PreIPO Corp. Licenses Platform for International Primary and Secondary Offerings of Private Securities

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreIPO Corporation, has announced the launch of "PreIPO-as-a-Service", a licensing model for U.S. Broker Dealers ("BD") to utilize the PreIPO platform for wider access to primary and secondary offerings of private market securities with attractive business terms.

Broker Dealer license holders and their clients will be able to register, purchase and sell private securities with existing and upcoming unicorn companies across various industries and territories. PreIPO has begun accepting and onboarding licensed U.S. Broker Dealers using a single-tier subscription model.

Unique features of PreIPO's licensing model include direct access to a range of high-demand private securities, a buy-back guarantee for investors, and a carry guarantee for broker dealers; all through an easy-to-use platform being launching at PreIPO.com.

The PreIPO platform has been designed as a responsive web app, optimized for mobile and larger devices. Throughout 2022, PreIPO will continue to develop and evolve the feature sets of the PreIPO platform in conjunction with the development of its own blockchain.

In addition, PreIPO Corporation has established a significant intellectual property portfolio designed to protect its valuable trademarks and domain names. The company is entering strategic licensing relationships with U.S. broker dealers for the use of its intellectual property.

Henry James, Incoming CEO of PreIPO Corporation said: "We are excited to be deploying the PreIPO platform early in the second quarter of this year. Through this platform, we can offer features and advantages to optimize the liquidity of primary and secondary offerings through a worldwide network of licensed broker dealers, while building company revenues through competitive fixed transactional and license subscription fees."

Michael Carney, SVP of PreIPO Corporation said: "We are excited to launch our licensing program for broker dealers built by broker dealers bridging BDs to global distribution and access to high-demand private market deals. PreIPO Corporation's licensing solution provides investors with a buy-back guarantee on transactions made through preipo.com. PreIPO will make a limited number of licenses available to BDs in 2022."

About PreIPO Corporation

PreIPO Corporation is a financial technology provider specialized in private market securities transactions for investors, issuers, and broker dealers. A pioneer in distributed financial systems, PreIPO Corp is deploying a versatile platform at PreIPO.com available through a licensing model for BDs, and direct for investors and issuers. For BD licensing inquiries: [email protected]

