PREIT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Provides Balance Sheet Strategy Update

Joseph F. Coradino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PREIT, said, "As we look into 2020, we are beginning to believe that industry headwinds are moderating and the strategic initiatives underway at PREIT will drive growth and value creation. We have taken proactive steps to manage industry-wide disruption, such that today 47% of our non-anchor space is leased to non-mall retail tenants. We have achieved strong momentum in the first five months of operation at Fashion District Philadelphia, and look forward to the continued success of that project."

Coradino added, "Our growing sales and traffic, along with modest same store NOI growth projected amid continued retail market uncertainty, demonstrate that our strategy is working. Further, we believe the capital transactions we are embarking upon demonstrate that the quality of our portfolio provides us with opportunities to efficiently access the capital markets."

Same Store NOI, excluding lease termination revenue, decreased 3.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 .

compared to . The quarter was impacted by an incremental decrease in revenue of $2.3 million as a result of bankruptcies, related store closings and associated write-offs. This was partially offset by incremental revenues from anchor replacements and other leasing activity of $1.1 million in the quarter.

as a result of bankruptcies, related store closings and associated write-offs. This was partially offset by incremental revenues from anchor replacements and other leasing activity of in the quarter. Same Store NOI, excluding lease termination revenue, decreased 2.5% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 . Excluding the impact of revenue lost from bankruptcy-related store closings, Same Store NOI, excluding lease termination was positive.

compared to . Excluding the impact of revenue lost from bankruptcy-related store closings, Same Store NOI, excluding lease termination was positive. For the full year ended December 31, 2019 , the Company was impacted by $6.9 million of lower revenue compared to the prior year as a result of bankruptcies, related store closings and associated write-offs, which was partially offset by $3.5 million in incremental rent from anchor replacements and other leasing activity.

, the Company was impacted by of lower revenue compared to the prior year as a result of bankruptcies, related store closings and associated write-offs, which was partially offset by in incremental rent from anchor replacements and other leasing activity. NOI-weighted sales at our Core Malls increased to $547 per square foot. Core Mall sales per square foot reached $539 , a 5 .7 % increase over the prior year. Average comparable sales per square foot at our top 6 properties rose 5.0% over the prior year to $646 with two properties generating sales over $700 per square foot.

per square foot. Core Mall sales per square foot reached , a 5 % increase over the prior year. Average comparable sales per square foot at our top 6 properties rose 5.0% over the prior year to with two properties generating sales over per square foot. Core Mall total occupancy was 95.5%, an increase of 110 basis points compared to September 30, 2019 . Core Mall non-anchor occupancy declined by only 70 basis points from last year despite the impact from bankruptcies and chain liquidations that resulted in 71 store closures in 274,000 square feet during the year ended December 31, 2019 .

. Core Mall non-anchor occupancy declined by only 70 basis points from last year despite the impact from bankruptcies and chain liquidations that resulted in 71 store closures in 274,000 square feet during the year ended . Non-anchor Leased space exceeds occupied space by 170 basis points when factoring in executed new leases slated for future occupancy, excluding Fashion District Philadelphia.

Average renewal spreads for the full year were strong in our wholly-owned portfolio at 6.7% for spaces less than 10,000 square feet and 5.5% for large format spaces. Average renewal spreads for the entire portfolio were 2.5% for the year.

As part of the Company's plan to improve our balance sheet, since last quarter, the Company has executed agreements of sale for expected gross proceeds of $312.6 million . These include an agreement for the sale - leaseback of five properties for $153.6 million , the sale of land parcels for multifamily development in the amount of $125.3 million , $29.9 million related to operating outparcel sales, and $3.75 million related to the sale of land for hotel development. Upon closing of these transactions, the Company expects to net nearly $200 million in additional liquidity. These transactions, together with potential modifications to our credit facility covenants, create the runway needed in order to complete execution of our business plan.

. These include an agreement for the sale - leaseback of five properties for , the sale of land parcels for multifamily development in the amount of , related to operating outparcel sales, and related to the sale of land for hotel development. Upon closing of these transactions, the Company expects to net nearly in additional liquidity. These transactions, together with potential modifications to our credit facility covenants, create the runway needed in order to complete execution of our business plan. The Company anticipates not meeting certain financial covenants during 2020. The Company is in active discussions with its lenders to modify the terms of its debt covenants to ensure compliance through September 30, 2020 and anticipates further discussions with lenders to modify the terms of the debt agreements on a long term basis.

Leasing and Redevelopment

Excluding Fashion District Philadelphia, 425,000 square feet of leases are signed for 2020 openings, which is expected to contribute annual gross rent of $13.1 million .

. On September 19, 2019 , the Company's 50/50 joint venture with Macerich opened Fashion District Philadelphia, a four-level retail hub in Center City spanning nearly 900,000 square feet across three city blocks in the heart of downtown Philadelphia . The project, which represents an impressive collection of retail, entertainment and co-working uses, is 87% committed. Noteworthy post-opening additions include: AMC Theaters, Round One, Wonderspaces, Armani Exchange Outlet and Sephora. Upcoming additions include: Primark, Industrious, Kate Spade , DSW Shoes and more.

, the Company's 50/50 joint venture with Macerich opened Fashion District Philadelphia, a four-level retail hub in spanning nearly 900,000 square feet across three city blocks in the heart of downtown . The project, which represents an impressive collection of retail, entertainment and co-working uses, is 87% committed. Noteworthy post-opening additions include: AMC Theaters, Round One, Wonderspaces, Armani Exchange Outlet and Sephora. Upcoming additions include: Primark, Industrious, , DSW Shoes and more. At Plymouth Meeting Mall, Michael's will join recently opened Burlington , DICK's Sporting Goods, Miller's Ale House and Edge Fitness in the location of the former Macy's at the end of February 2020 .

, DICK's Sporting Goods, Miller's Ale House and Edge Fitness in the location of the former Macy's at the end of . On October 12, 2019 , the expansion wing at Woodland Mall opened anchored by a brand new, top-quality Von Maur Department Store. New tenants in the wing include: Urban Outfitters, Tricho Salon & Spa, Williams-Sonoma, Black Rock Bar & Grill, Paddle North and The Cheesecake Factory. In Spring 2020, the expansion area will welcome White House | Black Market and Sephora.

, the expansion wing at Woodland Mall opened anchored by a brand new, top-quality Von Maur Department Store. New tenants in the wing include: Urban Outfitters, Tricho Salon & Spa, Williams-Sonoma, Black Rock Bar & Grill, Paddle North and The Cheesecake Factory. In Spring 2020, the expansion area will welcome White House | Black Market and Sephora. At Willow Grove Park , Yard House opened in December 2019 and construction continues on the 51,000 square foot Studio Movie Grill, which is projected to open in the first half of 2020.

, Yard House opened in and construction continues on the 51,000 square foot Studio Movie Grill, which is projected to open in the first half of 2020. At Valley Mall, DICK's Sporting Goods is underway with fixturing and stocking with an anticipated opening in March 2020 .

. At Dartmouth Mall, the 43,000 square foot Burlington is expected to open in March 2020 . The redevelopment plan also includes approximately 35,000 square feet of new outparcels to capitalize on the property's location.

Primary Factors Affecting Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018:

Net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders was $21.7 million , or $0.29 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 , compared to net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders of $85.6 million , or $1.23 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2018 .

, or per basic and diluted share for the three months ended , compared to net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders of , or per basic and diluted share for the three months ended . Same Store NOI decreased by $2.4 million , or 3.8%. Revenue from new store openings, including contributions from replacement anchors, mitigated the impact of revenue lost to bankruptcies and associated store closings. Lease termination revenue was $0.6 million less than the prior year's quarter.

, or 3.8%. Revenue from new store openings, including contributions from replacement anchors, mitigated the impact of revenue lost to bankruptcies and associated store closings. Lease termination revenue was less than the prior year's quarter. Non Same Store NOI decreased by $2.0 million , primarily driven by the disposition of Wyoming Valley Mall, anchor closings and associated co-tenancy rents at Valley View Mall and the sale of the Whole Foods parcel at Exton Square, slightly offset by contribution from Fashion District Philadelphia.

, primarily driven by the disposition of Wyoming Valley Mall, anchor closings and associated co-tenancy rents at Valley View Mall and the sale of the Whole Foods parcel at Exton Square, slightly offset by contribution from Fashion District Philadelphia. FFO for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $0.28 per share and OP Unit compared to $0.42 per share and OP Unit for the three months ended December 31, 2018 . Adjustments to FFO in the 2019 quarter included $0.04 per share of provision for employee separation expenses and $0.03 of impairment of development land parcels. Adjustments to FFO in the fourth quarter of 2018 included a loss on mortgage note impairment, provision for employee separation expenses, and net insurance recoveries that totaled $0.10 per share.

was per share and OP Unit compared to per share and OP Unit for the three months ended . Adjustments to FFO in the 2019 quarter included per share of provision for employee separation expenses and of impairment of development land parcels. Adjustments to FFO in the fourth quarter of 2018 included a loss on mortgage note impairment, provision for employee separation expenses, and net insurance recoveries that totaled per share. General and administrative expenses were impacted by the new lease accounting standard that now limits the capitalization of certain leasing costs. We expensed $1.1 million ( $0.01 per share) of costs in the three months ended December 31, 2019 that would have been capitalized under the prior standard.

All NOI and FFO amounts referenced as primary factors affecting financial results above include our share of unconsolidated properties' revenues and expenses. Additional information regarding changes in operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is included on page 18.

Asset Dispositions

During the fourth quarter of 2019 and in early 2020, the Company has executed agreements of sale for expected gross proceeds of $312.6 million.

Sale/Leaseback: In February 2020, The Company entered into an agreement of sale for the sale and leaseback of five properties for $153.6 million. Structured as a 99-year lease with an option to repurchase, the agreement provides for release of parcels related to multifamily development and is subject to ongoing lease payments at 7% ($10.75 million) with annual 1.25% escalations. Closing on the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including due diligence provisions.

Multifamily Land Parcels: In 2020, the Company executed seven agreements of sale for land parcels for anticipated multifamily development in the amount of $125.3 million. The agreements are with four different buyers across seven properties for 3,450 units as part of Phase I of the Company's previously announced multifamily land sale plan. Closing on the transactions is subject to customary due diligence provisions and securing entitlements.

Outparcels: The Company has executed an agreement of sale with Four Corners Property Trust ("FCPT") for 14 outparcels, generating $29.9 million in total proceeds. We have closed on the sale of four of the parcels, totaling $10.5 million. The remaining 10 are expected to close in 2020 and are subject to customary due diligence provisions.

Hotel Parcels: The Company has executed two agreements of sale conveying land parcels for anticipated hotel development in the amount of $3.8 million. The agreements are with two separate buyers for approximately 250 rooms. Closing on the transactions is subject to customary due diligence provisions and securing entitlements.

2019 and Year-to-Date 2020 Capital Transaction Summary

