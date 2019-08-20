PreGel Highlights Cool Flavors For Cooler Season

CONCORD, N.C., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Question: What are three of the best things about fall? Answer: The extra hour of sleep when we "fall back" for Daylight Savings Time, the cozy-chic fall fashion, and the amazing dessert innovation that starts right around the start of autumn. For the dessertpreneurs who are eager to create fall dessert menus from a recipe of sweet, spicy, and traditional fall favorites, PreGel America is shining a spotlight on some of its cool autumn flavors for the upcoming cooler season.

Sprint Line

PreGel's Sprint line is a collection of Cold Process complete powdered mixes that offer the quick and easy preparation of artisanal gelato, sorbetto, or soft serve frozen desserts.

305402 PreGel Pumpkin Spice Sprint - Spiced to perfection with a lush combination of clove, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, create America's favorite fall flavor Pumpkin Spice with this instant powdered product for creating gelato.

305512 PreGel Spiced Apple Cider Sprint - This instant flavored powdered mix duplicates the invigorating burst of undeniable flavor produced by the pure, unfiltered essence of freshly pressed apple cider enhanced with the dominant tastes of cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and cloves.

305022 PreGel Salted Caramel Sprint – An instant flavored powdered mix that recreates the popular combination of sweet caramel with the perfect pinch of salt.

Variegates

These thick pastes are ready-to-eat, with the majority of flavor options containing pieces of the actual ingredient in the mix. The diverse variegates can be folded into gelato and ice cream, or used as toppings or flavorful fillings for pastry.

12802 PreGel Apple Pie Arabeschi® – Sans the golden, flaky crust, this apple pie Filling and Topping teases the senses with the aromatic blend of fresh baked apples and a medley of complimentary spices that add a taste of nostalgia.

17206 PreGel Caramelllatte Arabeschi (Caramel & Milk) – This indulgent Topping and Filling is reminiscent of authentic dulce de leche. Luscious in texture and captivating in taste, this blend of caramel and milk is perfect for drizzling and incorporating into any dessert.

reMix

The PreGel reMix collection of unique flavor blends combines two different PreGel Sprint flavors to make a brand new flavor solution in the form of gelato, ice cream, or soft serve.

316012 PreGel Pumpkin Spice Latte Sprint Kit – A kit featuring two of fall's most popular flavors: the Pumpkin Spice Sprint and PreGel Coffee Sprint. Mix and match to create Pumpkin Spice Latte or enjoy each flavor separately.

PreGel offers a downloadable reMix: Fall Favorites recipe collection featuring some of the season's most popular tastes.

For more information, visit www.pregelamerica.com.

About PreGel America

Established in 2002, PreGel America is a B2B developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high quality, shelf-stable, semi-finished dessert ingredients and supplies. As one of more than 23 subsidiaries of the company's main headquarters in Reggio Emilia, Italy, PreGel America supplies diverse product lines that fulfill the supply needs for artisans of Gelato, Sorbetto & Ice Cream, Soft Serve Ice Cream, Pastry & Confections, and Specialty Beverages.

With a worldwide network of more than 25 International Training Centers, PreGel America hosts five educational establishments located within major U.S. cities including Charlotte, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Chicago, IL; and Dallas, TX, as well as three distribution facilities in the East, West, and Central regions. The company services all segments of the foodservice and noncommercial foodservice industries, as well as U.S. distributors.

