PreGel Uses Its Ingredients for a Special Cause

CONCORD, N.C., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PreGel America has been a corporate sponsor of Icing Smiles, a nonprofit organization that provides custom celebration cakes and other treats to families impacted by the critical illness of a child. since 2016. Aside from donating money, ingredients, and finished desserts at Icing Smiles-attended events, PreGel America is now initiating an additional way to help Icing Smiles "Bake a Difference," as unofficial Icing Smiles Sugar Angels—volunteer bakers—by using the company's artisanal dessert ingredients to create custom cakes for families who have applied through Icing Smiles.

Unicorn cake made by PreGel International Training Centers in support of Icing Smiles

"As coporate sponsors of Icing Smiles, we wanted to go a step further with our support initiatives and get more involved," said Camille Hawkey, area marketing manager, PreGel America. "Because we have a team of highly talented chefs and amazing ingredients, we wanted to get more hands-on and actively become part of the Icing Smiles process of bringing joy to children and families with custom made cakes we bake in our International Training Centers," Hawkey concluded.

PreGel America has five International Training Centers across the U.S. with locations in Charlotte, North Carolina; Los Angeles, California; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Dallas, Texas; and Chicago, Illinois. However, the company began this aspect of its Icing Smiles sponsorship in North Carolina, with plans to expand its efforts throughout regions surrounding other U.S.-based ITC locations at a later date.

PreGel America Corporate Pastry Chef Michael Downing delivered the very first of PreGel's custom Icing Smiles cakes on November 9, 2019, and the company is looking forward to future cake creations, deliveries, and opportunities to assist Icing Smiles in "baking" a difference.

Your Passion. Our Ingredients. It's not just a slogan; it's what PreGel believes in.

About PreGel America

Established in 2002, PreGel America is a B2B developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high quality, shelf-stable, semi-finished dessert ingredients and supplies. As one of more than 20 subsidiaries of the company's main headquarters in Reggio Emilia, Italy, PreGel America supplies diverse product lines that fulfill the supply needs for artisans of Gelato, Sorbetto & Ice Cream, Soft Serve Ice Cream, Pastry & Confections, and Specialty Beverages.

With a worldwide network of more than 25 International Training Centers, PreGel America hosts five educational establishments located within major U.S. cities including Charlotte, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Chicago, IL; and Dallas, TX, as well as three distribution facilities in the East, West, and Central regions. The company services all segments of the foodservice and noncommercial foodservice industries, as well as U.S. distributors.

