Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market to grow by USD 1.29 Billion and Record a CAGR of over 10% |17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz AG, Solco Healthcare, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The high efficacy of off-label drugs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The premature ejaculation treatment market is segmented as below:

Application

Oral



Topical

Type

SSRIs



PDE5 Inhibitors



Amide Anesthetics



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the premature ejaculation treatment market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz AG, Solco Healthcare, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market size

Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market trends

Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market industry analysis

Rising demand for topical drug therapies for premature ejaculation treatment is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, side effects of drugs may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the premature ejaculation treatment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist premature ejaculation treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the premature ejaculation treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the premature ejaculation treatment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of premature ejaculation treatment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

Market segments

Comparison by route of administration

Oral - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Topical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by route of administration

Market Segmentation by Drug Class

Market segments

Comparison by Drug Class

SSRIs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PDE5 inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Amide anesthetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Drug Class

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Co.

InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sandoz AG

Solco Healthcare

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

