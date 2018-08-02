PreludeDx Presents Promising Research in Stage 1 Breast Cancer Patients at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx), a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine for early stage breast cancer, announced today its compelling data from research on stage 1 breast cancer patients presented at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in San Antonio, TX. The data shows that PreludeDx's newly-developed assay can stratify risk of local recurrence in stage 1 breast cancer patients.

The study data shared by Dr. Troy Bremer, Chief Scientific Officer of PreludeDx, demonstrated that the new test was able to stratify patients where those in the low risk group had a 6% local 10-yr invasive recurrence risk with surgery alone or surgery and radiation therapy. Patients in the elevated risk group had a 49% risk of local invasive recurrence when treated with surgery alone but had a substantial benefit from radiation therapy.

As outcomes for early stage breast cancer patients improve, the oncology community has asked for more specific data on local control as they move from looking at distant metastases to local recurrence risk. One surprising finding was that elevated risk patients with surgery alone had nearly a 50% chance of developing invasive breast cancer in 10 years and still had a substantial recurrence risk of 31% with adjuvant radiation therapy. "This research represents a first step toward incorporating biomarker findings to inform local-regional management," said Pat Whitworth, MD, Director of Nashville Breast Center and Chief Science Officer of TME Breast Care Network. "This new test from PreludeDx promises to add 10-year local control information to 10-year distant metastasis-free survival when doctors consider tumor biology and management for an individual patient."

Daniel Forche, PreludeDx President and CEO stated "Our mission at PreludeDx is to improve the lives of early stage breast cancer patients. Following the success of DCISionRT for DCIS patients, we are very pleased with these research efforts to develop a new assay that can provide additional refinement of treatment for stage 1 breast cancer patients. These results will be expanded to the full data set that includes over 500 patients. We look forward to sharing the complete results at one of the premier oncology symposia in 2019 with additional clinical validations to follow."

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. The test was developed by PreludeDx and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT assesses a woman's individual tumor biology along with other risk factors to provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision ScoreTM that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™.

