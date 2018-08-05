Premia Partners launches world's first Asia Innovative Technology and Emerging ASEAN Titans ETFs capturing opportunities across growth economies and technology-enabled sectors in Asia

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Partners, the Hong Kong-based investment firm that focuses on ETFs and smart beta solutions, announces the launch of two thematic ETFs designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to growth economies and growth sectors in Asia.

The two HKEX listed ETFs both have a total expense ratio of 0.50% and are physically replicated.

Premia Asia Innovative Technology ETF (Tickers: 3181 HK / 9181 HK) tracks the Premia FactSet Asia Innovative Technology Index , which aims to capture 50 leading Asia -based companies engaged in emerging and disruptive solutions across technology-enabled sectors of digital transformation , healthcare & life sciences , and robotics & automation . These companies are selected for their significant revenue from the FactSet RBICS innovative technology sub-sectors, their growth characteristics, and their consistent investment in research and development.

"US$2,000 GDP per capital is often considered an important threshold for developing countries entering the consumption stage. Investors are keen to invest in the secular trends that drive such emerging growth economies, as well as the technology-enabled growth sectors in Asia, where demographics and population size often power growth of innovative technology applications to a different level by order of magnitude," said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. "We are excited to work with FactSet and S&P Dow Jones Indices to bring to investors efficient tools to capture such opportunities, through rule based, systematic approaches that previously are not readily available to public equity investors."

"Constructing thematic index used to be very challenging because it required an in-depth understanding about the companies beyond their basic financial and sector fundamentals," said Nancy Zhang, Lead Strategist, Quantitative Index Solutions at FactSet. "With the advent of unique data such as our granular and multi-dimensional industry classification -- RBICS and RBICS with Revenues -- we have now addressed this challenge and together with Premia, brought to the market a novel approach to capturing Asia's innovative technology companies in a systematic and precise manner."

"Market participants have demonstrated a growing interest in the ASEAN region due to the favorable demographics and consumer-driven growth," says Michael Orzano, Senior Director, Global Equity Indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices. "The Dow Jones Emerging ASEAN Titans 100 Index is designed to efficiently capture the ASEAN growth story by measuring the performance of the largest, most well-established companies from Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam."

Premia Partners is an investment firm founded in Hong Kong in 2016, by a group of enthusiasts who believe in enabling investors with efficient investment tools and see enormous scope for innovation in the Asian ETF industry. The team came from various incumbent global and regional industry leaders and share one common goal -- to reshape the ETF landscape in Asia by applying our collective knowledge and execution experience as well as by collaborating with the best-in-class global experts to curate ETF and smart beta solutions for investors. In Asia, and for Asia -- because this is our home. For more information, please visit www.premia-partners.com.

