PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis, 2018: Startups Seek Competitive Advantage

The "PreK-12 Industry Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis, 2018 examines the ways publishers are adapting to the changing market.

The old ways of doing business in the Prek-12 school market-having large textbook publishers make their moves in major adoptions, followed by supplemental publishers coming in to fill in specific gaps-has given way. Demand is changing in the school market in terms of what is needed and wanted in types of instructional materials.



Based on continuous research into the dynamics of the PreK-12 market, this report briefly examines the overall landscape of the PreK-12 market, as well as:

How mergers and acquisitions are reshaping the competitive landscape;

The rise of technology start-ups;

Emerging trends in market demand;

Operating performance of 12 public companies operating in the PreK-12 market; and

Individual strategic profiles of 13 leading core basal and supplemental publishers in the PreK-12 market, including two newly added publishers.

Profile data included key executives, company overview, K-12 publishing strategy, and financial summary. The financial summary includes 2018 actual revenue if fiscal year ended within the first half of 2018 or projections for 2018, as well as 2016 and 2017 actual revenue.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology

2. Introduction

Shifting Demand & Expanded Opportunity

Behind the Shift



Accepting OER

Private Equity, International Lead M&A Activity

PreK-12 Merger & Acquisition Index, 2017



What Didn't Happen

Startups Seek Competitive Advantage

Work Remains to be Done on Operating Performance

PreK-12 Performance Index, 2017 vs. 2016 ($ in 000; ranked by Operating Margin)

3. Company Profiles



Cambium Learning Group

Cengage (National Geographic Learning)

Discovery Education

Goodheart-Willcox

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

K12 Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson

Renaissance

Rosetta Stone , Inc.

, Inc. Scholastic Corp.

School Specialty

Scientific Learning Corp.

