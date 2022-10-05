Pregabalin Market to Grow by USD 153.03 Mn from 2022 to 2026, Driven by Presence of Large Patient Pool Related To Neuropathic Pain - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Pregabalin Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 size is expected to grow by USD 153.03 million from 2022 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.74%. The increasing presence of a large patient pool related to neuropathic pain, the increasing geriatric population, and the rising applications of pregabalin in various diseases are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the growing preference for alternatives and stringent regulatory policies may impede market growth. To get more insights on drivers and challenges Request a Sample PDF

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pregabalin Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The presence of a large patient pool related to neuropathic pain is one of the key drivers supporting the pregabalin market growth. Neuropathic pain is associated with various disorders such as diabetic neuropathy, chemotherapy-induced pain, shingles, and herniated disk. There have been growing cases of these disorders, especially in the geriatric population. Meanwhile, the increasing number of individuals preferring chemotherapy for cancer treatment is fueling cases of chemotherapy-induced pain. Furthermore, according to the CDC, the incidence of shingles is approximately four per 1,000 US population annually. Overall, there are an estimated one million cases of herpes zoster in the US annually. Such a scenario will lead to an increase in the adoption of pregabalin, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Neuropathic pain is associated with various disorders such as diabetic neuropathy, chemotherapy-induced pain, shingles, and herniated disk. There have been growing cases of these disorders, especially in the geriatric population. Meanwhile, the increasing number of individuals preferring chemotherapy for cancer treatment is fueling cases of chemotherapy-induced pain. Furthermore, according to the CDC, the incidence of shingles is approximately four per 1,000 US population annually. Overall, there are an estimated one million cases of herpes zoster in the US annually. Such a scenario will lead to an increase in the adoption of pregabalin, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Market Challenges: Growing preference for alternatives is one of the key factors hindering the pregabalin market growth. As the current treatments are associated with many unmet needs, end-users are looking to shift to alternative therapies. For instance, diabetic neuropathic pain can be reduced by supplementing essential acids, alpha-lipoic acid, gamma-linolenic acid, and omega-3 fatty acids. Similarly, acupuncture can be an effective way to manage peripheral neuropathy. Acupuncture uses pressure points across the body to realign the body's energy. Thus, the use of these alternative therapies may hinder growth prospects in the forecast period.

To get insights about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the pregabalin market in North America. The increase in the older population, coupled with the established adoption of LYRICA and Cymbalta in new indications and the introduction of new drugs for the treatment of neuropathic pain, will facilitate the pregabalin market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The Neuropathic pain application segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Neuropathic pain affects 20% to 30% of diabetic neuropathy patients. Thus, the demand for pregabalin is rising due to more occurrences of diabetic neuropathy, which is boosting the growth of the market. Pregabalin is an alternative treatment for people with neuropathic pain that has not responded to other drugs. It effectively reduces the symptoms of numerous neuropathic pain conditions and positions itself as a first-line therapy option with exceptional safety and efficacy. These factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Biomax Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd.



Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Cipla Ltd.



Dr. Kumars Pharmaceuticals



Genesis Biotec Inc.



H. L. Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.



Lupin Ltd



Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



MK Medicine



MSN Laboratories



Neuracle Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.



Novartis AG



Pfizer Inc.



Phoenix Biologicals Pvt. Ltd.



Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd



Swastik Life Sciences



Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Related Reports:

Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market by Types of Drugs and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Marine Pharmaceuticals Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pregabalin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 153.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, Japan, and Republic of Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Biomax Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd., Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Kumars Pharmaceuticals, Genesis Biotec Inc., H. L. Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Lupin Ltd, Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd., MK Medicine, MSN Laboratories, Neuracle Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Phoenix Biologicals Pvt. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Swastik Life Sciences, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Neuropathic pain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Neuropathic pain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Neuropathic pain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Neuropathic pain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Neuropathic pain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Epilepsy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Epilepsy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Epilepsy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Epilepsy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Epilepsy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Anxiety disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Anxiety disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Anxiety disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Anxiety disorders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Anxiety disorders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on Republic of Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on Republic of Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Biomax Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Biomax Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Biomax Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Biomax Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 100: Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Cipla Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Cipla Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Cipla Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Genesis Biotec Inc.

Exhibit 108: Genesis Biotec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Genesis Biotec Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Genesis Biotec Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Lupin Ltd

Exhibit 111: Lupin Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 112: Lupin Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Lupin Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 114: Lupin Ltd - Key offerings

10.8 Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 MK Medicine

Exhibit 118: MK Medicine - Overview



Exhibit 119: MK Medicine - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: MK Medicine - Key offerings

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 121: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 125: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio