PreK-12 Instructional Resource Providers Adjust to a COVID-19-Defining Market

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How to deliver instruction to elementary and middle- and high-school students in a COVID-19 world has superseded or amplified educational initiatives that educators and instructional resource providers have been working on.

How the instructional materials industry responded and will have to continue to respond is the primary focus of PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis, 2020—a recently published report from Simba Information.

The report examines the initial strategic response by instructional materials providers to the immediate needs of schools, parents and children as they moved home. The report also examines the strategies companies took to preserve their own business health.

"Companies large and small pivoted immediately to provide resources free to schools, students and parents," said Kathy Mickey, senior analyst and managing editor of the Education Group at Simba Information, the longtime provider of business intelligence in media and publishing. "A particular strength of the industry was how companies turned from a focus on sales to providing professional assistance in making the transition."

PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis, 2020 from Simba Information also looks at steps the industry took to protect their business health and provides insight into some of the challenges and opportunities arising as schools consider options for the new school year.

The report summarized merger and acquisition activity and operational efficiency of the public companies in 2019.

The report includes strategic profiles of 13 leading providers of core basal and supplemental instructional resources.

