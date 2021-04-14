Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market to grow by USD 1.29 Billion and Record a CAGR of over 10% |17000+ Technavio Research Reports
The premature ejaculation treatment market is set to grow by USD 1.29 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz AG, Solco Healthcare, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The high efficacy of off-label drugs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The premature ejaculation treatment market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Oral
- Topical
- Type
- SSRIs
- PDE5 Inhibitors
- Amide Anesthetics
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the premature ejaculation treatment market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz AG, Solco Healthcare, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market size
- Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market trends
- Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market industry analysis
Rising demand for topical drug therapies for premature ejaculation treatment is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, side effects of drugs may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the premature ejaculation treatment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist premature ejaculation treatment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the premature ejaculation treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the premature ejaculation treatment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of premature ejaculation treatment market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Route of Administration
- Market segments
- Comparison by route of administration
- Oral - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Topical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by route of administration
Market Segmentation by Drug Class
- Market segments
- Comparison by Drug Class
- SSRIs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- PDE5 inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Amide anesthetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Drug Class
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sandoz AG
- Solco Healthcare
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
