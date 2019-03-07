Pregnancy Expert Dr. Linda Burke Wins ACOG Scholarship to Lobby on Capitol Hill

ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Linda Burke, board-certified OB-GYN physician, author and blogger, travels to Washington, D.C. in March of 2019 to lobby on Capitol Hill for a reduction in preventable medical mistakes on behalf of medically underserved pregnant women. Her passion, advocacy and exceptional clinical acumen earned her a full scholarship to attend the 37th Annual Congressional Leadership Conference, the President's Conference in Washington, DC from March 10th through 12th. Dr. Burke was recently reappointed to the District 12 Perinatal Morbidity Committee American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

During this annual conference, OB-GYN physicians from across the nation learn how to better lobby their U.S. Senators and Representatives on behalf of ACOG and their individual communities. Dr. Burke will use this opportunity to discuss strategies for reducing maternal mortality – especially as it relates to African-American women whose death rate is 3X greater than non-black women in the United States, according to the CDC.

On December 27, 2018, President Donald Trump signed the Preventing Maternal Death Act of 2017 , mandating all 50 states to report maternal deaths, review the cause, inform the public and provide ongoing training to healthcare providers. Dr. Burke focuses on this monumental first step in protecting pregnant women, and their unborn babies, and plans to become actively involved on a state and national level.

Dr. Linda Burke is no stranger to the federal government as her clinical and analytical skills have been called upon for medical consultation and subject expertise. Even though her medical acumen translated into patient-safety products that were replicated without her consent, her clinical accomplishments have nonetheless opened the door to a new paradigm shift in the treatment of pregnant women. Dr. Burke's passion will always reside in ensuring patients are receiving the best possible care.

About Dr. Linda Burke

Dr. Linda Burke is a board-certified OB-GYN physician, author, blogger and Ivy League alum, who has championed to reduce preventable medical mistakes and maternal on behalf of medically underserved pregnant women. Author of The Smart Mother's Guide to a Better Pregnancy , the first prenatal book to teach pregnant women about early-warning-risk-recognition-signs of an abnormal pregnancy, Dr. Burke continues to review ob-gyn medical malpractice cases to determine root cause analysis and quality improvement on behalf of the federal government.

