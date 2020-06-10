Premier Business Connect Presents Live2Lead Wilmington, Prominent Speaker Lineup Announced

WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live2Lead Wilmington is well underway, and they are anticipating a great turnout this year at the first event that will be held at the Harry Savoy Ballroom located on Naaman's Road, in Wilmington Delaware.

This year's prominent speakers have been announced with one more to be released. So far, they have John C. Maxwell, Kat Cole, Steve Harvey, and Alan Mulally to take the stage during this incredible event. Live2lead Wilmington is a Live Stream Simulcast that will be aired from the ATL area to Harry Savoy Ballroom in Wilmington. It will be held on October 9th, 2020.

"We're confident this year's Live2Lead will still be possible despite COVID-19," said Jamar Henry of Premier Business Connect. "If Governor Carney keeps lifting the restrictions and moving forward with the plan to open Delaware up again, we will move forward while ensuring that people will be safe during this incredible experience. We're taking it into consideration and speaking with the venue site as ticket sales increase to determine the amount of people to fit in the room appropriately. We're keeping the room open to where there is enough social distancing and ensuring the proper sanitary measures are in place, such as sanitizer and encouragement of wearing the mask. Lunch is being served vs. the buffet style."

Live2Lead Wilmington is being brought to the Wilmington area by Premier Business Connect and Right Now Coaching and Consulting. Premier Business Connect is a new business that will focus on putting on events that brings the community together through active social networking and with networking groups that will be held virtually initially and then in person in the New Castle and Kent County Area and also the 1st Annual J.Henry Business Expo in 2021. Right Now Coaching and Consulting is a Leadership, personal and professional development training company based out of Delaware. Jamar Henry is a John Maxwell Coach, Trainer and Speaker in which he operates under Right Now Coaching and Consulting.

Live2Lead Wilmington's media partner is the Delaware Business Times. "We are excited to form this partnership," Jamar Henry states. He is committed to bring valuing to his partners through this incredible experience. If you are interested in learning more about Live2lead Wilmington, visit www.live2leadwilmington.com If interested in partnership, email [email protected] for more information to align your business with this world class teaching in Wilmington Delaware.

