineering

4,428

3,646

8,569

7,307



Other operating expense - net

325

1,465

673

1,800









26,692

25,870

51,911

49,642





























OPERATING INCOME

11,115

9,333

13,161

17,079

























Other income (expense)



















Interest income

223

134

402

229



Interest expense

(585)

(348)

(952)

(628)



Other income - net

97

105

167

173









(265)

(109)

(383)

(226)





























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

10,850

9,224

12,778

16,853

























Income taxes

2,984

2,489

3,088

4,590





























NET INCOME

$ 7,866

$ 6,735

$ 9,690

$ 12,263

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(38)

-

(38)

-





























NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS

$ 7,904

$ 6,735

$ 9,728

$ 12,263

























BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE



















Net Income Attributable

To Preformed Line Products Company

Shareholders

$ 1.57

$ 1.34

$ 1.92

$ 2.43

























DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE



















Net Income Attributable

To Preformed Line Products Company

Shareholders

$ 1.56

$ 1.33

$ 1.92

$ 2.42

























Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

5,049

5,044

5,047

5,045

























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted

5,058

5,064

5,056

5,064

























PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







































June 30,

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)





2019

2018





















ASSETS

















Cash and cash equivalents







$ 41,260

$ 43,609 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,753 ($3,178 in 2018)





91,767

73,139 Inventories - net









92,732

85,259 Prepaids











9,426

9,374 Other current assets









2,036

2,882



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS







237,221

214,263





















Property, plant and equipment - net







112,263

102,955 Other intangibles - net









12,859

8,458 Goodwill











28,726

15,621 Deferred income taxes









7,462

6,900 Other assets









26,622

10,600

























TOTAL ASSETS







$ 425,153

$ 358,797





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Trade accounts payable









$ 28,727

$ 26,414 Notes payable to banks









9,846

9,042 Current portion of long-term debt







2,279

1,448 Accrued compensation and amounts withheld from employees





14,413

11,153 Accrued expenses and other liabilities







28,237

21,430



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES







83,502

69,487





















Long-term debt, less current portion







55,222

24,960 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes





28,615

14,980





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Shareholders' equity:

















Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 5,030,181 and









5,020,410 issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

12,822

12,662

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 270,860 and 269,630 shares at











June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively





(11,066)

(11,008)

Deferred Compensation Liability







11,066

11,008

Paid-in capital









36,200

34,401

Retained earnings









341,766

334,170

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,381,002 and 1,310,387 shares at













June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively





(75,992)

(72,280)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(56,944)

(59,583)



TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 257,852

249,370

Noncontrolling interest







(38)

-



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





257,814

249,370



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$ 425,153

$ 358,797























SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company