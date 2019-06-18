Preliminary Leach Tests Indicate 92% Gold Recoveries for Calandria Norte and Morena Vein/Breccia Zones

TSX-V: NDR

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - New Dimension Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NDR) (the "Company", or "New Dimension") is pleased to report that 92% gold recoveries have been returned from preliminary bottle roll leach tests performed on two high-grade, composite drill core samples from the Calandria Norte and Morena vein/breccia zones at the Las Calandrias Project (Figures 1 and 2).

The leach tests were performed in Parksville, British Columbia by Blue Coast Research ("Blue Coast"), with the main objectives of i) confirming the high gold recoveries returned from earlier LeachWELL tests performed on Calandria Norte mineralization and ii) providing high-level metallurgical data on the potential compatibility of the high-grade Calandria Norte and Morena gold mineralization with the processing circuits utilized in industry-standard gold-silver leach circuits.

Highlights

Gold recoveries of 92.2% and 92.7% were obtained from bottle roll leach tests performed on two composite samples from the Calandria Norte and Morena vein/breccia zones, respectively. Silver recoveries of 69.8% and 70.8%, respectively, were also reported.

Measured head grades for the Calandria Norte and Morena samples were 15.0 g/t Au + 61.6 g/t Ag, and 15.2 g/t Au + 28.2 g/t Ag, respectively. The two test samples were composites of quartered drill core intervals as indicated in Table 1.

These gold-silver recoveries were returned from 48-hour bottle roll leaches at relatively fine grinds (P 80 =90-100μm).

=90-100μm). Results from the current test work program are broadly in-line with the preliminary results obtained from previous LeachWELL analyses of Calandria Norte.

Eric Roth, New Dimension's CEO, commented today: "I am very pleased to be reporting excellent gold recoveries from the preliminary leach test work undertaken on composite samples from the Calandria Norte and Morena vein/breccia systems. Our view has always been that the higher-grade Calandria Norte and Morena vein systems should be the Company's primary focus at Las Calandrias, and these results further support our strategy. Calandria Norte was one of the components of our updated Mineral Resources Estimate for Las Calandrias released in October, 2018, contributing approximately 61,000 ounces of gold and 159,000 ounces of silver in Indicated Category Resources (see detail in Appendix 1). In contrast, significant strike extent of the Morena system remains to be drill tested and the potential for resource growth remains high. There is no doubt that future work at Las Calandrias will continue to focus on the high-grade Calandria Norte and Morena vein systems."

Link to figures:

https://newdimensionresources.com/site/assets/files/13136/2019_06_met_testwork_cn.pdf

Leach Test Methodology

The two composite samples used in the leach test work were prepared from quartered drill core samples from the Calandria Norte and Morena vein/breccia zones (Table 1; Figures 3 and 4). The samples were individually crushed and blended at Blue Coast's Parksville facility prior to grinding to approximately 80% passing 100μm and bottle roll leaching. 48-hour bottle roll tests were completed on 500g charges of composite sample and included solution sampling points at 2, 6, 24, and 48 hours for determination of leach kinetics (Figure 5). Both NaCN concentrations and pH were monitored and maintained during the tests, with the resulting test solutions/residues being assayed for gold and silver (and recoveries calculated).

Table 1. Drill core intervals used in the preparation of the composite samples

Vein Head Grade Au (g/t) Head Grade Ag (g/t) Drill Hole From (metres) To (metres) Mass (kg) Calandria Norte 15.0 61.6 CND-4 58.0 62.0 20.6 CND-125 89.3 91.7 CND-131 120.5 126.0 CND-134 78.8 82.4 Morena 15.2 28.2 CAL18-12 18.8 23.0 8.5 CND-250 58.6 62.0

Consumption of NaCN and CaO were estimated at 2.63 kg/t and 1.72 kg/t, respectively, for Calandria Norte and 2.43 kg/t and 1.47 kg/t, respectively, for composite Morena.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

New Dimension applies industry-standard sampling methodologies and techniques. All drill core samples utilized in this leach test work program were collected under the supervision of the Company's geologists and in accordance with best industry practices, with quartered HQ-sized core being utilized in this study. All original core intervals from drilling at Las Calandrias were photographed, logged, cut in half with a core saw, and then sent to Alex Stewart's sample preparation facility in Puerto San Julian. Pulps for initial geochemical assaying were then sent to the Alex Stewart's accredited analytical lab in Mendoza, Argentina. All geochemical assays reported herein have been subjected to quality assurance / quality control programs using a combination of internationally-recognized standards, duplicates, and blanks, as provided by Alex Stewart, Blue Coast, and the Company.

Qualified Persons and Disclosure Statement

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument ("NI") 43-101, and approved by Eric Roth, the Company's President & CEO, a director and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Roth holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the University of Western Australia, is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), and is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr. Roth has over 25 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation.

The information presented in this news release was also reviewed and approved by Andy Holloway, P.Eng., CEng., Principal Process Engineer for AGP Mining Consultants. Mr. Holloway is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board of New Dimension Resources Ltd.

"Eric Roth"

___________________________

Eric Roth, Ph.D., FAusIMM

President & CEO

About New Dimension Resources

New Dimension is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of quality mineral resource properties throughout the Americas, with a focus on high-grade precious metals deposits. The Company's current focus is on the discovery of new high-grade gold-silver resources at its 100%-owned Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes and Sierra Blanca projects, all located in the highly prospective Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz Province, southern Argentina. The Company also holds an option to earn-in to a 100% interest in the Savant Lake gold project in Ontario, together with a 29.56% JV interest (with Yamana Gold) in the Domain gold project in Manitoba.

About Blue Coast Research

Blue Coast Research, located in Parksville, British Columbia, provides metallurgical laboratory test work services, specializing in precious and base metals, metallurgical flowsheet development, evaluation of processes and technologies including grinding, leaching, heap leaching, gravity concentration and flotation, to full continuous pilot plant testing.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of New Dimension, including the timing, completion of and results from the exploration and drill programs described in this release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by New Dimension in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in New Dimension's most recently filed MD&A. New Dimension does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix 1

Updated Mineral Resources Estimate for Las Calandrias Project (October, 2018)

Calandria Sur Deposit – Mineral Resources within constraining Shell







Grades Contained Metal Resource Cut-off Grade

(gpt Au) Tonnage

(,000 t) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Au

(oz Au) Ag(oz Ag) Indicated Varied 7,424 1.33 24.65 318,000 5,884,000 Inferred Varied 1,739 0.73 7.17 41,000 401,000

Calandria Norte Deposit – Mineral Resources within constraining Shell







Grades Contained Metal Resource Cut-off Grade

(gpt Au) Tonnage

(,000 t) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Au

(oz Au) Ag

(oz Ag) Indicated >0.8 604 3.12 8.20 61,000 159,000 Inferred >0.8 19 1.31 0.69 1,000 400

Notes to Accompany Calandria Sur MRE: Summation errors may occur due to rounding; Mineral Resources are reported within an optimized constraining shell; Block matrix is 6m x 6m x 5m (length x width x height); Grades are estimated by ID3 interpolation; Density was interpolated by ID2. Blocks not populated by ID2 were assigned the mean density 2.21; Cut-off grade for MRE varies by oxide zone (0.3 g/t Au oxide; 0.4 g/t Au transition; and 0.8 g/t Au primary zones); Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability Constraining pit parameters: (in $US)

Metal Price: $1,400/oz Au; $18.50/oz Ag (based on 3 year rolling average seller's prices)

Metal Recoveries: Au (94%-oxide; 73% transition; 80% primary), Ag (88%-oxide; 78% transition; 80% primary)

Mining Cost: $2.50/t

Processing plus General and Administration: $11-oxide; $11-transition; $25-primary

Pit Slope: 45°

Notes to Accompany Calandria Norte MRE: Summation errors may occur due to rounding; Mineral Resources are reported within, and below, an optimized constraining shell; Block matrix is 5m x 3m x 5m (length x width x height); Grades are estimated by ID3 interpolation; Density was assigned the mean density 2.41; Cut-off grade used for reporting MRE within constraining shell is 0.8 g/t Au; Cut-off grade used for reporting MRE below constraining shell is 1.5 g/t Au Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Constraining pit parameters: (in $US)

Metal Price: $1,400/oz Au; $18.50/oz Ag (based on 3 year rolling average seller's prices)

Metal Recoveries: Au (80%), Ag (84%)

Mining Cost: $2.50/t

Processing plus General and Administration: $25

Pit Slope: 45°

This resource estimate was completed by Paul Daigle, of AGP Mining Inc., an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Further details of the estimation methods and procedures are available in the NI 43-101 report which was filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) on November 8, 2018. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves have not yet demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues.

SOURCE New Dimension Resources Ltd.

Related Links

www.newdimensionresources.com

