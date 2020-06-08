PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry - Profiles of 13 Leading Providers Including Cambium Learning Group, Cengage, McGraw-Hill Education and Scientific Learning

DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis, 2020" examines the ways publishers are faring against the various market environmental factors.



A chief component of this competitive analysis is the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on operations of the businesses that provide instructional resources to K-12 schools in the U.S. This report addresses the impact as available through the first quarter and into the beginning of April 2020.



In addition to the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., this competitive analysis examines the overall PreK-12 publisher/provider industry in terms of:

How mergers and acquisitions are reshaping the competitive landscape;

What operating performance of public providers of PreK-12 instructional materials, tools and services reveals about the health of the industry;

Individual strategic profiles of 13 leading providers of PreK-12 instructional materials, tools and services.

Profile data includes key executives, company overview, K-12 publishing strategy, and financial summary.

The financial summary includes 2018 and 2019 actual annual revenue, or revenue for the nine-months that most closely corresponds to the 2018 and 2019 calendar years.



The 13 featured profiles are: Cambium Learning Group, Cengage (National Geographic Learning), Discovery Education, Goodheart-Willcox, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, K12 Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, Renaissance, Rosetta Stone, Savvas Learning, Scholastic, School Specialty and Scientific Learning.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology



2. Introduction



3. Impact of COVID-19 in Early 2020

Table District Approaches to Distance Learning

How Education Companies Responded to School Needs

Online Schools at the Ready

Virtual Teaching Support Offered

Pandemic Upends Testing Plans

Table Company Offers to Schools

Operational Steps Taken

A View of the Future

5. Investors Stir M&A Activity in 2019

Table: PreK-12 Merger & Acquisition Index, 2019

6. Operating Performance

Table: PreK-12 Performance Index, 2019 vs. 2018 ($ in 000; ranked by Operating Margin)

7. Company Profiles

Cambium Learning Group

National Geographic Learning (School)

Discovery Education

Goodheart-Willcox

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

K12 Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education

Renaissance

Rosetta Stone , Inc.

, Inc. Savvas Learning Company

Scholastic Corp.

School Specialty

Scientific Learning Corp.

