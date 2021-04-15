Pregis announces two new Texas manufacturing facilities to support expansion and growth

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pregis, a leading manufacturer of protective packaging, is announcing two new manufacturing facilities in the Dallas area to support growing demand in the Southern region of North America.

The recently opened 128,000 square foot Garland, Texas facility produces protective packaging materials, acts as distribution center for a variety of Pregis products and will have an onsite customer demo and training center. The Garland facility has already begun production and is expected to ramp up production later in the year. The Garland facility already has 44 employees, with another 40 to be added later in the year.

Pregis' new 265,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas will be producing the recently rebranded Pregis EverTec™ mailer which features lightweight, recyclable all-paper cushioned construction. The Arlington facility will begin production in the summer. Pregis is currently looking to fill 80 new manufacturing positions in Arlington. Both facilities have room to expand to meet future demand, and are expected to provide additional employment opportunities in the region.

Pregis acquired the technology to manufacture the envirotech shipping solution in October 2020 with the goal to scale the production of the curbside recyclable product to meet consumer demand. The company self-manufactures the proprietary equipment used to produce the mailers. The new capacity in Arlington is in addition to the recently announced Bethel, Pennsylvania location, as well as the Elk Grove Village, Illinois facility. The company has plans to expand with an additional site to serve strategic geographic markets during 2021 which will create approximately 450 new jobs, in total.

"E-commerce is continuing to grow exponentially. Brand owners and retailers are looking for sustainable alternatives to ship their products through the parcel network direct to consumers. Pregis' investment in several new manufacturing facilities in 2021 is yet another commitment to our robust e-commerce offering and our dedication to offering a diverse portfolio of shipping solutions tailored to this need," said Kevin Baudhuin, president and chief executive officer, Pregis.

For more than a decade, Pregis has brought to the marketplace a portfolio of products that address environmental concerns, as well as delivering the protective attributes critical for damage-free delivery of products to consumers.

