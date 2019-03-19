Premier Business Communication Company Expands to Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a positive move for Arizona business owners and expanding businesses, Wired by Design ("WBD") has found a home inside of the Chandler Veridian to offer structured cabling and network solutions across the state. Currently established in Illinois, Texas, Colorado, Nevada and now Arizona, Wired by Design has set out to become the leading network and data cabling company in the nation.

Wired by Design is the premier business communications solution that provides a wide range of network data cabling and wiring installation services. Our team of Level III certified technicians are some of the best installers in the nation and have been trained and tested to become and remain above industry standard.

"When we created Wired by Design it wasn't to just be an average company, it was to provide businesses with the knowledgeable team they deserve. For more than 20 years, I worked for companies that continually allowed the industry standards to decrease – but not anymore. Quality technicians and superb staff are what keeps us at the top," said John Lopez Jr., co-founder Wired by Design.

Wired by Design is a premier business communications company, providing large corporations and multi-site businesses with structured cabling system installations, telecommunication infrastructures, commercial office moves, access control services and entertainment installations. We are an Arizona-based telecommunications company that specializes in fiber optics, voice infrastructure, enhanced 5e and 6 data cabling, and video/broadband systems. Our certified team of Level III cabling professionals is committed to quality, reliable and speedy service for each of our clients at every appointment.

Wired by Design's mission is to provide invaluable services to all of our customers and partners by recruiting experienced and knowledgeable technicians and team members, exclusively using high-quality materials and tools, and executing an unmatchable standard of excellence in all that we do. Wired by Design's vision is to provide expert-level wiring and cabling services across the globe, while employing talented and driven individuals, and creating dually lucrative partnerships across the United States.

"We exist to provide premier services to businesses around the nation. IT managers get to focus on what matters to their new build-out, while we complete a hassle-free cable installation. Proud doesn't even begin to explain how I feel about my new Arizona team," said Avauntee Andrepoint, co-founder, Wired by Design. "Hiring only the best of the best – it shows in our services."

Founded in 2017, Wired by Design is becoming the nationwide leader in data infrastructure and cable installs. The company offers a wide range of structured cabling installations, such as voice and data cabling; phone cabling; voice, data and fax jacks; Cat 5 through Cat 7 cabling; network cabling; and more.

To learn more about Wired by Design Arizona, please visit https://www.wiredbydesign.net.

For more information (press):

Contact Name: Avauntee Andrepoint

Phone Number: 480-651-8080

Email: avauntee@wiredbydesign.net

For more information on services:

https://www.wiredbydesign.net/structured-cabling

Your premier business communication solution.

