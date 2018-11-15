Pregnancy & Fertility Rapid Test Kits - Worldwide Markets to 2022, Led by Abbott, bioMerieux, Church & Dwight, Danaher and Quidel

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pregnancy and Fertility Rapid Test Kits Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pregnancy and Fertility Rapid Test Kits Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.52% during the period 2018-2022.

One trend affecting this market is the rise in technological advances. Technology is one of the key factors in the development of the healthcare industry and with the recent advances, the growth of the healthcare industry is rising.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increased prevalence of infertility and gynecological disorders. The rise in the prevalence of infertility and menstrual disturbances is increasing due to changes in lifestyle and increased stress.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of efficacy of pregnancy and fertility test kits. Pregnancy test kits are not 100% accurate and this factor is hindering the growth of the market.

Market Trends

Rise in Technological Advances

Product Bundling

Increase in M&A

Key Vendors

Abbott

bioMerieux

Church & Dwight

Danaher

Quidel

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Landscape



5. Market Sizing



6. Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Application



8. Customer Landscape



9. Regional Landscape



10. Decision Framework



11. Drivers and Challenges



12. Market Trends



13. Vendor Landscape



14. Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/np5cbq/pregnancy_and?w=5

